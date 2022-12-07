Tyler Robertson scored 17 points, and Dylan Dishong and Brad Felix added 14 points each to help United to a 64-48 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
United allowed just five first-half field goals and built a 31-14 advantage by halftime. Robertson scored 14 of his game-high total during the Lions’ first-half run. Dishong scored all 14 of his tallies during the second half.
The Chucks outscored United 35-34 in the second half.
United was successful on nine 3-point attempts, including four by Robertson.
Noah Weaver scored 15 points for Punxsutawney (0-2).
United (3-0) will welcome Purchase Line on Thursday.
LEECHBURG 76, RIVER VALLEY 68: River Valley had no answer for Leecburg’s Owen McDermott and Marcus Cleveland in a non-conference game.
The Leechburg guards combined for 50 points, with Cleveland netting 26 and McDermott scoring 24 on the strength of five 3-point field goals.
Four River Valley players scored in double figures, led by Luke Woodring with 19 points. Brad McDivitt and Jayden Whitfield each scored 15, and Dom Speal added 13. McDivitt posted a double-double with 11 rebounds, and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni raked in 10 boards.
Leechburg (2-2) took a six-point lead after the first quarter. The Blue Devils outscored River Valley 55-53 the rest of the way.
River Valley (1-2) plays at Northern Cambria on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 42, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 32: West Shamokin held Cambria Heights to eight first-half points and Braydn Rodgers amassed 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
West Shamokin led by a single point, 6-5, eight minutes into the contest but dominated the second quarter to lead 20-8 at halftime. The Highlanders outscored the Wolves 24-22 in the second half.
Devin Hatch-Cousins helped out West Shamokin with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sean McCullough had three steals.
The Highlanders’ Chris Sodmont finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
Both teams play today. West Shamokin (2-1) plays host to Apollo Ridge, and Cambria Heights (0-1) welcomes Bellwood-Antis.
PURCHASE LINE 43, FERNDALE 40: Purchase Line squeezed out its first win of the season in a closely contested match at Ferndale in a non-conference game.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 26-12 advantage at the half, but the Red Dragons poured in 20 points in the third quarter to get within one point, 33-32. Purchase Line outscored Ferndale 11-7 in the final frame for the come-from-behind victory.
Dragons senior Andrew Beer piled on a team-high 19 points, including going 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Joe Lamer added 10 points.
Purchase Line welcomes Harmony tonight.
BURRELL 74, INDIANA 67: Mackey Bennis scored 36 points and Burrell converted 13 of 18 fourth-quarter free throws, which proved to be the deciding factor in a victory over Indiana in a WPIAL non-section game.
Indiana fought back from a slow start and trailed 33-30 at halftime. Burrell outscored the Indians 17-16 during the third quarter before closing out the game with its clutch foul shooting.
Tucker Bitar scored 23 points for Burrell and was 7-for-9 from the line. Bennis was a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws. The Bucs were 18-for-24 overall.
Gavin Homer scored 25 points and Stanford Webb added 24 points, combining for eight of Indiana’s 10 3-pointers.
Indiana (1-2) plays host to West Shamokin on Friday.
GIRLS
MARION CENTER 63, LIGONIER VALLEY 32: Lydia Miller and Kaelee Elkin posted double-doubles for Marion Center in a non-conference win over Ligonier Valley.
Marion Center led 34-15 at halftime and outscored the Rams 29-17 in the final two quarters.
Miller poured in a game-high 24 points on eight field goals to go with 10 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists. Elkin followed with 15 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and five helpers. Mya Lipsie added 11 points and grabbed five boards.
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 14 points. Lyla Barr was close behind with 12.
Marion Center visits Homer-Center on Thursday. The Rams play host to Valley on Friday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 56, UNITED 52: Punxsutawney outshot United 7-2 from 3-point range to claim a closely contested victory in a non-conference game.
The Chucks held a two-point lead, 23-21, after two quarters and pushed ahead 36-30 after three thanks to a couple 3s from Samantha Griebel.
Lauren Donelson collected eight points in a 17-9 fourth quarter for the Lions, but it wasn’t enough for United to complete a comeback.
Griebel tallied four 3-pointers and 16 points to lead Punxsutawney.
Donelson led all scorers with 21 points on nine field goals and two free throws. Mollee Fry added 10 points.
United welcomes Bellwood-Antis tonight.
LATROBE 70, INDIANA 57: Latrobe jumped on Indiana early to come out with a WPIAL non-section victory.
The undefeated Wildcats got 10 points from 6-foot senior Emma Blair in a 25-point first quarter and went into the half with a 37-31 lead. Blair added 11 more of her game-high 29 points in a 17-12 third quarter that extended Latrobe’s lead to 54-43. The Wildcats capped off the win with a 16-14 fourth quarter.
Also in double figures for the Wildcats was Camille Dominick with 18 points and Carly Berk with 11.
Indiana’s offense, which was playing without 6-5 senior Eve Fiala, was led by Katie Kovlachick, a 6-3 senior who netted 17 points. Close behind was Bella Antonacci with 16 points. Freshman Jayla Peterson and junior Cassie Boyer each tallied 11 points and shot a combined 11-for-12 from the free throw line.
The Indians (1-2) visit Knoch on Monday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 51, SOUTH ALLEGHENY 40: Apollo-Ridge remained undefeated by handing South Allegheny its first loss of the season in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings got seven points apiece from Jaden Mull and Kylar Toland in a 26-17 first half, and Syd McCray tallied nine points in the back half of a double-digit victory.
McCray and Kylar Toland led Apollo-Ridge with 14 points each. McCray netted six of her eight free throw opportunities and tacked on eight rebounds and five assists. Brinley Toland tallied 11 points, brought down seven boards and added five assists and four steals.
Angelina Cortazzo led South Allegheny with 12 points.
Apollo-Ridge (3-0) travels to Springdale on Thursday.
PURCHASE LINE 55, HARMONY 15: Purchase Line held Harmony to three field goals in a non-conference road win.
The Red Dragons poured in 38 points in the first half, with 11 coming from sophomore guard Jianna Hopkins. Purchase Line outscored the Owls 17-3 in the final two frames.
Hopkins tallied a game-high 15 points on seven field goals, including the Dragons’ lone 3-pointer. Junior Anna Layden posted a double-double with 12 points and and 11 rebounds.
Purchase Line visits Cambria Heights on Thursday.