CRESSON — It was an unseasonably chilly June day, and Indiana’s pitchers were unusually inaccurate to end the Indians’ run in the state baseball playoffs.
Indiana outhit Bellefonte, 10-8, but four pitchers combined to issue nine walks in an 11-5 loss in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Calandra-Smith Field on the Mount Aloysius College campus Thursday.
“It’s been real exciting,” Indiana head coach Bill Thompson said about the season. “The kids have put in a lot of work over the years, especially these seniors. They’ve been with me for four years since I got hired. They put in a lot of work in the offseason, and this was the fruits of their labor getting to this point.”
Indiana says goodbye to eight seniors, a group that helped lift the Indians to what’s believed to be the first state playoff win in school history when they beat East Pennsboro on Monday.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t win a second.
The Indians’ woes began early when the Raiders, the District 6 champion, jumped on starting pitcher senior Garrison Dougherty in a first inning in which Indiana was battling wind and control issues. Two walks put runners aboard and a passed ball pushed them both in scoring position with two outs.
Right fielder Tristan Redinger slipped trying to track Braedyn Kormanic’s fly ball in the gloom, allowing two runs to score when the ball went out of play.
Dougherty’s third walk of the inning got him pulled and replaced with sophomore Ryan Okopal.
“We struggled a little bit there with our control,” Thompson said. “We had way too many walks. I’m not sure how many exactly, but more than we’re accustomed to, and they’re a good team, so they took advantage of it. When we made mistakes, they took advantage.”
Kormanic scored Bellefonte’s third run when Indiana senior catcher Steven Budash’s throw to second on a steal rolled into the outfield, but the Indians managed to get out of the inning by running down Nathan Fisher on the base paths.
Raiders starting pitcher Dominic Capperella cleared Indiana 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the first.
Indiana got two outs right away in the second, including a diving catch from Dougherty in right field, but another walk put Peyton Vancas on base for Alexander Ebeling’s RBI line drive for a 4-0 lead.
The bats started heating up for Indiana, the fourth seed out of the WPIAL, in the second.
Dougherty got the Indians’ first hit with a single to left, Nick Love hit a line drive to center the next at-bat and an Ethan Shank shot up the middle put Indiana on the board. Kadin Homer smacked a hard grounder to left field to bring in another run and cut the Indians’ deficit in half, 4-2.
Okopal seemed to settle down on the mound, as well, taking down the side to put Indiana back at the plate.
Budash was walked to lead off the third inning, and Gavin Homer and Ben Ryan hit back-to-back RBI triples, finding gaps on opposite ends of the outfield, to tie the game at 4 and give the Indians much-needed hope.
“Those guys are capable of getting an extra-base hit every time they come up to the plate,” Thompson said. “Those two, along with Steven Budash, I call them the big three. Those are the guys that kind of make us go offensively.”
Dougherty put Indiana ahead, 5-4, on a single before Capperella shut down the next three batters.
“He had a great performance,” Thompson said of Dougherty’s 3-for-3 day. “He was awesome. Went 3-for-3 and I think he had a walk, so he was perfect at the plate today. That got us at least one run and scored a couple. He was big.”
“When we took the lead, I honestly thought we were going to win the game,” Dougherty said. “But walks and errors will kill you. Props to (Bellefonte). They hit the ball well. It was fun, we just fell short.”
Bellefonte knotted the game up at 5 on an RBI single off Trevor Johnson up the middle that sent Okopal to the dirt, but Indiana prevented any further damage with a 6-4-3 double play.
However, the Indians couldn’t muster any more offense, stranding six runners on base and managing three hits in the final four innings.
Meanwhile, Bellefonte continued to stack up runs.
Capperella and Levi Purnell smacked back-to-back RBI doubles to help the Raiders move ahead 7-5 and knock out Okopal, who hit two batters in the fifth, in favor of senior Conner Geesey.
Okopal took the loss in 3⅔ innings of work, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and issuing two walks.
Vancas drove in two runs on a single in between a pair of Geesey strikeouts for the 9-5 lead after five.
Purnell brought home Bellefonte’s 10th run on a single to left field and Fisher stole home to make it 11-5 in the sixth.
“Just too many walks,” Dougherty said. “When you walk seven or so guys, that’s too many. …When you go down that many runs, it’s hard to come back from a lead that big. Overall, we came back and had them where we wanted them. We just couldn’t finish it.”
The win sends Bellefonte (18-5) to the state semifinals against Hopewell, the WPIAL champion with a 14-11 record.
Capperella ended the day with seven strikeouts. The left-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and issuing two walks.
“He was a solid pitcher — good control, good off-speed,” Dougherty said. “I thought we hit him pretty well. About as good as you could expect us to, about as well as we could.”
Purnell, Capperella and Kormanic all doubled for Bellefonte. Purnell drove in a pair of runs on two hits, while Vancas and Kormanic posted two RBIs apiece.
Indiana’s journey through state playoffs comes to an end with a final record of 17-10.
“It was a great run,” Dougherty said. “I had a lot of fun the whole way — even the fall games to lifting in the offseason. I had a great time.”
