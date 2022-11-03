united soccer

Members of the United soccer team posed after winning the District 6 Class 1A championship for the first time in school history.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

EBENSBURG — “It’s incredible, unbelievable. I don’t know, I’m sorry. I’m just really excited.”

There was no hiding the excitement of United senior netminder Andrew Payne as he and the Lions celebrated a commanding 2-0 shutout of top-seeded Richland for the PIAA District 6 Class 1A boys’ soccer championship Wednesday at Central Cambria’s Red Devilplex.