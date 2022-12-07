HS-basketball.png

Tyler Robertson scored 17 points, and Dylan Dishong and Brad Felix added 14 points each to help United to a 64-48 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday.

United allowed just five first-half field goals and built a 31-14 advantage by halftime. Robertson scored 14 of his game-high total during the Lions’ first-half run. Dishong scored all 14 of his tallies during the second half.

