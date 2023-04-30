HS-track-field.jpg
Picasa

MARION CENTER — No matter what the United boys’ track and field team accomplishes the rest of the season, coach Bob Penrose won’t be surprised. Not after what the Lions did Saturday at the Indiana County Principals’ Championships.

Despite winning just 4 of 18 events, United found a way to score enough points and edge Indiana to win the team title by just one point in the oldest track and field competition in the county. The Lions collected 138 points and won the team title, finishing just ahead of Indiana, the largest school and the perennial power at the county meet.