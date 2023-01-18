United outscored Portage 34-13 in the middle quarters en route to a 48-29 victory in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday.
Portage entered the game in the top spot in the District 6 Class 2A rankings at 13-2. The loss dropped the Mustangs to 5-3 in the Heritage Conference East, but they maintained a tie for first place with Penns Manor, which lost to River Valley on Tuesday.
United, ranked third in District 6 Class 2A, improved to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the Heritage West. The Lions trail first-place River Valley (8-0) and second-place Homer-Center (6-2) and Marion Center (6-2) in a bid for a conference semifinal berth.
Portage, which started 10-0, lost its second straight game. The Mustangs are 3-3 in their past six games, with the other losses coming to Marion Center and Penns Manor.
On Tuesday, Portage played without starter Jenn Burkett. Both teams struggled in the first quarter, which Portage led 7-5.
United surged ahead during a 18-7 second quarter and took control during a 16-5 third quarter that staked the Lions to a 39-20 lead.
Mollee Fry led United with 16 points. Madison McGinnis scored 12, and Aleah Bevard chipped in nine.
No Portage player reached double figures, and the Mustangs did not make a 3-point field goal. Alex Chobany scored eight points.
“Our defense has just been incredible,” United coach Paul Hall said after his team’s fourth straight win. “It was all six girls again tonight, and it didn’t matter who we had out there. They’re definitely playing a heck of a defense. The girls are starting to realize that’s what wins big games.”
United faces another big one Thursday at Homer-Center. Homer-Center topped the Lions 51-41 on Dec. 15.
“I’ll go home and watch our film and watch more of theirs and try to make some adjustments,” Hall said.
Portage plays at Cambria Heights on Thursday.
MARION CENTER 67, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 42: Lydia Miller posted a triple-double and hit four 3-point field goals as Marion Center claimed its seventh straight victory with a Heritage Conference win over visiting Cambria Heights.
Miller finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 11 steals and five assists.
She connected on two 3s in a 20-point first quarter for Marion Center, and the Stingers rolled out to a 28-16 halftime lead. Marion Center extended its lead to 44-25 after three quarters, and Miller hit two more 3-pointers in a 23-17 final frame.
Mya Lipsie added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Kaelee Elkin chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kenadee Elkin tacked on 11 points and four steals.
Sienna Kirsch went 5-for-5 at the free throw line and netted six field goals en route to her team-high 17 points for the Highlanders. Maelyn Dutko connected on a pair of 3-pointers and had nine points.
Both teams return to action Thursday. Cambria Heights (3-11, 2-6) welcomes Portage, while Marion Center (10-6, 6-2) travels to River Valley. The Stingers maintained a second-place tie with Homer-Center in the Heritage Conference West.
CALVARY BAPTIST 56, CALVARY CHRISTIAN 35: Calvary Baptist used a 21-point second quarter to pull away from Calvary Christian Academy of Huntingdon and remain undefeated at 9-0.
The Patriots held Calvary Christian to two points in the first quarter and jumped out to a 23-12 halftime lead. Both teams scored 23 points in the second half.
Rebekah Morrow and Alyse Smith led Calvary Baptist with 16 and 13 points, respectively, while Sarah Covato chipped in 10. Katelyn Shank posted 10 rebounds, seven steals, four assists and seven points. Mikayla Mortimer grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points, and Vanessa Morrow and Laina Shank netted two points apiece.
The Patriots went 7-for-10 from the free throw line.
Calvary Baptist welcomes Christian Life Academy on Thursday.
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST 61, CALVARY CHRISTIAN 35: Luke Sarra scored 20 points in his first start at Calvary Baptist, and the Patriots turned a 20-point swing in its second victory over Calvary Christian Academy this season.
Calvary Baptist edged its visitor by only six points earlier this season and extended the margin to 26 in the latest win.
Sarra, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored six points in the first quarter, which Calvary Baptist led 12-6, but then ran into foul trouble and missed most of the second quarter. When he returned in the third period, he scored 14 of the Patriots’ 28 points that stretched a 30-10 halftime lead to 58-22.
Nathan Helman added 11 points on the strength of three 3-point field goals to go with six assists and four steals. Nathan Helman contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Liam King chipped in nine points, and Joey Apjok had eight.
Calvary Baptist (9-0) plays host to Christian Life on Thursday.
FREEPORT 80, INDIANA 42: Twenty-one players reached the scoresheet in Freeport’s WPIAL Section 1-AAAA win over Indiana.
Freeport scored 23 points in each of the first three quarters while Indiana scored 11 to give the Yellow Jackets a 69-33 lead. Freeport took the final frame 11-9.
Gavin Homer led the Indians with 11 points on four field goals. Stanford Webb hit a 3-pointer and chipped in seven points.
Zach Clark (12), Gavin Croney (11) and Brady Sullivan (10) reached double figures for the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 2-3 section).
Indiana (5-9, 1-4) travels to Southmoreland this evening.
DERRY 63, LIGONIER VALLEY 28: Three Trojans reached double figures as Derry defeated Ligonier Valley at home in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Derry led 34-15 at halftime and outscored the Rams 29-13 in the second half.
Jimmy Pleskovitch led Ligonier Valley with nine points, and Brian Wisniewski notched the Rams’ only 3-pointer.
Nate Papuga and Ethan Frye netted three 3s each and scored 17 and 11 points, respectively. Gabe Carbonara chipped in 16 for the Trojans (7-6, 3-3 section).
Ligonier Valley (3-12, 2-4) plays at Deer Lakes on Friday.