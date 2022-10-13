pm preview

PENNS MANOR’S Carter Smith (7) tracked down Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher in a 40-14 win on Sept. 30.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

What a difference a year can make.

Heading into Week 8 of the 2021-22 Heritage Conference football season, Penns Manor was nursing a 1-6 season after a 49-12 clobbering at the hands of then-undefeated Cambria Heights.

