EBENSBURG — “It’s incredible, unbelievable. I don’t know, I’m sorry. I’m just really excited.”
There was no hiding the excitement of United senior netminder Andrew Payne as he and the Lions celebrated a commanding 2-0 shutout of top-seeded Richland for the PIAA District 6 Class 1A boys’ soccer championship Wednesday at Central Cambria’s Red Devilplex.
Unbelievable was the word of the night for second-seeded United as it took home the first championship in program history in front of a well-traveled crowd of Lions faithful that was so large many students found themselves sitting on the ground.
“This is a pretty young program — maybe 2007 or 2008,” United coach Chris Wirick said. “It’s unbelievable. These kids have worked hard. This means everything to them.”
The Lions got 10 saves from Andrew Payne and goals from freshman Carter Payne and senior Dylan Dishong.
Both goals were scored in the first half.
The first came on United’s first of four corner kicks in the game. Sophomore Jackson Wirick took the kick in the right corner, setting up Carter Payne’s header past Rams goaltender Tyler Kane to make it 1-0 in the 21st minute.
“My son Jackson took the corner kick — placed a nice ball,” Coach Wirick said. “Usually it’s one of the balls Dylan gets to, but Carter Payne snuck in and had a perfect header. You couldn’t ask for anything clearer than that.”
The second goal came with two minutes left in the half. Dishong took a shot from the left side of the net, collected his own rebound and found space behind Kane to give the Lions a 2-0 advantage.
“I knew one was probably not going to be enough for that team,” Dishong said. “They have a really talented offense. We knew getting that second goal and having that extra one-up, would give us a pretty good chance at winning.”
Dishong led United with four shots, while senior defender Evan McAnulty had two. Jackson Wirick and Bracken earned assists.
“Dylan Dishong; that kid works every day, whether it’s with the team or by himself,” Coach Wirick said. “He’s been working for it for four years. … He was everywhere. There’s nobody that works harder than him. His companion up top, Gideon Bracken, they are the two hardest working strikers you’re going to see.”
While the Lions’ quick offense was rolling and had one more shot, 6-5, in the first 40 minutes, it was the United defense that stood out. United’s defenders pressed Richland hard, suffocating attackers as they approached the net and not allowing the Rams clean passes or shots.
Still, United knew holding onto a 2-0 lead wouldn’t be easy as it came out of halftime.
“We were thinking we had to keep everything the same,” Dishong said of their game plan heading into the second half. “Keep pressuring on offense. We can’t give up or sit back on defense or they’re going to run through us. They have good offensive players.”
Those offensive players for the Rams made themselves known in the second half. Richland put up five more shots in the final 20 minutes — United posted two — with four coming in a two-minute span between the 12th and 10th minutes.
“We knew that Richland would come hard,” Coach Wirick said. “And they did. They kept bringing people after people after people until we finally wore them down. … We wanted to make sure we didn’t panic. We told all our guys in the back to stay up front instead of stabbing at the ball. We knew they had a lot of good shots. Stay in front of the ball, don’t panic and regroup.”
Twice Andrew Payne was forced to make critical saves within seconds of the other.
“I knew shots were coming,” Andrew Payne said. “I also knew my defense would block, defend. It was incredible. The way the defense stepped up tonight was phenomenal.”
Richland top shooters were juniors Evan Beglin and Tylor Swope, who posted four and three shots, respectively. Kane made eight saves.
The Lions’ eight seniors, including five starters, were hungry for a win, and it made victory taste even sweeter.
“We hustled to every single ball, and that really made a difference,” Dishong said “All 80 minutes, we didn’t give up on anything. It’s awesome. I wanted this more than anything. … I just love everyone we have on this team. It made all the difference to me.”