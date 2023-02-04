HS-basketball-2.jpg
After a loss to Berlin on Thursday night snapped United’s five-game winning streak, the Lions rebounded with a 71-60 victory at Conemaugh Valley in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Friday night.

United is ranked first in the District 6 Class 2A at 19-2 and clinched the top spot in the Heritage Conference West with a shot at returning to the KCAC to defend its conference title.

