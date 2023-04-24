United claimed the boys’ team title and six athletes won individual events at the West Central Coaches Meet at Windber Stadium on Friday.
United edged Everett for the team title, 89-85¼. Chestnut Ridge and Conemaugh Township tied for third with 82¼ points in the 14-team field.
United’s Gaige Grassmyer won the 800-meter run with at time of 2 minutes, 4.25 seconds, and Bridger Blankenberger won the pole vault with an effort of 13 feet, 6 inches.
The Lions also won the 4x800 relay in 8:53.7.
Penns Manor’s Alex Polenik won two events, taking the shot put with a throw of 48-2 and the javelin with a distance of 157-11.
Purchase Line’s Jon Elick won the javelin with a throw of 160-5.
In the girls’ meet, River Valley’s Emily Jackson captured two events, taking the discus with a distance of 113-9 and the shot put with a throw of 37-10.
Purchase Line’s Rachel Ward won the 400-meter run with a time of 102.11.
Ward also finished second in the 200 at 27.97 and helped the Red Dragons take two relays, the 4x800 in 10:30.05 and the 4x400 in 4:22.49.
Purchase Line posted the highest finish among local teams in the team standings, placing fourth with 67½ points. Bald Eagle Area edged Chestnut Ridge for the team title, 99½-97.
The eight local teams compete in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center on Saturday.
INDIANA HIGH: Indiana dropped a dual track and field meet at Penn-Trafford on Monday.
The girls dropped a narrow 78-72 decision and the boys suffered a 95-55 loss.
Katie Kovalchick led the girls by winning the shot put (33 feet, 1 inch) and the javelin (92-7). Other individual winners were Abbie Huey in the 100 meters (12.27), Addie Fry in the 800 meters (2:29.88), Sarah Genchur in the pole vault (7-0) and Hannah Cowburn in the 100 hurdles (17.71).
In relays, Huey, Cowburn, Kate Mill and Cadence Ullman teamed up to win the 4x100 relay (51.04), Mill, Sydney Anderson, Jocelyn Higbee and Belinda LinXu followed suit in the 4x800 (11:44.0).
Stanford Webb led the boys with victories in the long jump (21-1) and the high jump (5-10).
Other individual winners were Jacob Killeen in the 300 hurdles (43.30), Will Berzonsky in the 400 meters (54.13) and Charlie Weber in the pole vault (12-0).
In the relays, the team of Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky, Killeen and Seth Weaver won the 4x800 (9:04.5), and the team of Will Berzonsky, Weaver, Killeen and Carter Putt took the 4x400 (3:49.75).
On Friday, Indiana competed in the 58th annual Butler Invitational. Huey led the girls by winning the 400 meters (57.75) and placed second in the 200 (25.60).
Kovalchick finished eighth in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 111-11.
In relays, the 4x800 team of Rachel Gill, Emmy Davis, Eve Kuzneski and Addie Fry placed eighth (10:15.34), and the 4x400 team of Huey, Kuzneski, Ullman and Mill took fourth (4:12.47).
For the boys, Levi Porter took second in the triple jump (43-10). Also placing were Jon Berzonsky, sixth in the 800 (1:58.01); Webb, sixth in the long jump (21-7); and Ben Cochran, seventh in the shot put (45-2).
The 4x400 relay team of Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky, Gill and Killeen finished fifth (3:34.17).
Indiana takes part in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center on Saturday.
INDIANA JUNIOR HIGH: Indiana dropped both ends of a dual meet to Kiski Area in junior high track and field action Monday.
The boys’ team dropped a narrow 63-60 decision. Nate Killeen won the high jump and the 400 meters and ran a leg on the winning 3,200 relay with Billy Taylor, Jacob Neal and Jonas Vick. Roman Jones won the 100 and 200 and ran on the winning 4x100 relay with Nathan Shank, Michael Killeen and Mathew Stone.
The girls’ team fell 76-47. Addison Porter won the 100, the long jump and the triple jump and ran on the winning 4x100 relay with Sophiana Sidikou, Karsen Scherf and Lilly Mill. Marianne Boothman scored victories in the discus and the shot put, and Julia Weber won the pole vault.
Indiana welcomes Latrobe on Wednesday.