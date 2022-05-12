TJ Lynn singled to score Dylan Rummell in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving unbeaten Marion Center a 4-3 victory over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference baseball game Wednesday.
The Colts held a one-run lead in the sixth inning, but Parker Black doubled to drive in Landin Bennett to tie the game at 3-all. Lynn hit the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Colts their third loss in the last four games.
Bennett finished 3-for-3 with a sixth-inning double, a run scored and two RBIs.
Ryen started, pitched five innings and struck out five while allowing three hits and two runs. Braden Reichenbach closed out the final 11/3 innings to pick up the victory.
Josh Yachtis was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks for Northern Cambria (10-5).
Josh Miller pitched a complete game but was tagged with the loss.
Marion Center, which has clinched the Heritage East Division, plays host to Homer-Center today. The Stingers face West champion United on Monday at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. in the conference championship game.
LIGONIER VALLEY 14, INDIANA 11: Ligonier Valley plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete a comeback against Indiana in a WPIAL non-conference game.
Trailing 11-8 in the top of the final inning, the Rams put together six runs on five singles.
Indiana managed a pair of singles in the bottom half of the inning, but Adam Moreland, who pitched the final four innings for the victory, retired the side, ending the Indians’ three-game winning streak.
Ligonier Valley’s Connor Tunstall and Haden Sierocky each had three hits and three runs scored, and Nick Beitel collected two hits, including the Rams’ only one for extra bases. Moreland was also credited with three RBIs and a pair of hits. Lucas Mills, Noah Lawson and Broderick Schreyer also had two singles. Ligonier amassed 17 hits in total.
Schreyer started and pitched the first three innings before Moreland entered in the bottom of the fourth.
Indiana’s Steven Budash went 3-for-5 with a double and delivered three RBIs. Ben Ryan, Lincoln Trusal, Zach Tortorella and Nick Love each had two hits for Indiana. Trusal doubled twice and Ryan hit an RBI triple in the fourth.
Kaden Homer started for Indiana, and Connor Geesey suffered the loss.
Both teams play Friday. Ligonier Valley (7-9, 3-7) plays host to Conemaugh Township, and Indiana (10-7, 6-4) welcomes Derry.
UNITED 17, BLACKLICK VALLEY 2: United pounded out 17 runs on 16 hits over four innings, knocking off Blacklick Valley in a non-conference game and winning for the fifth time in the last six games.
Five Lions collected at least two hits: Wade Plowman, Cade McCully, Brad Felix, Isaac Worthington and Evan Thomas. Plowman and Thomas doubled, and McCully and Joe Marino tripled.
Jon Henry earned the victory after pitching three innings and allowing two runs.
The Vikings’ Josh Hessler went 2-for-2 with a double and scored two runs.
Hayden William took the loss.
United (9-5) plays at South Allegheny on Friday. The Lions, the Heritage Conference West champion, takes on East champion Marion Center at 7 p.m. Monday at Homer-Center for the conference title.
HOMER-CENTER 20, PENNS MANOR 1: Cody Housholder threw a two-hitter as Homer-Center scored a mercy-rule win over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the third, six the fourth and nine in the fifth.
Mason Bell doubled and had three RBIs, and Michael Krejocic smacked a triple. Owen Saiani, Anthony Rowland and Aiden Bekina had two RBIs apiece.
Kayden Detwiler and Ashton Courvina each singled for Penns Manor.
Housholder struck out six. Dylan Kuzemchak took the loss.
Homer-Center (6-9) visits Marion Center today, and Penns Manor (0-13) welcomes Harmony on Monday.
CURWENSVILLE 17, PURCHASE LINE 2: Two Curwensville pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Purchase Line was hurt by 12 unearned runs in a three-inning loss to the Tide in a non-conference game.
Jayson Rowles allowed an unearned run over his two innings before he was replaced by Tyler Libby.
Shane Sunderlin blasted a double and was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Ayden Sutika was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Jake Mullins had two hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Andrew Beer had Purchase Line’s only hit.
Andrew Smarsh took the loss.
Purchase Line (2-12) has a doubleheader at Cambria Heights on Monday.
SOFTBALL
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 7, HOLLIDAYSBURG 3: Senior Karli Storm came up a double shy of hitting for the cycle as Class 2A Cambria Heights pushed past Class 5A Hollidaysburg in a non-conference game.
Hollidaysburg led 3-2 after the third inning, but the Highlanders strung together three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull out their fifth straight victory following their only loss.
Storm accumulated two RBIs on three hits, including a double and a home run. Martina White also put up two RBIs on two hits, while Madison Bender singled for two RBIs.
Sydney Shay and Abigail Steiner doubled for Hollidaysburg.
Jenna Serafin struck out six in her complete-game win.
Cambria Heights (12-1) visits Penn Cambria on Friday.