MARION CENTER — Penns Manor spoiled Marion Center’s senior salute as the Comets pulled out a 36-22 win over the Stingers at John R. Mallino Stadium in the final week of Heritage Conference play to remain undefeated.

The Comets edged out the victory on the back of four Max Hill touchdowns on three runs of 3 yards and one of 42, alongside a 66-yard sprint by Justin Marshall.

