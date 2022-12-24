Is Sidney Crosby underrated?
The question sounds like a joke, yet it’s been making its rounds on social media recently with the general consensus this might be the year the all-time talent has slipped under the radar.
And it has nothing to do with his productivity.
The Penguins’ captain is tallying 1.3 points per game, his best average since the 2013-14 season, as Pittsburgh’s leading scorer. All but five of his 43 points came at even strength, which is the fourth most in the league, and his 16 even-strength goals is good for second.
The 35-year-old center is on pace for 47 goals and 110 points this season, which would be the second most in his 18-year career behind his 120-point sophomore season in 2006-07. Only Johnny Bucyk, Joe Sakic and Gordie Howe have reached the 100-point plateau at 35 or older, and only Bucyk got past 110. While anything can happen over the course of the season, the fact Crosby is still producing at this level is impressive.
And yet, he isn’t exactly making headlines.
No, that honor goes to his league counterpart, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, who was one goal away from tying Gordie Howe for most in an NHL career heading into Friday’s games. Jason Robertson had a stint where he scored 23 goals in 25 games as the 23-year-old continues to make his case for the Hart Trophy. Plus some guy named Connor McDavid is averaging almost two points per game.
That means for the first time ever, Crosby can flex his talent and lie low — like with his gorgeous forehand, backhand, five-hole goal against the Rangers on Tuesday night.
To be 35 and still lingering in the league’s top 10 scorers — Crosby was tied at No. 8 with Kirill Karpizov heading into Friday — is special, and it’s combined with 36-year-old Evgeni Malkin averaging a point per game and a nine-game point streak in December that was stopped in the loss to Carolina on Thursday night by his own decision to give chase to Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin in OT. Add that to Kris Letang averaging 26 minutes after suffering the second stroke of his career on Nov. 28, and it makes the decision to keep an aging core together look better than it did in July.
It’s also something fans should be thankful for as Pittsburgh turns around what was becoming a disastrous season at the beginning of November.
RIGHTING THE SHIP: The Pens lost seven straight games from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, the longest losing streak for Pittsburgh under head coach Mike Sullivan and the first time the team lost seven in a row since Crosby’s rookie season. Since then, the Penguins are 15-3-3 and have collected 18 points in 11 games to drag themselves from the basement of a tough
Metropolitan Division to compete for the top spot.
Pittsburgh is tied with the Rangers at No. 3 with 43 points. Carolina (48) and New Jersey (46) played Friday with a chance to pull further ahead.
December has been a particularly hot month for Pittsburgh (8-1-1). Both losses came at the hands of the surging Hurricanes as the Pens grabbed three of a possible six points in a week of Metro games leading up to the holiday break.
The Penguins played a better game against the Canes on Thursday than they did in their regulation loss on Sunday, and Slavin’s game-winner 23 seconds into overtime isn’t indicative of the type of team Pittsburgh has. Malkin made a costly mistake by chasing Slavin behind the net. It’s why Malkin shouldn’t be the one starting 3-on-3 overtime. He’s too slow, and he often makes these types of mistakes — or takes questionable penalties — that lead to goals against.
But Pittsburgh is still one of the biggest teams to beat in the NHL. The Penguins are playing sound hockey, and there’s more good to their game than bad. For the oldest team in the league with an average age of 30.24 — tied with the Capitals — they’re on the right track.
HOT CREASE: Tristan Jarry has been the Penguins’ best player on the ice night after night. He hasn’t lost in regulation since Nov. 5, going 11-0-3 since falling to Seattle.
Jarry has also earned a point in 14 straight games and is 8-0-2 in his last 10 with a 2.19 goals against average and .933 save percentage. Only Tom Barrasso has recorded a longer point streak in Penguins history with 15 during the 1992-93 season.
His rebound control has been top tier, and he’s repeatedly keeping Pittsburgh in games. Like in a 4-2 win at Florida on Dec. 15, when Jarry stretched out across the goal to make a left pad save on Sam Bennet at 4:17 in the second to keep the Panthers from tying the game.
Jarry did slip up against Carolina by going the wrong direction on Jordan Staal’s game-tying goal late in the third, but with how well he’s been playing, you have to expect the team in front of him to help him when he falters like he does for them consistently.
POWERING UP: The Penguins’ special teams have finally started to click. Pittsburgh was tied with San Jose for the second-best penalty kill in the NHL at 84.8 percent, prior to Friday’s games. They haven’t given up a power-play goal since Dec. 9 against Buffalo, and Carolina was 0-for-5 on Thursday with the man advantage. The Pens have killed off 29 of 30 penalties (97 percent) in December, which ranks first in the NHL.
Pittsburgh’s power play is finally starting to gain speed, as well.
In their first 23 games, the Pens converted on just 16.2 percent of power plays, but now they’re riding a 10-game streak with power play points. In those 10 games, Pittsburgh is 14-for-38 (37 percent).
The key to their power-play success hasn’t been anything revolutionary either. The PP units are simply getting more bodies and pucks to the net without cycling as much for those pretty goals that we know Crosby and Malkin are capable of producing. No, the Pens are getting in front of the net and getting chippy rather than fancy. That’s going to pay off down the stretch.
HOLIDAY WISHES: Consistency. The Penguins have always struggled with consistency. Not just throughout the season, but in individual games. They gain momentum and lose it right away. Like when they took a 1-0 lead on Thursday and allowed a goal 15 seconds later. Then another one 17 seconds after that one.
It’s more of a mental issue than a talent concern. They allow themselves to be inconsistent by easing up on the gas when they take a lead or are on a hot streak. They rely too much on their scoring prowess that they let the defense slack.
Inconsistency bleeds into their overtime play the most.
You’d think with the Pens’ offensive-minded roster, OT would be theirs for the taking, but Pittsburgh is 1-5 in overtime. Jarry’s save percentage is an abysmal .428 in OT, and he’s stopped just 3 of 7 shots. Those are valuable points, that if the outcome were reversed would put the Penguins at the top of their division with Carolina. As the race for the Metro gets closer, those extra points are going to matter more and more.
Another point that needs work when the Pens return to action Tuesday after the holiday break is the third line, especially when it comes to Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen.
Carter needs to go. He’s going to be 38 in January and is a minus-4 with no points in the last five games. I liked Carter last season; he reminded me a little bit of Matt Cullen from the 2016 and ’17 Cup teams. But unlike Cullen, Carter doesn’t have the speed. He’s too slow for a team that already is fast enough.
Kapanen does have the speed, which is probably what makes his inconsistency that much more disappointing. The 26-year-old winger didn’t score a point from Oct. 24 to Nov. 29, was a healthy scratch and came back to put up back-to-back multi-point games, including a hat trick on Dec. 3 against St. Louis. Kapanen is a force to be reckoned with when he’s hot, but he’s not hot often enough.