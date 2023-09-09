mc-nc

Northern Cambria’s Ethan Donatelli escaped from Marion Center’s Mason Ploskunak during Armed Forces Night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — If you spoke to the respective players and coaches after the Salute to Service Night clash at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday, you might have gotten the wrong idea of the outcome.

Marion Center was talking positive, calling it the best its played this season.