ERIE — It wasn’t surprising.
IUP, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country, lost its intensity against winless Gannon on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Hawks, though, didn’t lose the game.
IUP overcame its poor shooting and Gannon’s hot shooting in a 79-67 victory. The Hawks improved to 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the PSAC, and Gannon fell to 0-8 and 0-12.
“I didn’t expect to come in here and win by 20,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said, “but I thought there were stretches we could have put the hammer down.”
IUP never led by more than 14 points but never let the margin dip below seven. The Hawks shot only 38.6 percent (22-for-57) from the floor, inlcluding 11-for-33 from 3-point range, but they made 24 of 28 free throw attempts.
Gannon shot 56 percent (28-for-50) from the floor, a season high against IUP, which had not allowed an opponent to top 47 percent this season and held 10 opponents under 40 percent. Gannon scored 42 points in the paint.
“We played the worst defense we’ve played in a long, long time,” Lombardi said. “We take a lot of pride in defense, and on the year teams are shooting 36 percent and that leads the country. To not do that, some of the credit goes to Gannon, but it goes to our lack of intensity.”
IUP grabbed the lead early and never gave it up, but Gannon hung around.
“They played with great energy and competed and weren’t going to crack,” Lombardi said. “But we have no excuses. We have to be ready every time out. (Gannon) has been in a lot of games, and it’s hard to believe they haven’t had more success. I like the way we kept our poise, but we gave them a little bit of hope.”
IUP’s Dave Morris, playing in his hometown, scored a game-high 24 points, dished out six assists and pulled down seven rebounds.
Shawndale Jones scored 21 points despite 5-for-19 shooting, and Ethan Porterfield chipped in 14 on the strength of 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. Tomiwa Sulaiman added 11 points and seven baord, and Dallis Dillard contributed eight points.
Demetrius Mims led Gannon with 21 points, and Zach Kent, playing in only his fifth game, scored 17.
“Kent is just coming back, and he’s as good as anybody in our league,” Lombardi said.
IUP plays at Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday at 3 p.m. Pitt-Johnstown (11-3, 7-1) won its sixth straight game Wednesday night, beating Clarion, 66-53.