United won a defensive struggle over River Valley and clinched the Heritage Conference West with a 50-40 victory on the road Tuesday evening.
River Valley led 12-9 after the first quarter, and United held a 19-18 edge at halftime after the Panthers scored only six points.
The one-point margin held going into the fourth quarter, which United took 18-7. United managed only one more field goal than the Panthers but went 10-for-16 from the free throw line compared to River Valley’s 4-for-8. The Lions also made six 3-point field goals to River Valley’s four.
“It was a defensive game both ways,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “We scored six in the second quarter and eight in the fourth, and those were the big difference. We had opportunities, we had shots, but we didn’t shoot the ball that well as a team, and you’ve got to credit United. They played defense and made our guards work hard all day.”
United, 10-1 in conference play, moved to 16-1 overall and protected its No. 1 ranking in District 6 Class 2A.
“They have a heck of a team over there,” Stitt said. “It’s no wonder they have one loss and pretty much won the section tonight.”
River Valley clinched a Heritage playoff berth last week as the West runner-up. The Panthers, a 66-60 loser to United on Dec. 22, will play in the semifinals against Portage (18-1), the East champion and top-ranked team in District 6 Class 1A.
“We’re in the playoffs, and now we’ll be heading up to Portage,” Stitt said. “United’s still waiting, and that could still be Penns Manor, Cambria Heights or Northern Cambria.”
River Valley is perched in the middle of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs ranks.
“We’re right in the middle of that playoff race too,” Stitt said. “We keep jumping from fourth to eighth or ninth. That’s how crazy it is between four or five teams. We’re just taking them one at a time.”
Brad Felix hit three 3-point field goals and scored a game-high 19 points for United. Joe Marino added 13, and Tyler Robertson sank three 3s for nine points. All three are seniors.
Jayden Whitfield, a senior, paced River Valley with 14 points. Dom Speal, a junior, scored 11.
“We’re starting four juniors so this is a great learning experience,” Stitt said. We’re in the dance, so why not us? That’s just the mentality we’re going to go with. We’re definitely building for next year. We feel like it could be a special year, but that’s next year, and we just want to take it one at a time, and you never know. Basketball is a crazy game.”
PENNS MANOR 74, PURCHASE LINE 45: Purchase Line’s Andrew Smarsh poured in seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to get past host Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Max Hill scored 17 points in a 50-25 first half by the Comets. Penns Manor outscored the Red Dragons 24-20 in the second half.
Smarsh finished with 21 points, and Braydon Albright grabbed seven rebounds for Purchase Line.
Hill hit 12 field goals for 25 points, and Mark Bagley added 13 points. Ryan Gresko and Kolton Kerchensky drained three 3s apiece and scored 11 and nine points, respectively.
Penns Manor (8-9, 4-5 conference) visits Portage on Thursday, and Purchase Line (3-15, 1-9) welcomes Portage on Monday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 47, MARION CENTER 31: West Shamokin used a 19-point third quarter to pull past Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Wolves were down by two, 19-17, at halftime, but Sean McCullough netted a pair of 3-pointers and Braydn Rodgers added another en route to a 36-25 lead after three. West Shamokin led 11-6 in the fourth quarter.
Rodgers came down with six rebounds to go with his game-high 18 points. Deven Hatch-Cousins had 14 points, six boards and five steals, while McCullough finished with 10 points and seven assists.
Noah McCoy scored 11 points for the Stingers.
West Shamokin (6-10, 4-6 conference) visits United on Thursday. Marion Center (3-14, 2-8) welcomes the Lions on Monday.
PORTAGE 57, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 38: Portage overcame a slow start to topple Northern Cambria on the road for the Mustangs’ eighth consecutive win in a Heritage Conference game.
The Colts took a 13-9 lead after the first eight minutes, but Portage used a 17-point second quarter to grab the 26-22 halftime advantage. The Mustangs kicked things into high gear in the second half, outscoring Northern Cambria 32-16.
Mason Kargo posted a double-double with 18 points,10 assists and eight rebounds. Andrew Miko followed in double figures with 16 points, and Luke Scarton added 10.
Evan Wiewiora scored 15 points for the Colts, and Ty Dumm scored 10.
Both teams play Thursday. Portage (18-1, 11-0 conference) plays host to Penns Manor, and Northern Cambria (8-9, 5-6) visits Cambria Heights.
BERLIN 67, HOMER-CENTER 39: Craig Jarvis drained seven 3-point field goals and Berlin routed visiting Homer-Center in a non-conference game played Monday.
The Mountaineers held the Wildcats to three points in the first eight minutes and scored 26 in the second for a 40-17 halftime lead. Jarvis netted four 3s in Berlin’s 20-6 third quarter, and Michael Krejocic scored seven of Homer-Center’s 16 points in the final frame.
Jarvis finished with 27 points, and Pace Prosser scored 19, including three 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (14-1).
Krejocic connected on three 3s and led the Wildcats with 22 points.
Homer-Center (3-13, 2-8 conference) welcomes River Valley on Thursday for a Heritage Conference game.
