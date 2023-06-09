CRESSON — It was an unseasonably chilly June day, and Indiana’s pitchers were unusually inaccurate to end the Indians’ run in the state baseball playoffs.

Indiana outhit Bellefonte, 10-8, but four pitchers combined to issue nine walks in an 11-5 loss in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Calandra-Smith Field on the Mount Aloysius College campus Thursday.