Dan Brown displayed a nice Allegheny River smallmouth bass taken on a wakebait.

 Jeff Knapp photo

One of the many blessings of being a fishing guide is exposure to folks of various angling backgrounds. This ranges from ones with little fishing experience — yet willing and able to learn — to highly skilled anglers adept at a host of techniques. Dan Brown fits into the latter category.

A resident of Virginia, Dan fishes with me a few times each season when visiting family in Armstrong County, a tradition that’s gone on for several years.