United used its long-range shot, converting on 11 3-point field goal in a 75-74 victory over Derry in a high school boys’ basketball game Saturday.
Bradley Felix canned three 3-pointers and amassed 25 points to lead the Lions’ offensive attack. Tyler Robertson sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 points.
The Lions jumped all over the Trojans with a 26-point first quarter, but Derry chipped away and trailed by only six points, 40-34, at halftime. United added to its lead with a 24-19 third-quarter edge before Derry scored 21 fourth-quarter points.
Nathan Papuga scored 27 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, for Derry, and Gabe Carbonara added 19 points. Brady Angus was 6-for-8 on free throws and scored 12 points.
Felix scored 30 points and United used a strong second half in an 82-48 romp over Ligonier Valley in a game that was also played Saturday.
Ligonier Valley trailed by eight points at halftime, but United outscored the Rams 53-27 in the second half.
Felix’s 17 points and Tyler Robertson’s 12 second-half points fueled the Lions. Robertson totaled 19 points, and Joe Marino added 15. Isaac Worthington’s 10 points gave United four starters to reach double figures.
Parker Hollick was successful on four 3-point attempts and led the Rams with 15 points. Jimmy Pleskovitch scored 12 and Chet Dillamen added 10.
United (2-0) plays host to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 42, REDBANK VALLEY 40: West Shamokin outscored Redbank Valley 10-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a tightly contested victory on Friday.
Tied at 32-all going into the final eight minutes, West Shamokin converted on five field goals from five different players.
Braydn Rodgers was the lone Wolves player in double figures with 15 points. He also handed out a team-high four assists and had three steals. Deven Hatch-Cousins helped out with 10 rebounds.
West Shamokin (1-1) plays at Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 56, HOMER-CENTER 51: Jake Mull erupted for 33 points to boost Apollo-Ridge over Homer-Center in the consolation game at Leechburg’s tournament.
Ahead by seven at halftime, Apollo-Ridge outscored the Wildcats 16-13 to move its lead to 10 points at the end of three quarters. Homer-Center broke out for 21 points in the final quarter but ran out of time in a comeback attempt.
Mull scored 21 of his game-high total during the second half and converted 8 of 11 on free throws.
Owen Saiani drained three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for the Wildcats. Michael Krejocic scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Mull and Krejocic were named to the all-tournament team.
Homer-Center (0-2) plays host to Penns Manor on Friday. Apollo-Ridge plays Wednesday at West Shamokin.
PENNS MANOR 53, MOUNT PLEASANT 37: Ryen Gresko had the hot hand during Penns Manor’s game-breaking third quarter, scoring 11 of his 16 points and leading the Comets to a win in the consolation game at River Valley’s tournament.
Gresko nailed three of his four 3-pointers in the Comets’ pivotal third quarter. Ashton Courvina (12 points) and Carter Smith (10) reached double digits for Penns Manor.
Yukon Daniels buried three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Brayden Caletri added 11 for Mount Pleasant.
Penns Manor (1-1) visits Williamsburg on Wednesday.
YOUGH 67, INDIANA 48: Terek Crosby totaled 29 points on the strength of six 3-pointers, helping Yough take the title at Indiana’s tournament.
The Cougars broke open a close game at halftime by outscoring Indiana 35-22 in the second half.
Gavin Homer led Indiana with 18 points. Evan Brocious scored 14.
Indiana (1-1) welcomes Burrell on Tuesday.
MARION CENTER 60, PURCHASE LINE 55: Purchase Line fell to Marion Center in Indiana’s tournament.
Jakob Mountain and Braydon Albright led the Red Dragons with 16 points over the weekend. Mountain tallied 14 against the Stingers. Andrew Beer followed with 14, including 12 versus Marion Center.
Purchase Line lost to Yough, 77-23, on Friday
Purchase Line (0-2) visits Ferndale today, while Marion Center heads to Conemaugh Valley on Wednesday.
WINDBER 49, RIVER VALLEY 44: After a 62-54 overtime win over Mount Pleasant on Friday, River Valley fell to Windber in the championship game of its inaugural tipoff tournament.
