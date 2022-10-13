What a difference a year can make.
Heading into Week 8 of the 2021-22 Heritage Conference football season, Penns Manor was nursing a 1-6 season after a 49-12 clobbering at the hands of then-undefeated Cambria Heights.
Things look a bit different this time around as the now-undefeated Comets welcome the Highlanders, who have won six straight games since a first-week loss to Northern Cambria, on Friday for a de facto conference championship game.
Penns Manor and Cambria Heights sit at the top of the Heritage with two weeks left in the conference season. The Comets can seal the Heritage title with a win, while a victory for the Highlanders will bring them one game closer to a repeat as conference champs.
The two squads also take up the No. 1 and 2 spots in the District 6 Class 1A rankings, with the Comets leading on both fronts.
“It’s exciting to be in this situation,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “It’s really going to be a hard-fought game. If you look at it stat-wise, we’re like 1 and 2. We’re almost equal in everything if you look at stats. It’s going to come down to big plays, eliminating turnovers and penalties and things like that. Whoever comes out with those types of things is probably going to win the game.”
Penns Manor and Cambria Heights claim the top spots in the Heritage in rushing offense, rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense, with the Comets coming in No. 1 in each category.
On the offensive front, each team focuses on strong ground games with their quarterback taking charge.
The Comets average 334.9 rushing yards per game, and 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback Max Hill is pushing toward that 1,000-yard milestone with 893 heading into Friday’s matchup. The senior also leads the area in scoring with 17 touchdowns and 102 points.
“Anytime he touches the ball he’s capable of producing a touchdown,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “When he gets his foot planted and gets north, I’m not sure if there’s anybody in this conference or anybody around that can catch him. He is very scary.”
Meanwhile, the Highlanders average 269.4 rushing yards per game with the help of signal caller Ty Stockley. The 5-11, 190-pound senior isn’t too far behind Hill, rushing for 744 yards while putting up 11 touchdowns.
“The quarterbacks are the guys you really have to stop,” Packer said. “Stockley, he’s just a great runner. He’s not the biggest kid, but he runs hard and it takes more than one guy to tackle him. He gets up in that line of scrimmage — they have a nice, big line up front — and he gets behind those guys and finds a little hole and he goes.”
While these offenses seem to play a similar game on paper, Packer sees a nuance that may be key in coming out on top.
“(Stockley) runs from under center real well, and we run out of the gun a little bit better with our quarterback,” Packer said. “We try to get some of our other guys going also, so that’s going to be the big thing. We’re going to have to get what we did last week with Marshall, Courvina and Bagley going too.”
The utilization of weapons outside of the quarterback position will be vital for both sides as two of the conference’s strongest defenses clash with two of the most explosive and dynamic offenses.
The Comets will continue to look to senior running backs Justin Marshall and Ashton Courvina along with fullback Mark Bagley.
Marshall and Courvina have combined for nearly half of Penns Manor’s rushing yards (1,035). Marshall also leads the team in receiving yards (211). Bagley has been gaining speed in recent games, tacking on 279 rushing yards and giving the Comet another line of attack on offense that has outscored opponents 270-62 — an one Lewis described as a juggernaut and
“Those guys have worked so hard,” Packer said. “They block for each other so well, too, on the edge. That’s what gets them going. Courvina just runs so hard for us. Last week he just gave us everything he had. He gets hit and picks up 2, 3 or 4 more yards. He just runs so hard. Then you have Bagley, a kid who doesn’t get as many carries, but when he does, he runs hard. When he gets loose, he has that speed too.”
For the Highlanders, Tanner Trybus, a 5-11 halfback, is the go-to guy after Stockley. The senior averages 9.0 rushing yards per carry and 99 a game.
“Those guys have been our constants,” Lewis said, “but every game, every week, we see one or two other guys step up. Some of our younger guys have really stepped up in recent weeks. We really want to see that ascend. … But we have a number of other players like Joe Snedden and Stephen Nelen, who’s getting his opportunities now, along with Marshall Eckenrode and Lucas Storm. Those are guys that we need to step up and make plays if we’re going to be successful in this game.”
Nelen, a sophomore, will slide more into a receiver role for Friday night as Cambria Heights looks to establish more of a passing game against the Comets — which is what Packer wants from his squad, as well.
Stockley has the edge in passing, completing 16 of 34 attempts for 374 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Hill is 21-for-49 for 317 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
It won’t be easy to score on either front for these teams that haven’t had much trouble racking up touchdowns. Penns Manor has allowed opponents a measly 8.9 points and 162.9 yards a game, while Cambria Heights has held competitors to 12.6 points and 220.3 yards.
Packer’s game plan to find holes in a tight defense is to find a stronger passing game.
“Their defense, if you look at it, they’re almost like us,” Packer said. “They have a strong defense. They have some big kids up front, they have a lot of those guys back from last year and the linebackers are really tough. They blitz you and they come at you, and it’s hard to get started. We’re going to have to be able to throw the ball just to loosen that up a little bit, stop the blitzing a little bit. Hopefully we’ll have a little bit of a passing game going.”
Lewis is focusing on the motto that the best defense is the best offense.
“It’s hard when it’s just one or two players,” Lewis joked. “They have about four or five extremely talented players that have big-play capabilities. Our best game plan is just going to be limiting their big plays and keeping our offense on the field as much as possible. That’s obviously the best defense when you’re playing a team like this.
“Our offensive and defensive lines are going to have to play good games. They’re going to have to try to limit the holes on the defensive line to contain those athletes, and our offensive line needs to avoid their defense penetrating and control the line of scrimmage.”
Controlling the line of scrimmage, limiting big plays, closing gaps and winning the turnover battle are elements both sides expressed were important.
Another thing they expect? A packed stadium and a perfect environment for Friday Night Lights.
“I expect this to be a great high school football environment,” Lewis said. “There’s going to be a lot of people at this game, and both student sections should be active and exciting. This is why you play the game, to go on the road and play in a great environment. It’s a challenge, but it’s something that we’re used to and prepared for.”
“We’re going to have a great atmosphere,” Packer agreed.