Sarah Marshall might have to reconsider her priorities next fall.
Of the 25 area runners headed to Hershey this weekend for the PIAA Cross Country Championships, the United sophomore is in the running for the most unlikely qualifier.
Not only did she punch her ticket to the state meet in her first season of cross country, Marshall did it while juggling two sports this fall. She admittedly approaches volleyball as her priority sport, but after the cross country season she’s had, maybe she’ll reconsider.
“Maybe,” Marshall said with a laugh at the Heritage Conference Championship two weeks ago.
For the second straight year, the Marion Center boys’ and girls’ teams both qualified for the PIAA meet and will send a full complement of eight runners each — seven who will run in Saturday’s race at the Parkview Course in Hershey and one alternate.
Senior and three-time qualifier Tim Barrett headlines the Marion Center boys’ team. Joining him in Hershey will be senior teammate Dillon Green, junior Evan Risinger, sophomores J.J. Ferraro III, Rayden Long and Cameron Pack, and freshmen Seth Boring and Adam Ryer.
Risinger has recovered from an injury sustained at the District 6 meet last weekend and is expected to run in the state meet.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, the Stingers feature a balanced team of runners with PIAA experience and first-timers. Senior Reagan Ryen is a four-time qualifier, and fellow senior Maggie Hood is making her third trip to Hershey. Similarly, sophomores Mikayla Gatskie and Brynnley Haggerty are making their second trip to states.
The newcomers to the state meet for the Stingers are freshman Brooke Slade, sophomore Claire Hood and seniors Kenadee Elkin and Camryn Sacco.
Over the past six seasons, the Marion Center girls have finished fourth or better in the Class 1A race five times, the highlight being a state title in 2018.
Noticeably missing in the Marion Center lineup is junior Lydia Miller, whose season was derailed by a foot injury. Fortunately for the Stingers, Slade has stepped up in her freshman season, and the Stingers have barely missed a beat without Miller.
They won their 13th consecutive Heritage Conference title on Oct. 20, and they qualified for the PIAA meet as a team for the seventh time in nine years when they won the District 6 Class 1A title on Saturday.
“Brooke comes out of our junior high program, so she’s been running for a few years and she’s been getting stronger and stronger and has really stepped up on the varsity team,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said after the district meet. “From the beginning, we thought that Brooke would probably be one of our big contributors by this time of the year. And she has. I mean, she earned herself a district medal.”
Marshall, the United sophomore, headlines the remaining nine area runners who qualified individually. Joining her in the girls’ Class 1A race will be River Valley junior Alexandria Kepple, West Shamokin senior Riley Schreckengost and Ligonier Valley junior Clara Wallace.
In the girls’ 2A competition, Indiana freshman Addie Fry was the lone local qualifier.
On the boys’ side, Marshall’s teammate Colton Henning punched his second straight ticket to the state meet along with Apollo-Ridge sophomore Gabe Kavulic, another first-year runner.
Indiana seniors Jonathan Berzonsky and Seth Weaver qualified in the boys’ 2A race.
Marshall burst onto the local cross country scene this season almost by accident. She admits she prioritizes volleyball, and she says she joined the cross country team to “stay in shape” for track and field.
Her typical day this fall went something like this: School, cross country practice, volleyball practice. Unless she had a volleyball game. In those cases, she’d limit her cross country practice, but she wouldn’t skip it.
“Volleyball is my priority sport, so if I have a game, if I can make it to (cross country) practice, I go to practice and do as much as I can and then I go to the game,” Marshall said. “If it’s like a super-hard practice, I usually cut it in half so I’m not too dead for the game. I try to get to as many as I can.”
Marshall hesitantly admits she enjoys cross country, even though volleyball is No. 1 in her book.
“It’s rough, but I like it,” she said. “It’s good competition. I’m a very competitive person, and it brings me that.”