River Valley controlled the majority of the game versus Windber, leading 29-18 at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters. The Ramblers took their first lead five minutes into the fourth quarter and held it to complete the comeback.
Dom Speal, who made the all-tournament team, scored 12 points, while Luke Woodring chipped in nine. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni brought down 12 rebounds.
Speal also led the Panthers against Mount Pleasant, scoring a game-high 20 points. Jayden Whitfield followed with 17 points, and Brad McDivitt netted 13.
River Valley (1-1) welcomes Leechburg on Tuesday.
PORTAGE 60, WESTMONT HILLTOP 53: Trailing at the half, Portage turned the tables on tournament host Westmont, outscoring the Hilltoppers in each of the final two quarters to wrap up the title.
Portage bounced back from a one-point halftime deficit by outscoring Westmont 16-13 in the third quarter and added to its lead with a five-point advantage over the final eight minutes.
Tournament MVP Mason Kargo led the Mustangs with 13 points. Trae Kargo and Andrew Miko each scored 12 points and were named to the all-tournament team.
Noah Brownlee scored 22 points for Westmont.
GIRLS
UNITED 46, LAKEVIEW 31: A 20-point first quarter propelled United to a championship win against Lakeview in Windber’s tournament.
Mollee Fry and Lauren Donelson each netted 3s in a 20-2 first quarter. The Lions led 30-13 at halftime. Lakeview outscored United 18-16 in the final two quarters.
Fry put up 11 points to lead the Lions, while Donelson and Aleah Bevard each tallied nine.
United (2-0) travels to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
RIVER VALLEY 61, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 35: Ava Persichetti netted four 3-pointers and 18 points in the first quarter as River Valley breezed past Cambria Heights in the consolation game of the Panthers’ home tournament.
Persichetti scored all of her game-high 20 points in a 43-17 first half, and Abby Pynos followed with 12 points on six field goals and Hannah Artley went 6-for-6 from the line.
Sienna Kirsh was the Highlanders’ lone scorer in double digits with 14 points.
River Valley (1-1), which lost its opening game, 53-52 to Latrobe, travels to Bishop McCort on Tuesday, while Cambria Heights (0-2) heads to Windber today.
HOMER-CENTER 60, NORTH STAR 16: Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack combined for 41 points as Homer-Center beat North Star in the opening game of Forest Hills’ tournament Friday.
Sardone scored a game-high 24 points, including three 3s and 3-for-3 free throw shooting, with 15 coming in a 39-11 first half. Kosmack tallied 17 points on seven field goals.
Homer-Center lost the championship game against Forest Hills, 59-54.
The Wildcats (1-1) play host to Marion Center on Thursday.
NORWIN 47, INDIANA 28: All Norwin scorers hit 3s as the Knights took down the host team for the championship in Indiana’s tournament.
Juniors Bella Antonacci and Cassie Boyer led Indiana with nine points apiece.
Indiana (1-1) welcomes Latrobe on Tuesday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 56, PROPEL MONTOUR 9: Apollo-Ridge outscored Frazier and Propel Montour 113-34 to win the Frazier tournament.
The Vikings held Propel Montour to nine points in the championship game Saturday, while Sydney McCray and Kylar Toland posted 16 points each for Apollo-Ridge. McCray also added five rebounds and eight steals, while Toland tacked on five steals. Brinley Toland tallied five field goals for 10 points and added five rebounds.
McCray had a double-double in Friday’s 57-25 win over Frazier, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 boards to go with six assists. Kyler Toland scored a game-high 15 points and dished out six helpers, while Brinley Toland stacked up 11 points, six steals and seven rebounds.
Apollo-Ridge (2-0) welcomes South Allegheny on Tuesday.
WAYNESBURG 43, LIGONIER VALLEY 16: Ligonier Valley scored just 16 points in a loss to Waynesburg in the Jefferson Morgan tournament.
Lyla Barr scored half of the Rams’ points and added four rebounds, six steals and six blocks. Abby Springer led with five boards, and Madison Marinchak added five steals and three blocks.
Waynesburg was led by Addison Blair’s 14 points.
Ligonier Valley (1-1) plays host to Marion Center on Tuesday.