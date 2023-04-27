Unbeaten United wrapped up the Heritage Conference boys’ dual-meet track and field championship, and Marion Center forged a three-way tie with Cambria Heights and Portage in Armagh on Wednesday.
United swept Marion Center (114-36) and River Valley (99-50), and River Valley topped Marion Center (76-65).
Ty Gapshes paced United by sweeping the hurdles, and Gaige Grassmyer won the 200 and kicked off the 1,600 relay victory.
River Valley’s Kyle Roessler won the discus and javelin.
In the girls’ meet, Marion Center beat United (88-60) and River Valley (97-44), and United topped River Valley (78-71).
Lydia Miller led Marion Center with victories in the 100, 200 and 400 and kicked off the 1,600 relay victory.
Reagan Ryen won the 800 and 1,600 and ran on the winning 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams. Mya Lipsie took the long jump and triple jump.
River Valley’s Emily Jackson won the discus and shot put.
All three teams compete in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center on Saturday.
COLTS, DRAGONS WIN: Northern Cambria swept past Purchase Line and Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference dual meet.
Northern Cambria topped Purchase Line (95-33) and Homer-Center (70-69), Homer-Center beat Purchase Line (105-23).
Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers won three events: the 100, 200 and long jump.
Purchase Line won the girls’ meet, topping Homer-Center (81-53) and Northern Cambria (78-58). Northern Cambria beat Homer-Center (90-41).
Alissa Phillips led Purchase Line with victories in the 200 and 400.
Northern Cambria’s Morgan Hassen won the long jump and triple jump.
Purchase Line and Homer-Center compete in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center on Saturday.
JUNIOR HIGH: Indiana fell to Latrobe, 61-60 in the boys’ meet and 74-49 in the girls’ in a junior high meet.
For the boys, Jonas Vick picked up individual wins in the shot put and discus. Anthony Boiano won the triple jump and Brock McClure won the pole vault. Nate Killeen won the 400 meters.
Addison Porter led the girls with wins in the 100, long jump and triple jump and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team with Karsen Scherf, Lilly Mill and Sophiana Sidikou. Sidikou also won the 110 hurdles and Julia Weber also picked up the win in the pole vault.
Indiana travels to Penn-Trafford on Monday.