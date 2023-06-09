Noah Turk pitched a two-hit shutout to carry the Homer City Bears to a 10-0 win in six innings over Brookville Fireman’s Club in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Turk struck out four and walked three.
The pitcher received plenty of support from the offense. Nash Budner banged out three hits and drove in two runs, and Brayden Rado delivered two hits and three RBIs. Brady Frazer had two hits and an RBI, and Matthew Zerfoss and Connor Deyarmin cranked out a pair of hits each.
Both teams play Monday. Brookville welcomes Mahoning Valley, and Homer City (5-2) visits Kovacik Insurance.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP 14, MARION CENTER 4: Young Township scored in every inning and beat Marion Center in a mercy-rule game.
Colby Desimone went 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored, and Gage Wingard went 2-for-2 with four RBIs for Young Township. Noah Stewart chipped in two hits and three RBIs, and JJ Cessna was credit with four RBIs.
Kash Julius posted the win.
Troy Slovinsky doubled for one of his two hits and drove in a run for Marion Center.
Both teams play Monday. Young Township (5-3) plays host to S.W. Jack, and Marion Center (1-6) welcomes Armstrong.
ARMSTRONG 19, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: Armstrong made short work of Kovacik Insurance, scoring 15 runs in its last two at-bats to enforce the five-inning mercy rule.
Dom Hutchens doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Anderson Fabian and Mason Mills combined on a one-hitter.
Roy Pschirer chipped in three htis and three RBIs and Nick Kinter finished with three hits and couple RBIs.
Armstrong (4-2), which has scored in double figures in all of its wins, plays at Marion Center on Monday.
Kovacik Insurance (0-9) visits Homer City on Monday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY SENIOR LEGION
MURRYSVILLE 12, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 0: Max Bernadowski was a one-man wrecking crew in Murrysville’s win over Blairsville Floor Covering.
Bernadowski hit two home runs and double and drove in four runs. Brody Reese chipped in with three hits and three RBIs.
Josh Hudak took care of matters on the mound, limiting Blairsville to two hits.
Murrysville is 2-0, with both wins coming over Blairsville by a combined 22-0 count.
Blairsville (1-6) plays host to Homer City on Monday.
