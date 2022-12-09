United cruised to 4-0 by easing past Purchase Line, 76-35, at home in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Thursday.
United doubled up the Red Dragons by the end of the first quarter, leading 22-11, and built the margin from there.
The Lions hit nine 3-point field goals. Brad Felix made three and scored a game-high 23 points. Joe Marino added 14 points, and Tyler Robertson and Dylan Dishong each hit two 3-pointers and combined with 17 points. In all, 11 United players scored.
Andrew Smarsh hit Purchase Line’s only 3-pointer and finished with nine points.
Both teams play Wednesday. United travels to Cambria Heights, and Purchase Line visits River Valley.
CONEMAUGH VALLEY 54, MARION CENTER 53: Conemaugh Valley rallied for a win over visiting Marion Center in a non-conference game played Wednesday.
Conemaugh Valley erased the last of a deficit that stood at three points entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Stingers 14-10.
Dawson Bracken led Marion Center with 14 points, and Kamden Rozier and Evan Risinger each scored 13.
Jeremy Dietz, a sophomore, scored 18 points to lead the Blue Jays(2-0).
Marion Center plays at Portage this evening.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PENNS MANOR 66, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 21: Deja Gillo hit three 3-point field goals and Allie Mumau earned a double-double as Penns Manor toppled Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets struck early, taking a 24-4 lead after the first eight minutes and a 31-10 advantage at halftime. Penns Manor outscored the Colts 35- 11 in the second half.
Gillo scored 13 points on five field goals and dished out five assists. Mumau netted 12 points and tacked on 11 rebounds and five steals. Alyssa Altemus had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Sydney Shaffer scored 12 points and had five assists. Sarah Stiteler came down with eight boards to go with her four steals.
Ella Miller and Emily Depetro scored six points apiece for Northern Cambria.
Penns Manor (2-1) plays Monday at home against Berlin. Northern Cambria visits Marion Center on Tuesday.
PORTAGE 55, WINDBER 38: Portage improved to 3-0 by jumping on Windber in a non-conference game.
The Mustangs stretched a 12-9 first-quarter lead to 19 points, 36-17, by halftime.
Jenna Burkett paced Portage with a game-high 17 points. Ari Wozniak chipped in 15.
Portage plays Steelton-Highspire this evening.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 45, PURCHASE LINE 28: Gracey Vinglish posted a double-double as Cambria Heights breezed past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Sienna Kirsch netted 11 of her game-high 16 points in a 28-14 first half by the Highlanders, who were held to just one basket in the third quarter. Cambria Heights extended its lead with a 15-8 fourth quarter.
Kirsch hit 8 of 11 free throws to go with four field goals. Vinglish tallied 10 points and brought down 10 boards.
Anna Layden posted four field goals and netted two free throws for 10 points to lead the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line (1-2) takes on Conemaugh Township on Friday. Cambria Heights (2-2) travels to Central Cambria on Monday.
SWIMMING
Homer-Center took on Cambria Heights in the first swim meet in school history at IUP’s Memorial Field House pool Thursday.
Grace Frazer, a junior, won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and Morgan Nagy, a freshman, captured the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke Ava King, a sophomore, won the 100 butterfly, and Julia King, a senior, claimed the 100 backstroke. That quartet also teamed up win the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
While several girls have competed independently in past season, the new boys’ team consists of five swimmers. Landon Shoup, a freshman, placed third in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Cambria Heights won both meets, taking the girls’ 92-75 and the boys’ 107-18.
Homer-Center is coached by David King and Lori Nagy.
Homer-Center welcomes Marion Center on Wednesday.
HOCKEY
Indiana gave up three goals in the second period of a 4-3 loss to Shaler in a PIHL Varsity A Blue Division game at Alpha Ice Complex on Thursday.
Indiana’s Andrew Kobak scored the opening goal of the game off assists from Garrett Goodrich and Nate Wood.
After Shaler took a 2-1 lead, Indiana (4-6) tied it on Wood’s goal off Goodrich’s assists.
Shaler (4-6) scored the next two goals to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. Colton Rayko scored with 1:50 left off Philip Bell’s assist.
Jayden Learn made 22 saves in goal for Indiana. Shaler’s Shane Ciganik made 31 saves.
Indiana plays host to Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL
United opened the season with a 62-17 win over Purchase Line in a junior high boys’ game Thursday.
Matt Beaver scored 16 points and Brody Burkett added 14 for the Lions.
Victory Bartlebaugh scored six points for Purchase Line.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 41-14. Brendan Jones led the way with 15 points, and Shaydon Oleksa scored 12.
United plays at Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
RIFLE
Indiana lost to Washington, 780-37x to 746-19x, in its season-opening WPIAL non-section match Thursday.
Emily Teacher led Indiana with a 98-5x.
Indiana travels to Bethel Park on Tuesday.