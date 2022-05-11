Ben Tomb struck out 11 in 51/3 innings and United stuffed a Homer-Center comeback attempt, slipping by the Wildcats, 3-2, to earn a victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
United scored solo runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings before the Wildcats rallied to score a pair in the top of the seventh.
Tomb, who allowed just three hits, hit his 100-pitch maximum in the bottom half of the sixth inning and was relieved by Zack Travis. Travis closed out the sixth but was charged with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh after loading the bases with no outs. Joe Marino closed out the game and secured the save.
Brad Felix and Wade Plowman each hit a double and Aidan Strong delivered a triple for United. Three of United’s hits went for extra bases.
The Wildcats’ clean-up hitter, Braden Dunn, was 3-for-4, including a double, and had an RBI.
Homer-Center’s Owen Saiani pitched all six innings, striking out three and allowing three earned runs.
Homer-Center (5-9) plays at Penns Manor this afternoon and welcomes Cambria Heights this evening in a split doubleheader. United (8-5) welcomes Blacklick Valley today.
SAINT JOSEPH’S 6 NORTHERN CAMBRIA 4: Northern Cambria rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but St. Joseph’s held on to pick up a non-conference victory.
Saint Joseph’s broke open a 1-1 tie by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth and another run in the seventh.
The Colts produced three runs in the bottom of the final inning but fell short in dropping their third in the last four games.
Ethan Krawcion and Isak Kudlawiec had two hits each for the Colts. Owen Bougher hit a three-run home run. Evan Wiewiora took the loss.
Northern Cambria (10-5) welcomes Harmony today.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4, PENNS MANOR 1: Adam Ford picked up the complete-game victory, striking out 14 Penns Manor batters and giving Cambria Heights its first victory of the season in a Heritage Conference game.
Cambria Heights (1-9) led 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Comets’ Carter Smith hit a solo home run to left field, cutting the lead in half. Ford limited the Comets to four singles the rest of the way,
Cambria Heights’ Nick Patterson had two doubles and an RBI, and Ike Westrick and Zach Onkst each contributed a pair of hits.
Ford threw only 71 pitches. He struck out the first nine Penns Manor (0-11) batters he faced.
Kayden Detwiler struck out nine and took the loss.
Both teams play Homer-Center today, Penns Manor at home at 4 p.m. and Cambria Heights on the road at 7:30 p.m.
HARMONY 5-12, PURCHASE LINE 4-1: Harmony allowed a combined five runs and pitched its way to a doubleheader sweep of Purchase Line in non-conference games.
The Red Dragons held the lead in Game 1 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Harmony tallied three runs. Colhton Fry scored on a wild pitch and Anthony Maseto and Jack Bracken followed with RBI hits.
The Red Dragons cut the lead to one, but the Maseto struck out the final batter to preserve the win.
Fry and Maseto had doubles and Bracken earned the win after five solid innings and nine strikeouts.
Levi Kephart doubled for the only Red Dragons extra-base hit.
Zander Bennett pitched the complete game but was tagged with the loss.
In Game 2, Maseto was 2-for-2 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI. Bracken drove in three runs and Fry and Curtis Boring each scored twice.
Maseto struck out 10 in four innings to earn the win. Austin Chambers suffered the loss.
Purchase Line (2-11) plays at Curwensville today.
LIGONIER VALLEY 5, DERRY 2: Ligonier Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and Hayden Sierocky pitched 62/3 strong innings to push the Rams over Derry in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Nick Beitel went 4-for-4 and Connor Tunstall had two hits and three RBIs to power the Rams. Both provided RBI singles in the bottom of a three-run fourth inning.
Sierocky struck out six and allowed just one earned run.
Ashton Beighley had three hits for Derry.
Ligonier Valley (3-7, 6-9) visits Indiana today.