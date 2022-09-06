nick curci

NICK CURCI

When the Apollo-Ridge Vikings were up against it, they called on their workhorse.

On Friday night, the Vikings lost three starters early in the game and trailed Valley at halftime and 19-18 going into the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game. Lost for the night were quarterback/defensive back Karter Schrock, receiver/defensive back/kicker Jacob Mull and tight end/defensive end Corbin Johnson.

Tags