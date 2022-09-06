When the Apollo-Ridge Vikings were up against it, they called on their workhorse.
On Friday night, the Vikings lost three starters early in the game and trailed Valley at halftime and 19-18 going into the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game. Lost for the night were quarterback/defensive back Karter Schrock, receiver/defensive back/kicker Jacob Mull and tight end/defensive end Corbin Johnson.
Facing hard times, the Vikings went to their bread-and-butter running game, scored two straight touchdowns and pulled out a 34-19 win.
Nick Curci carried the load. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior rushed 31 times for 249 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 30, 17 and 42 yards. With Mull, a reliable kicker sidelined following a concussion, Curci also cashed in two two-point conversions. And with the defense ailing, he made several key stops from his linebacker position when the game was hanging in the balance.
Here’s a look at the Apollo-Ridge standout.
Family: Parents, Matt and Kristin Curci, and sister, Anna, 13
Pets: Lilo, a cat; and Frankie, a dog
Plans after high school: Play football and study business.
Hobbies: Hanging out with my friends and playing Madden.
Favorite school subject: Math
Food you refuse to eat: Olives
Favorite video game: Madden or Red Dead Redemption 2
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? Twitter
Favorite sport and why: Football because I love to play with my friends.
Favorite football teams, college and pro: Steelers and Pitt
When and why did you start playing football? I started playing football in seventh grade. I’ve always loved football because it is a big part of my family.
Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions? I don’t really have any pregame rituals, to be honest. I do like to watch college football the night before though.
Who is your biggest inspiration? My dad.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would it be? It would probably be “Waves” by Kanye West.
What is your favorite part of competing? Just playing my favorite game every Friday night with my team.
If you could play any other position on the team, where and why? Cornerback because I’ve never played there, and it looks fun,
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Apollo-Ridge? That I always need to work hard and say disciplined no matter what.
Who’s the one defender on the team you’d hate to face? I wouldn’t want to face Karter Schrock. He’s very explosive and is great in space.
What is something Coach Skiba taught you that you always try to remember? Never take high school football for granted because it will be the best time of your life.
What are the goals for the rest of the season? Win as many games as possible,
Where is you favorite place to compete? Owens Field
What’s the sports movie you’d recommend to everybody? “Remember the Titans”
What is your best memory of playing football? Playing Wash High my sophomore year in the first round of the playoffs.