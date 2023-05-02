Zeke Wilson.jpg

Submit your deer photos

 Picasa

Spring gobbler season is now open across the state, allowing licensed hunters the opportunity at an exciting pursuit.

The popularity of spring gobbler hunting stems from the interaction between the wild turkey and the hunter. To attract the gobbler or jake, the call of a hen is imitated by the hunter. When the call sounds good and the male turkey is in the mood, the adrenaline, excitement and suspense as he approaches can be tough to control.