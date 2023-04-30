MARION CENTER — No matter what the United boys’ track and field team accomplishes the rest of the season, coach Bob Penrose won’t be surprised. Not after what the Lions did Saturday at the Indiana County Principals’ Championships.
Despite winning just 4 of 18 events, United found a way to score enough points and edge Indiana to win the team title by just one point in the oldest track and field competition in the county. The Lions collected 138 points and won the team title, finishing just ahead of Indiana, the largest school and the perennial power at the county meet.
“I said to them, ‘I’m done being surprised by you guys,’” Penrose said. “I never thought we’d have a shot at beating Indiana today, and they pulled it off. They can’t surprise me anymore. They’ve made it so that it’s expected now.”
“Our team wasn’t really expecting it coming in, but we all ran our hardest and everybody definitely put forth a good effort and we took home the title,” pole vaulter and hurdler Andrew Payne said. “It was incredible.”
Senior Ty Gapshes won both hurdle events and was voted the meet’s Most Valuable Track Athlete to lead the Lions’ winning effort. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.98 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.47.
“My goal was to win,” Gapshes said. “I definitely wanted to win both hurdles, and I got that done so that’s mainly what I wanted to do.”
Gaige Grassmyer won the 400-meter dash in 52.53 seconds, and Colton Henning won the 3,200 run in 10:33.55. The rest of the Lions’ points in the other 14 events came from athletes who placed in the top seven, scoring crucial points to edge the favored Indians.
“What an amazing effort by our kids,” Penrose said. “They all stepped up when they had to, and we had some personal bests across the board today. … If your kids are doing personal bests, there’s nothing to complain about when it all comes together and they get a chance to win a county championship and beat an awesome Indiana team. That’s just icing on the cake.”
Penns Manor sophomore Alex Polenik was voted the meet’s Most Valuable Field Athlete after winning a pair of throwing events. He won the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 11¼ inches to start his day and followed it up by winning the discus with a toss of 154-8.
“All the throws felt pretty good today, and I’m just happy to get two titles,” Polenik said. “The distances I’ve been getting and the progress I’ve been making, I thought that it was pretty achievable.”
Entering the final event of the day, the 1,600-meter relay, the Lions needed only a second-place finish to claim the team title. The quartet of Aidan Stiffler, Ruardon Butler, Connor Rosko and Grassmyer got it done.
“I told our guys, ‘We have to get second. We have to get second.’ They did the job,” Penrose said. “All four of them ran their best splits of the year,” Penrose said. “They just stepped up. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
For years, Indiana has been the class of the county. As the largest school in the county, the Indians regularly win the county meet. That’s not a surprise to anybody. When somebody else wins the title, that’s the real surprise, and that’s what the Lions were able to do Saturday.
“It’s always a little extra incentive to try to go after them because yeah, they’re supposed to win,” Penrose said. “They’re the big dogs. They’re the biggest school in the county, and the expectation is they should win, and so when any of us are able to knock them off, it’s always a good thing.”
Payne was one of four pole vaulters to clear 12-6 and attempt a jump at 13-1. His United teammate and friend Bridger Blankenbicker cleared 13-1, while Indiana’s Charlie Weber won with a jump of 13-6. Meanwhile, Marion Center’s Evan Risinger broke the Stingers’ school record with a jump of 13-1, and it all added up to a friendly atmosphere at the pole vault pit.
“The vibe over there, it just felt great,” Payne said. “Everybody competing. It was so friendly, too. You don’t get to see that with a lot of events. Encouragement, positive. We were clapping for each other and cheering each other on. It was pretty fun. You don’t see that with a lot of running events. I feel like the pole vault community over there was a good vibe. Everybody was happy, cheering each other on. It was nice.”
Other winners were Indiana’s Seth Weaver in the 1,600, Will Berzonsky in the 800 and Levi Porter in the triple jump; Penns Manor’s Justin Marshall in the 100; Apollo-Ridge’s Jake Mull in the 200 and Derek Baustert in the long jump; River Valley’s Brady Shannon in the high jump; and Purchase Line’s Jon Elick in the javelin.
Indiana won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and Penns Manor won the 400 relay.
