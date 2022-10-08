Penns Manor logo

PORTAGE — Penns Manor and Portage were locked in a tightly contested Heritage Conference battle early in the third quarter Friday night after the Mustangs scored on the opening drive of the second half to cut what was a 19-point deficit to five.

However, the unbeaten Comets answered that challenge with three consecutive touchdowns aided by a pair of Portage turnovers to break the game open and pull away for a 55-28 triumph. The win set up a home matchup with defending conference champion Cambria Heights, which has won six straight games following a season-opening loss.

