After a loss to Berlin on Thursday night snapped United’s five-game winning streak, the Lions rebounded with a 71-60 victory at Conemaugh Valley in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Friday night.
United is ranked first in the District 6 Class 2A at 19-2 and clinched the top spot in the Heritage Conference West with a shot at returning to the KCAC to defend its conference title.
The Lions pulled out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and stacked up 25 points in the second to take the 44-28 advantage into halftime. The Blue Jays pulled within 10 after a 19-13 third quarter, but United slipped by with a 14-point final frame.
Four Lions reached double figures led by Brad Felix with 22 points. Joe Marino added 17, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Isaac Worthington scored 15 points on the back of seven field goals. Tyler Robertson netted a pair of 3s and scored 11 points.
Landon Percinsky paced the Blue Jays (9-8) with 20 points, followed by Bryton Yackulich’s 13 points.
United, which is 12-1 in the conference, welcomes Cambria Heights on Tuesday in the conference semifinals. The winner plays the winner of the other semifinal, either Portage or River Valley, in the championship game Friday at the KCAC.
KNOCH 53, INDIANA 45: Stanford Webb drained six 3-point field goals, but it wasn’t enough to lift Indiana over visiting Knoch in a WPIAL Section-AAAA game.
The Knight took an early 8-6 lead after eight minutes, but Indiana used a strong second to take a one-point lead into halftime at 24-23.
The Indians cooled off in the third, allowing Knoch to retake the lead, 37-27. Indiana chipped away three points in the fourth quarter but fell short of a comeback.
Teogan Finucan paced Knoch (6-13) with 22 points, and Zarian Finucan added 10.
Webb finished with 21 points, and Gavin Homer chipped in 12 for Indiana.
Indiana (6-13) travels to Highlands on Tuesday.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 64, LIGONIER VALLEY 60: Ligonier Valley’s Parker Hollick and Jimmy Pleskovitch combined for 45 points, but the Rams couldn’t slip past Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Rams led 36-28 at halftime, but a slow third quarter allowed the Bulldogs to come within two at 43-41. Shady Side put up 23 points in the final eight minutes to claim the victory.
Eli Teslovich led all scorers with 25 points, including five 3-point field goals, for Shady Side (14-5). Nico Matt followed with 21.
Hollick also notched five 3s for Ligonier Valley en route to 23 points, while Pleskovitch scored a double-double with 22 points to go with 18 rebounds. Haden Sierocky added 11 boards to go with his seven points.
Ligonier Valley (5-17) closes out its season Friday against Derry at home.
DEER LAKES 66, APOLLO-RIDGE 38: Jake Mull scored 22 of Apollo-Ridge’s 38 points in a loss to Deer Lakes in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Mull netted nine field goals and 3 of 6 free throws en route to his game-high total.
The Lancers outscored the Vikings 45-20 in the first half and 21-18 in the second.
Nate Litron paced Deer Lakes (12-7) with 14 points, while Bryce Robson scored 13.
Apollo-Ridge (1-21) travels to Burrell on Tuesday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 64, MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTIAN 15: Calvary Baptist bolted to a 27-2 lead in the first quarter and cruised past Mount Carmel Christian for its 13th win without a loss.
Ten Patriots scored. Noah Meckley led the way with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Nathan Helman chipped in 10 points and dished out six assists. Zander Davis, a seventh-grader posted a career-high 10 points and reeled in four steals. Joey Apjok added eight points.
Calvary Baptist plays host to Great Commission on Friday.
GIRLS
UNITED 72, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 48: United took control in the second quarter after a slow start on defense and beat Central Cambria in a non-conference game.
The Lions trailed 18-16 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Red Devils 22-8 in the second quarter for a 12-point lead, 38-26, at halftime. United steadily pulled away in the second half while outscoring Central Cambria by six points in each quarter.
United hit eight 3-point field goals led by Mollee Fry, who canned four and scored a game-high 19 points. Aleah Bevard finished with 17 points, Maddison McGinnis hit three 3s and scored 13 points, and Ashley Donelson chipped in 10 points. Delaney Perrone added eight.
“We started out slow, and you’ve got to give Central Cambria credit because they came to play,” United coach Paul Hall said. “After the first quarter we were down two, but then in the second quarter we started picking it up and getting better and better on offense. They played a 2-2-1 press and we got kind of hurried in the first quarter. We settled down and ended up hitting eight 3s, but we’ve still got to pick it up on defense a little better.”
Abi Sheehan led Central Cambria (4-12) with 17 points.
United is 15-5 going into Saturday afternoon’s home game against River Valley.
PENNS MANOR 44, PURCHASE LINE 30: Penns Manor allowed just three Red Dragons to score in a 14-point victory at Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets held a 23-17 halftime advantage, extended its lead to 20 points after the third at 41-21 and weathered a 9-3 fourth quarter by the Red Dragons.
Bailey Weaver scored a career- and game-high 20 points for Purchase Line.
Alyssa Altemus scored 15 points to go with six rebounds, while Deja Gillo dished out eight assists and scored four points. Sarah Stiteler tallied 11 points and six boards.
“Sydney Shaffer is usually our spark on the defensive end,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said, “but tonight she gave us a spark on the offensive end in that first half. We talk all the time about how much confidence we have in all of the girls stepping up and making shots, and tonight you saw Syd step up huge.”
The Comets have won six straight games, claiming the No. 1 spot in the Heritage East at 10-3 and ranking third in District 6 Class 2A at 16-5 alongside Homer-Center (15-5) and United (15-5).
Penns Manor welcomes Homer-Center on Monday for the Heritage Conference semifinals. The winner plays for the conference championship Friday at the KCAC.
Purchase Line (7-14) travels to West Shamokin on Feb. 14.
RIVER VALEY 58, WEST SHAMOKIN 21: Hannah Artley and Ava Persichetti each notched double-doubles as River Valley rolled past West Shamokin for its ninth consecutive victory in a Heritage Conference game played Thursday.
The Panthers already clinched the No. 1 spot in the Heritage Conference West with a perfect 12-0 record. They play host to Portage on Monday for the conference semifinals. They also rank third in District 6 Class 3A at 18-2.
River Valley used clean passing and a strong full-court press to sprint to a 15-5 lead after the first eight minutes and went up 34-11 by halftime thanks to an 11-point, seven-rebound performance in the first half by Artley.
The Panthers switched to a pressure zone, held the Wolves scoreless in the third quarter and built a 40-point lead in the fourth.
Persichetti paced River Valley with 21 points and 11 assists, while Artley finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Rylee Kitner chipped in eight points.
Melissa Spohn’s six points led the Wolves.
Both teams play Saturday afternoon. River Valley visits United, and West Shamokin travels to Moniteau.
PORTAGE 61, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 22: Portage jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and scored 26 points in the second in a rout of Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Ari Wozniak fired in 19 points, Cami Burkett followed with 16, and Maddy Hudak added eight for the Mustangs, who improved to 17-5 going into Monday’s Heritage Conference semifinal game at River Valley.
Kenzie Formeck scored seven points for Northern Cambria (3-18).
CALVARY BAPTIST 47, MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTIAN 16: Calvary Baptist cruised to its 13th win without a loss by beating its visitor from Mount Pleasant.
The Patriots struck with balanced scoring. Rebekah Morrow, Alyse Smith and Joanna Stockton each scored eight points, and Mikayla Mortimer and Sarah Covato each chipped in seven. Maggie Murray added six, and Laina Shank and Vanessa Morrow combined for other three points.
Stockton and Covato led on the boards with nine rebounds apiece, and Shank came up with six steals.
Calvary Baptist plays host to Great Commission on Friday.