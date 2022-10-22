North Catholic and Indiana came into Kuzneski Field fighting for their playoff lives.
Indiana held its own in the first half, but its offense continued to struggle, committing six turnovers in a 41-0 loss to North Catholic in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference football game Friday night.
Indiana quarterback Trevor Smith was back from injury but couldn’t shake the rust off fast enough, throwing five interceptions. Smith is a junior and has only started five games in his career.
“We have to give credit to North Catholic,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “They played well tonight. I was happy with how our defense played. They kept us in the game and made some key stops. It was a better effort than last week.”
The cold temperature at game time seemed to have affected Indiana more than North Catholic with the Indians’ receivers struggling to catch passes they have completed all season. North Catholic got on the board first early in the first quarter when Danny Franco intercepted Smith and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown. After a few back-and-forth punts, North Catholic workhorse back Jack Fennell rushed in from 3 yards out.
The second quarter ended with a big goal line stand by Indiana, which held the North Catholic lead to 14 points at halftime. Indiana’s first-half offensive stats were zero yards rushing and Smith was 4-for-15 with two interceptions. North Catholic quarterback Jason Siket was the star of the first half with 148 yards passing on 7-for-8 passing.
Early in the third quarter, Smith intercepted Siket, but then Smith gave it right back on the next play when he threw his third interception. Indiana got another turnover from an Alvin Liu strip sack, but another Smith interception, the second for North Catholic’s Shamus Straub, led to a 40-yard scoring pass from Siket to Fennell.
Fennell intercepted Smith toward the end of the third quarter.
North Catholic scored three times in the fourth quarter, including a 20-yard scoop-and-score by defensive lineman Julian King. Rylee Kumer is the female placekicker for North Catholic, and she was 5-for-6 on extra points.
“This was a super-important win for our team with the playoffs hanging in the balance,” North Catholic coach Patrick O’Shea said. “Moving up to 4A this year has been very exciting for us. I thought Indiana played well, and we played much better in the second half.”
“We have a young team, only three seniors playing on defense and three on offense,” Indiana senior Liam McFarlane said. “The future is bright for our team and our program.”
Indiana closes the season next week at home against Plum.
“We came out and played really hard,” Indiana junior Isaac Nygren said. “Our effort was right where we needed it. I’m proud of our defense. They made some great stops. We need to focus on Plum. Our guys really want to win the last game of the year.”
“The expectation is to be competitive against Plum next week,” Wright said. “We had some players out with illness this past week and still have some injuries on our offensive line. We are going to prepare and focus with the group we have. If some of our injured and sick players return, that will be a bonus.”