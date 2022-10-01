nc-pm

PENNS MANOR’s Max Hill signaled a first down during the Comets’ win over Northern Cambria on Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KENWOOD — Tempers flared and flags flew often in Penns Manor’s 40-14 slugging of Northern Cambria to keep the Comets undefeated in a showdown between the Heritage Conference’s top two teams at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night.

“We knew we were in for a battle with this team,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Northern is tough, they’re athletic, they have a lot of seniors on that team. We just knew we were in for a battle. We’re neighbors to each other, and you could just tell at times they got a little chippy and stuff.”