knapp 5-8-23

Jeff Knapp displayed a nice Keystone Lake walleye taken last May.

 Jeff Knapp photo

With walleye season open, many anglers will be pursing this popular species. Earlier I looked at early season tactics on rivers. Here, we’ll look at tactics on lakes and reservoirs.

SHALLOW BITE ON LAKES/RESERVOIRS: During the early part of the season — when water temperatures usually hover in the mid-50s — it’s common for a fair percentage of the walleye population to be in shallow water. This is particularly true on lakes with dingy water.