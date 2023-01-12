United coach Paul Hall didn’t know which direction his team would travel after suffering a disheartening loss in its previous outing.
The Lions showed their coach early.
United jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Penns Manor by 23 points, 49-26, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game on Wednesday. The loss was the first for the Comets (10-3, 5-1) in conference play.
“We got a heck of a start,” Hall said. “All six girls played awesome. Our defense was just real aggressive — no free shots, no penetration, no second chances. Delaney (Perrone) and Aleah (Bevard) did a great job down inside, and the guards outside weren’t giving them any free shots. They hit one 3.”
United (9-4, 4-3) led by nine points, 21-12, at halftime and outscored the Comets 14-7 in each of the third and fourth quarters.
“The second half we came out with the same intensity,” Hall said. “The girls just wanted this after that loss against Marion Center when we were winning by 15 going into the fourth quarter. They really stepped up tonight.”
Mollee Fry scored a game-high 14 points, Lauren Donelson buried three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, and Bevard chipped in 10. Perrone and Maddison McGinnis scored seven apiece.
Alyssa Altemus led Penns Manor with 11 points. Sarah Stiteler had eight.
“They’re a very, very good team,” Hall said. “They just had a bad night shooting, and our defense stepped up.”
Both teams play Friday. United visits Purchase Line, and Penns Manor plays host to Homer-Center.
RIVER VALLEY 51, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 24: Three Panthers scored 13 points as River Valley doubled up Cambria Heights on the road in a Heritage Conference game.
The Panthers, who had an eight-game win streak snapped by Elizabeth Forward in a one-point loss Monday, returned to form and scored 17 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 34-10 advantage into halftime.
River Valley outscored the Highlanders 16-14 in the second half.
Ava Persichetti, Abby Pynos and Hannah Artley chipped in 13 points apiece on a combined 18 field goals, including 3s by Persichetti and Pynos, to lead the Panthers.
Sienna Kirsch and Gracey Vinglish each scored eight points for the Highlanders.
River Valley (10-2, 6-0) plays host to Northern Cambria on Friday. Cambria Heights (3-9, 2-4) travels to Juniata Valley on Monday.
MARION CENTER 52, PURCHASE LINE 28: Lydia Miller netted 19 points as Marion Center grabbed a road win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers held the Red Dragons to one point in the first eight minutes and took a 24-5 lead into halftime.
Purchase Line’s offense started heating up with 23 second-half points, but Marion Center scored 14 in each of the third and fourth quarters to maintain its lead.
Miller added eight rebounds and eight steals, while Mya Lipsie led on the boards with 15 rebounds to go with nine points. Kaelee Elkin chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds.
Brooklyn Syster went 7-for-8 from the line and scored 17 points for the Red Dragons.
Both teams play Friday. Marion Center (5-6) welcomes Portage, and Purchase Line (4-8) plays host to United.
PORTAGE 70, WEST SHAMOKIN 30: Nine Mustangs found the scoresheet as Portage grabbed a 40-point win over visiting West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
Portage led 50-12 after two quarters and outscored the Wolves 20-18 in the second half.
West Shamokin’s Lily Jordan led all scorers with 18 points on nine field goals.
Jenna Burkett and Ari Wozniak posted 13 points apiece for the Mustangs. Payton Noll chipped in two 3-pointers and 10 points.
Portage went 13-for-16 from the free throw line and offered up only two chances for the Wolves.
Both teams play Friday. Portage (13-1, 5-1) visits Marion Center, and West Shamokin (4-6) welcomes Cambria Heights.
NORTH STAR 51, LIGONIER VALLEY 22: Ligonier Valley dropped a non-conference game at North Star.
The Rams were outscored 30-14 in the first half and 21-8 in the second.
Lyla Barr had 12 rebounds and five blocks to go with seven points, while Misty Miller grabbed five steals and scored eight points for Ligonier Valley.
Grace Metz led North Star with 19 points, including three 3s.
Ligonier Valley (2-9) travels to Mount Pleasant today.