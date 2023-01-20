IUP unleashed the turkeys the other night.
Looking to regain their defensive swagger, the unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Crimson Hawks used turkeys to key their defense in their 16th win without a loss, a 32-point, 87-55 win over Clarion at the KCAC on Wednesday night.
“We really took pride tonight in trying to get stops and what we call turkeys, trying to get three stops in a row,” sophomore guard Dallis Dillard said. “So we got a bunch of those.”
Coach Joe Lombardi borrowed from another sport, bowling, when he presented the term “turkey” to his team. In bowling, three straight strikes are referred to as a turkey. In basketball terms, Lombardi uses it to signify three straight stops on defense.
The Hawks got a lot of them against Clarion and strung them together in the second half during a 16-0 run that stretched a 14-point margin to 30. When presented with similar opportunities in a handful of previous games, IUP let leads dwindle.
Then last week, Gannon shot 56 percent from the floor, by far a season high against IUP.
Then the Hawks held Pitt-Johnstown below its season average of 51 percent but allowed 70 points for only the third time this season and allowed 10 3-point field goals in a game that went to the closing seconds.
IUP ranks among the best defensive teams in the country in NCAA Division II, yielding only 58.5 points and 37.3 percent shooting. Only six teams in the nation are holding teams below 60 points, and only two are holding teams under 38 percent shooting.
The goal against Clarion was to return to the defensive habits the Hawks have built during Lombardi’s 17-year tenure.
“We just found that groove again,” Dillard said. “We just got back to who we are.”
Lombardi credited Dillard with spearheading the defense and praised the team effort.
“I’m very pleased with them and their approach to competing and being excellent in building habits even though we were up by 20,” Lombardi said. “Hopefully it’s not a one-time thing and they capture that and be that type team night in and night out.”
LET IT RAIN: IUP is shooting 35.2 percent from 3-point range this season, a number that has risen in the past two weeks.
IUP shot 33 percent from 3-point range through the first 12 games. In the past four, the Hawks are 37-for-88 for 42 percent.
Ethan Porterfield has been the catalyst. The 6-foot-8 junior forward was one of the top 3-point shooters in the country last season. This season, he struggled from the outset while recovering from surgery to remove a tumor on a parathyroid gland.
Through the first 12 games, Porterfield shot 36 percent (12-for-33) from 3-point range. In the past four games, he is 10-for-18, which is good for 55.6 percent.
Shawndale Jones also made five in the past two games after making only 15 in the first 14, and Jaylen Stewart provided a boost when he came off the redshirt list. He is 3-for-5, with all three coming in a 17-point performance that lifted the Hawks at Pitt-Johnstown.
Dave Morris is shooting 38.4 percent (48-for-125). He’s at 42 percent after starting the season 4-for-20.
IUP was 8-for-15 against Clarion.
“A lot of that is Ethan getting healthy,” Lombardi said, “and Shawndale has been putting extra work in. Jaylen could be the best shooter of the group. Jaylen and David are probably our two purest shooters.
“Making 3s can sometimes be contagious one way or another. By Ethan making a few, then all the sudden the hoop looks bigger. We didn’t take a ton of them, but it was spread out, and I’m glad to see some guys evolving in that area.”
UP NEXT: California, IUP’s longtime rival, visits Saturday afternoon.
The Vulcans, an NCAA regional finalist last year during a 23-10 season, are 7-9 this year.
California has five players averaging double figures, including Donald Whitehead Jr., a 5-10 redshirt freshman guard who poured in 25 points in a 66-65 loss to twice-beaten Mercyhurst on Wednesday.
The Vulcans trailed Mercyhurst by 12 points, 64-52, with 3:49 remaining and reeled off 10 straight points to pull with in two going into the final minute. Neither team scored again until Mercyhurst connected on a pair of free throws with two seconds left, which proved crucial after Whitehead made a 3 at the buzzer to set the final.
Last season, IUP won all four meetings: 87-79 and 85-71 in the regular season; 69-58 in the PSAC quarterfinals; and 70-64 in the regional championship game.
“It’s a great rivalry,” Lombardi said, “and I’m sure they’re a little salty after losing four games last year. They’ll rise up and play well, and our guys will embrace the challenge.”