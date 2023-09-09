NORTHERN CAMBRIA — If you spoke to the respective players and coaches after the Salute to Service Night clash at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday, you might have gotten the wrong idea of the outcome.
Marion Center was talking positive, calling it the best its played this season.
The dark storm clouds that floated in just after kickoff, meanwhile, seemed an adequate reflection of the mood in the Northern Cambria locker room.
“We’re a team. And we don’t play as a team. I preach we can’t be individuals, and I saw a bunch of individuals out there. That’s something we have to fix,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “We just did not play sound football.
“It was self-inflicted wounds all night, and I just cannot tolerate that.”
Shutty can find solace, though, that his team didn’t have to take a loss in learning the lessons. In spite of injuries to two senior starters and 140 yards in penalties, the Colts won for the second week in a row, 21-7, in Heritage Conference action.
“It comes down to adversity,” Northern Cambria junior Caleb Dolney, who caught four passes and recovered a fumble, said. “We overcame it.”
Colt signal-caller Ethan Donatelli joined his starting center, Brayden Peles, on the bench for almost the entirety of the fourth quarter after both sustained leg injuries that kept them from putting weight on their foot leaving the field. Peles was hurt in the second quarter on NC’s second touchdown drive.
Donatelli went down while trying to get away from the Stinger pass rush deep in Marion Center territory with about 10 minutes left and the Colts ahead by 21 points.
It ended what had been a sensational evening for the 5-foot-10, 175-pound first-year starter: Donatelli was 17-for-22 for 179 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Ty Dumm. He also ran for 43 yards and scored on a 4-yard run on the first possession of the second half.
Reese Wagner really got that scoring march going when he rambled 28 yards around left end on a fake punt.
Shutty said Donatelli would have his ankle examined on Saturday. He said after his discussion with the trainer that it could be nothing or perhaps season-ending, but the good news was that it didn’t appear to be in a weight-bearing spot.
Even without Donatelli for almost a quarter, Northern Cambria rolled up 391 yards to offset 12 penalties for 140 yards. Dumm caught seven passes for 90 yards and ran for 41 more. Jack Sheredy finished with 96 yards and finished off the Colts’ first drive of the night on an 8-yard run to the end zone.
Northern Cambria had 18 first downs, rushed for 212 yards and, for the second game in a row, didn’t punt.
The Colts defense just missed a second straight shutout after its six-point, opening-game loss to United Valley, when Isaac Bassa scored late on a 2-yard plunge. Northern Cambria allowed only 119 yards, and the Stingers managed just 18 rushing yards on 22 attempts.
The Colts also had three takeaways, including interceptions by Brad Valeria and Nate Fry.
“We have a big rusher up front in Dawson Shutty. He takes up a double-team. Then our linebackers can flow freely,” Sheredy said. “Marty (Lessard), our defensive coordinator, makes some pretty good calls. We’re always blitzing, but we’re pretty unpredictable.”
Still, Marion Center, despite falling to 0-3, left Northern Cambria feeling it had something on which to build.
“We’ve taken a big step up from the last two weeks,” Stinger senior running back-linebacker Alex Stewart said.
“After a rough game against Cambria Heights, we kept our heads up. We came out and stepped up.”
Cam Rising threw for 101 yards. The Stingers even had a chance to make it a one-score game after Bassa’s touchdown, recovered an onside kick. Fry’s interception, though, sealed the game, opening the door for Northern Cambria to run out the last 4:23.
“(Our turnaround) started tonight with some belief. It started tonight with playing hard,” Stingers coach Adam Rising said. “This is the best we’ve played. We’ve got to become consistent. We’ve got to finish drives.”
It only took three plays for the Colts to get into the end zone after Dumm returned Stewart’s short, rugby punt 37 yards to give Northern Cambria possession at the 30. Two passes from Donatelli to Dolney got the ball to the Stinger 8, and Jack Sheredy took it in from there, going over the right side.
Donatelli pulled a rabbit out of his hat just before the end of the half, somehow eluding a couple of pass rushers before jumping in the midst of the pack to deliver a 4-yard touchdown strike to Dumm.
The play capped a 12-play, 83-yard drive after Valeria’s interception stopped the Stingers in the red zone.
Marion Center had a couple of opportunities to get on the board before the intermission but was thwarted. The Stingers’ second possession of the contest advanced to the Colt 15 before Dawson Shutty wrapped up Isaac Bussa 1 yard in the backfield and Ben Messina tackled Cam Rising for a 5-yard loss on a broken play.
A Sheredy pass breakup and Austin Amsdell’s hurry of Rising to force an incompletion turned Marion Center away.
Then Valeria’s pick denied the Stingers on their next drive after it got to the NC 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.