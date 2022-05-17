HOMER CITY — Ty Ryen fired six strong innings, striking out 11 United batters without allowing a hit and outdueling Lions ace left-hander Ben Tomb, to help Marion Center claim the Heritage Conference baseball championship, 3-1, at First Commonwealth Field on Monday night.
Along with their third conference title comes a perfect regular-season record. The Stingers completed a 16-0 mark as they go headfirst into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs later this week.
“It meant a lot to this team and to the guys,” Stingers coach Mike Pacconi said. “We put in the work all season and it showed tonight. That’s the first time in a long time that Marion Center has won the conference title in baseball.
“We focused this year and put in the work and came out on top. It obviously meant a lot for me and my teammates to get this win and finish that undefeated regular season. Something that hasn’t happened here at Marion Center in a long time.”
Entering the title game, the Stingers (16-0) boasted one of the area’s top offenses, scoring 181 runs and averaging more than 12 per game, but they were aware who they were facing and that they likely wouldn’t hit that season average.
Skylar Olp helped the Stingers find some of their offensive rhythm early on, smacking a 2-0 Tomb pitch into right-center field for a double. Dakota Bracken, who walked to lead off the game and advanced to second on a wild pitch, scored to give the Stingers an early 1-0 advantage.
Ryen (6-0) kept the Lions off balance for most of the contest. Ten of his 11 strikeouts came on swings, and only seven United players were able to put the ball in play.
“I’ve always thrown well off this mound,” Ryen said. “I just felt good going at some of their top bats tonight and it was just building as the game got longer”
In the fifth inning, Pacconi was on the verge of pulling Ryen, who looked to be tiring, but he stayed with him. It paid off. Ryen struck out five over his last two innings, including United’s 3-4-5 hitters in the top of the sixth inning.
“I was going to take Ty out in that inning,” Pacconi said. “He told me that he wanted to finish it and win the Heritage Conference in his senior year, and I went with him. I mean, how couldn’t you.”
“That’s the best velocity we have seen out of Ryen all year,” United coach Doug McAnulty said. “The biggest difference is he kept our middle of the order guys off balance and kept them guessing a little bit.”
After allowing a first inning run, Tomb (6-1) settled in as well, and the pitchers’ duel was on. Marion Center didn’t get another hit until Ryen hit a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth. Tomb retired the next two batters and finished his night with four innings pitched, two hits and one run allowed and four strikeouts.
“That was a big picture decision,” McAnulty said. “We won this last year and wanted to go into the district playoffs with Ben able to pitch for us.”
Joe Marino relieved Tomb and, after some early trouble, found his footing and completed two solid innings of work.
Marion Center scored again in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-0. Bracken drew a two-out walk, advanced to second on a TJ Lynn single and scored after Olp sliced an opposite-field single for his second RBI of the game.
Parker Black walked and scored in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice groundout by Alex Stewart to make it 3-0.
Braden Reichenbach entered for Marion Center in the top of the seventh inning and pitched well. After Isaac Worthington walked and Marino hit an RBI double to make it 3-1, the left-handed closer calmed down. Reichenbach struck out Aiden Strong and Evan Thomas and retired Jon Henry on an infield fly ball to end the game.
United (10-6) will have Tomb tp pitch in the first round of the playoffs. Although not official, United likely will meet the defending champion, Mount Union, in the opener.
The Stingers, who made this game one of their team goals at the beginning of the season, will open the playoffs against a No. 7 seed to be determined without their top hurler, but that doesn’t worry Pacconi.
“I have three of four guys I can roll out later in the week in the playoffs. We have confidence in each one of them. We will go game by game from here.”