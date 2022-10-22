MARION CENTER — Penns Manor spoiled Marion Center’s senior salute as the Comets pulled out a 36-22 win over the Stingers at John R. Mallino Stadium in the final week of Heritage Conference play to remain undefeated.
The Comets edged out the victory on the back of four Max Hill touchdowns on three runs of 3 yards and one of 42, alongside a 66-yard sprint by Justin Marshall.
Meanwhile, the Stingers came within two scores of the Heritage champs with touchdowns from Dakota Bracken, Alex Stewart and Liam Cornetto. Marion Center also blocked a punt and a point-after attempt and recovered an onside kick in a game that was closer than most expected.
Most does not include Penns Manor coach Bill Packer, who was less than pleased with a game that saw his Comets take 13 penalties to the Stingers’ none.
“Not me,” Packer said of underestimating the Stingers. “I was concerned going into this game. After having a big win last week, we were trying to tell them, ‘You can’t just show up, because this is a good football team.’ We just didn’t show up to play tonight. I’m not happy about that, but whenever we had to make a play, we did it. We had penalties all over the place. Just everything was going against us.”
After failing to convert on third-and-15 on their first series and forcing a three-and-out by the Comets, the Stingers struck first on a two-minute, six-play drive that included a 24-yard run by junior running back Alex Stewart that put Marion Center at the Penns Manor 5. Senior quarterback Bracken slid into the end zone from the 2 and Braden Reichenbach notched the extra-point kick to put the Stingers up 7-0 early.
“Our seniors came out ready to battle,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “It’s hard to find words. … We shut them down at times. … I told the guys, ‘For a 2-7 football team, you don’t play like a 2-7 football team.’ I’m proud of our effort. Our guys laid it all out on the field.”
Penns Manor made quick work and scored on the next drive with Hill finding a gap and going 42 yards for the Comets’ first score of the night. Colton Shields’ kick was blocked by Landon Cook and Penns Manor trailed by one, 7-6.
Marion Center’s Drew Runk tossed an interception to sophomore Amin Lieb at the Stingers’ 25 on the next drive, which kicked off a nearly nine-minute possession for the Comets.
Hill leaped over defenders on a quarterback keep from 3 yards out and completed a two-point conversion to Ashton Courvina to give Penns Manor a 14-7 lead to start the second quarter. Courvina left in the second with a probable concussion, according to Packer. The 5-foot-10 senior running back finished the night with just 14 yards on five carries.
Marion Center fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, the Comets recovered at the 50-yard line and made the Stingers pay for the mistake.
Hill went on runs of 16, 10 and 20 — 16 coming on a crucial third-and-20 after a holding flag on the Comets — and completed passes of 23 and 9 yards to Carter Smith and Marshall before diving in for a 3-yard score at 3:48 in the second quarter. Marshall caught the conversion pass, and Penns Manor grabbed the 22-7 lead.
“(Hill) puts his heart out there,” Packer said. “A couple times we had to get a touchdown because they were coming within seven, and he took it on his own. He’s just a great athlete, and he really turns things around for us. We always tell him, if he sees something , just go.”
The Stingers ended the first half with a sloppy drive for both teams that had a Bracken interception by Hill called back because of a roughing the passer penalty and a fumble by Runk picked up by Penns Manor’s Eric Baum on a completed pass in the final second of the half.
Marion Center came out strong in the third quarter. Runk redeemed his first-half flub by recovering the Stingers’ onside kick, giving his team the ball at the 50. However, Marion Center handed the ball over on downs at the Penns Manor 21.
“You have to take advantage of those opportunities,” Rising said. “Some we did. On the blocked punt, we punched it in. On the onside kick, we didn’t. If we score at halftime, if we don’t fumble, it’s 21-14. It’s those should’ve, could’ve, would’ves. We had two turnovers that were critical, and if we could drive the field those times, I see a little better of an outcome.”
The Comets couldn’t gain a single yard, and Marshall’s punt on fourth-and-10 was blocked by Stewart, who slipped up the middle for a 9-yard score on the first and only play of the drive to bring the Stingers within eight at 22-14.
Starting at their own 15, the Comets set up a 15-play drive for another Hill score, highlighted by Smith’s 31-yard run and a 16-yard keep by Hill on fourth-and-16. Hill punched it in from the 3, and Shields made the kick for a 29-14 Penns Manor lead at 7:36 in the fourth.
Hill stacked up 170 of the Comets’ 299 rushing yards and 331 total.
“Hill is just an animal,” Rising said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a tough kid. One thing you can’t coach is speed, and they speed.”
Bracken connected with senior tight end Parker Black for 26 yards, Stewart ran for 18 on the drive and Cornetto squeezed in for a 1-yard score on the Stingers’ next series. An encroachment penalty on the Comets set up Cornetto for an easy sweep in for the two-point conversion that once again brought the Stingers within seven.
Cornetto finished the night with 49 rushing yards and nine receiving. Stewart led Marion Center with 84 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Stingers put up 154 total offensive yards.
To seal the deal for Penns Manor, Marshall, a 5-11 senior, found a hole and took home a 66-yard carry down the right sideline. Shields hit the PAT for the final score of 36-22 with two minutes left in the game.
Marshall ran for 84 yards on seven carries.
The Stingers closed out the game with Bracken tossing another interception, this one to Penns Manor’s Baum.
“Defense played pretty well tonight,” Packer said. “We gave up some yardage, but you got to credit Marion Center. They’re not a bad football team. Their backs ran hard, they blocked well up front and you got to give them credit.”
Up next, the Comets (9-0) face Berlin in the Appalachian Bowl next Saturday at Windber, while the Stingers (2-7) will take on Claysburg-Kimmel at Hollidaysburg on Thursday.