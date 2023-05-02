Spring gobbler season is now open across the state, allowing licensed hunters the opportunity at an exciting pursuit.
The popularity of spring gobbler hunting stems from the interaction between the wild turkey and the hunter. To attract the gobbler or jake, the call of a hen is imitated by the hunter. When the call sounds good and the male turkey is in the mood, the adrenaline, excitement and suspense as he approaches can be tough to control.
The first week of turkey season has not started out with the best of weather. While one can kill a turkey in the rain and often with greater success, wet conditions are not good for gobbling activity. On opening day it appeared hunters had some success in my portion of Indiana County. and I heard half a dozen shots in the distance. A number in my circle of friends were fortunate enough to have encounters, with a few even filling a tag.
With some turkeys now in the freezer, there will be less gobbling and more hens for those that remain. When a tom is with hens, there is little incentive to gobble, and he will often simply strut for his harem. A popular strategy is to attempt to intercept a tom shortly after fly-down before he has hens with him and is still gobbling. If the direction the turkeys are headed is known, a hunter can position ahead of them for somewhat of an ambush.
Deer-hunting methods can be used for hunting turkeys, and if one is patient enough, eventually they will filter into range. Often, calling in the hens will pull the gobbler in as well.
As morning fades, hens begin to sneak off to nest, and a hunter may hear a turkey begin to gobble regularly as he attempts to attract them. These late-morning encounters often end well, although the noon quitting time can limit these situations. In the second half of the season, hunters are allowed to hunt all day, and the afternoon can provide talkative gobblers.
I, like many, am after the vocal bird for the thrill and frustration that can come with one. To avoid tagging out on quiet birds, I try to hunt on the best weather days in hopes of hearing a talkative tom. Often, we hunt when we have the time, not because the stars have aligned and must adjust to the conditions.
On days when turkeys are not talking, a hunter should be patient and work slow so as to not push birds off the property. Setting up and calling from spots turkeys are known to frequent is a good method on quiet days. A hunter must be well-hidden and watching closely as a silent bird can slip in and sneak off without a shot presented, possibly without the hunter even knowing.
The alarm putt is a sound turkeys make when something is not right with the situation or they have identified possible danger. Hearing this is often the end for the hunter, although by having the gun ready, a shot may still be offered. On rare occasions, I have calmed a turkey with my calls after it putted, but in most instances, the jig is up and a hunter should be looking for a shot or a new spot.
Those who were fortunate enough to harvest a spring gobbler should report their harvest to the Pennsylvania Game Commission within 10 days. The information provided will allow the agency to better manage the population.
If you are not seeing the numbers of turkeys you would like, habitat improvement is an excellent way to attract them. Purchasing a furtakers license this year and setting some traps for nest predators this autumn may allow for a few more poults to see the sunshine.
