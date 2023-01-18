HS-basketball.png

United outscored Portage 34-13 in the middle quarters en route to a 48-29 victory in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday.

Portage entered the game in the top spot in the District 6 Class 2A rankings at 13-2. The loss dropped the Mustangs to 5-3 in the Heritage Conference East, but they maintained a tie for first place with Penns Manor, which lost to River Valley on Tuesday.

