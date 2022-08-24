Some coaches don’t want their players to think about the past. After all, what’s done is done.
But don’t count Apollo-Ridge’s John Skiba in that group.
If his Vikings look back at last season, he’s fine with it. He wants them to remember the pain and frustration from their 2-8 season a year ago and use it for fuel this year.
“We slipped last year,” said Skiba, who is 59-50 in 11 seasons with the Vikings. “That was not indicative of what we are as a team. We took our lumps and accepted it. We need to get back to playing our style of football and playing like we know how.”
Last season, the Vikings got beat by 26 points or more five times. That’s quite a change of pace for a team that went 6-1 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 7-4 the year before that. In fact, last season’s poor showing was only the fourth losing season in Skiba’s tenure with the Vikings.
But this is a new year, and the Vikings have an opportunity to reverse course.
“We have a good core back,” Skiba said. “They understood last year wasn’t their best year. They have kind of washed it off and embraced a new year.”
Class 2A Apollo-Ridge returns with 41 players on its roster, which isn’t a lot considering 14 are freshmen, and Skiba doesn’t expect many, if any, of them to play on Friday nights (they’ll benefit from a rare full JV schedule for playing time). The brunt of the playing time will go to his 12-man senior class, which has had to deal with COVID and injuries and other obstacles over the past three years.
Skiba said depth is an issue with his team this year, which is not anything new for a small school like Apollo-Ridge. But the players he does have give him reason for optimism.
“I’m excited about my senior class,” he said. “Those kids have been through a lot and they have fought through it.”
One senior in particular has Skiba really excited.
Nick Curci, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound tailback/linebacker who led Apollo-Ridge in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns scored and all-purpose yards, will be the focal point on both the offense and defense.
“He brings a wealth of leadership,” Skiba said. “He’s our focal point on offense and defense. He’ll set the tone for what will happen.”
Last year, Curci led the Vikings with 530 rushing yards on only 79 rushes (6.7 yards per carry). He added 19 receptions for 299 yards and score 10 of his team’s 24 touchdowns, including all five in a 35-17 win at Burrell.
“He knows what we want to do and he knows what we need to do,” Skiba said. “He has done such a great job in offseason. He’s our captain on offense and defense, and he’s a very vocal leader.”
Junior Karter Schrock, who missed parts of last season with injuries, will be back under center to lead the offense. Skiba said Curci’s work ethic and drive have rubbed off on Schrock, and the results will show this fall.
“They spent all offseason together before school working out,” he said. “Karter has the potential to blow up this year, he’s stronger, more active and a better leader. He’s a guy who its very apparent that he’s had a good offseason.”
While Skiba said the Vikings haven’t changed any of their schemes this season, who they’ll run them against has changed. Due to the biennial WPIAL realignments, the Apollo-Ridge now finds itself in a new Section 1 of Class AA, along with traditional powers such as Steel Valley, Serra Catholic and Ligonier Valley, plus Valley, Deer Lakes, Imani Christian, Yough and Burrell. The Vikings also open the season with a non-conference game with up-river rival Leechburg.
“We’ve had good teams on our schedule before and we still do,” Skiba said. “We better be on top of our game, there’s no doubt. If we’re not mentally focused –– and I think we will be –– we will struggle. But these kids, after going 2-8, they could have packed it in, but they didn’t. Last year is a great motivator. These kids don’t want that again. They have a chip on their shoulder and they want to have a great season.”