INDIANA 66, CONNELLSVILLE 26: Indiana cruised past Connellsville ina WPIAL non-section home game.
Stanford Webb and Gavin Homer each scored 18 points for Indiana, which had 10 0players make it onto the scoresheet.
Indiana did not allow double digits in any corner and did yield a field goal in the final period against the winless Falcons (0-17).
Indinaa (6-10) plays at Greensburg Salem on Friday.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 61, APOLLO-RIDGE 20: Apollo-Ridge was held to single digit in all four quarters as the Vikings fell at Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Bulldogs outscored the Vikings 36-8 in the first half and 25-12 in the second.
Nate Mallory’s 13 points led Shady Side (11-4). Mae Mohn chipped in 12 points, and Ryan Frohlich netted three 3-pointers.
Michael Fryer scored five points for the Vikings.
Apollo-Ridge (1-17) plays at Derry on Tuesday.
BURRELL 78, LIGONIER VALLEY 66: Ligonier Valley dropped its sixth straight game with a loss to Burrell at home in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA matchup.
The Bucs led 45-24 at halftime, and the Rams took the second half 42-33.
Macky Bennis connected on seven 3-point field goals and scored 31 points for Burrell (9-8).
Chet Dillamen and Parker Hollick netted three 3s apiece. Dillamen led with 22 points, and Hollick had 17. Haden Sierocky and Jimmy Pleskovitch chipped in 11 points each.
Ligonier Valley (3-15, 2-6 section) welcomes Apollo-Ridge on Friday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 66, MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTIAN 20: Calvary Baptist won a game with their mourning teammate in mind.
The Patriots took the court without senior and leading scorer Noah Meckley, who suffered a death in the family and was not available to play. His teammate picked him up, raced to a 46-12 halftime lead and cruised to their 11th win without a loss.
Luke Sarra scored 21 points to go with eight rebounds and seven steals, Joey Apjok added 14 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists, and Liam King chipped in 10 points. Nathan Helman dished out seven assists to go with nine points.
Calvary Baptist plays at Clearfield Alliance on Tuesday.
GIRLS
INDIANA 46, KISKI AREA 28: Indiana forwards Eve Fiali and Katie Kovalchick were too much for Kiski Area to handle in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
The seniors scored 34 of Indiana’s 46 points, with Fiala dumping in a game-high 20 and Kovalchick chipping in 14.
Indiana held Kiski Area (5-11, 2-5 section) to single digits in each quarter and held a 23-12 at halftime. The Indians outscored the Cavaliers 23-16 in the second half. No Kiski Area player reached double figures.
Indiana got back on track after its five-game winning streak was snapped Monday in a non-conference loss to South Allegheny.
The Indians (12-5), the Section 5 leader at 8-0, plays a rare Sunday game when they take on Trinity in the Seton Hill Shootout in Greensburg at 3 p.m.
HOMER-CENTER 60, BERLIN 47: Molly Kosmack hit a 2-point field goal in the second quarter to reach 1,000 career in Homer-Center’s victory at Berlin in a non-conference game Monday that featured 60 free throw attempts.
Cutchall and Macy Sardone combined for 24 points in the first half to help the Wildcats pull out to a 32-19 halftime lead. Homer-Center was outscored 30-28 in the second half.
Homer-Center connected on 24 of 35 free throw attempts, and Berlin (12-4) made 13 of 25.
Sardone led the Wildcats with 24 points on the back of 9-for-12 free throw shooting and three 3-pointers. Kosmack scored 13 points to put the 6-foot senior’s career total at 1,002. Alaina Fabin chipped in 14 points to round out double-digit scoring for Homer-Center.
Berlin’s Grace Sechler led all scorers with 28 points.
Homer-Center (12-4, 7-2 conference) plays host to Cambria Heights this evening.
PURCHASE LINE 50, HARMONY 25: Purchase Line doubled up Harmony in a non-conference home game.
Purchase Line coach Greg Mahaffey pointed out the keys to the game.
“Brooklyn Syster stole the show, not just with a team-high 18 points, but she also dominated on defense with nine blocked shots and seven steals,” he said. “Jianna Hopkins also had another solid night on offense with 13 points.”
Purchase Line trailed 8-7 after the first quarter but took control during an 18-2 seconds period. The Red Dragons also had a big fourth quarter, outscoring the Owls 17-9.
Purchase Line (6-11) plays at Penns Manor this evening.
CALVARY BAPTIST 49, MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTIAN 25: Calvary Baptist rolled to its 11th win without a loss, traveling to Mount Pleasant and topping Mount Carmel Christian.
Rebekah Morrow, Katelyn Shank and Alyse smith each scored eight points to lead the Patriots. Shank also came up with seen steals and handed out four assists.
Sarah Covato, Madisyn Mortimer, Joanna Stockton and Maggie Murray each scored four points. Abby Stockton, Laina Shank, Vanessa Morrow and Aubrey Ingmire each scored two points. Mikayla Mortimer yanked down 14 rebounds.
Calvary Baptist play at Clearfield Alliance on Tuesday.