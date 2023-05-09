With walleye season open, many anglers will be pursing this popular species. Earlier I looked at early season tactics on rivers. Here, we’ll look at tactics on lakes and reservoirs.
SHALLOW BITE ON LAKES/RESERVOIRS: During the early part of the season — when water temperatures usually hover in the mid-50s — it’s common for a fair percentage of the walleye population to be in shallow water. This is particularly true on lakes with dingy water.
The most productive areas will likely be close to spawning areas, so seek out bottom composition made up of gravel and smaller rocks, especially along what’s commonly the windswept portion of the lake. If emerging weed growth is present — submerging species such as milfoil, coontail and various pondweeds — so much the better.
Walleyes can be scattered at this time, gradually dispersing from the shallows where they spawned. Thus, a mobile approach that covers the water is often most productive. This includes trolling and controlled drifting.
In this scenario (for daytime fishing) we’re considering depths from around 8 to perhaps 12 feet. These are ideal depths to cover with shad-imitating crankbaits such as number 5 and 7 Rapala Shad Raps and 2½-inch Cordell Wally Divers. Baitfish are smaller during the early spring; smaller crankbaits tend to be more effective. Add a heavy split shot or two to when trolling over depths from 10 to 12 feet.
In the cool water of the early season, slower trolling speeds of 1.5 to 1.75 mph usually produce best. Line counter reels make it easy to track line let out and replicate it when success is achieved.
Breezy days — and it’s usually windy during early spring — add controlled drifting to the mix. Set up upwind of the targeted area and drift over it while training a jig-n-minnow combo.
Early spring often includes some great night bites. Target the same general areas but move shallower, roughly four to six feet deep. Shallow Shad Raps as well as shallow minnowbaits are tops. Hand hold rods when night trolling so you can detect when hooks become fouled. Spinning rods (as opposed to traditional level wind trolling outfits) allow you to quickly clear hooks and then fire back a cast to resume fishing.
MID-DEPTH BITE ON LAKES AND RESERVOIRS: As water temperatures reach the low to mid-60-degree range there is often a noticeable shift in walleye location to slightly deeper water. This is especially true on clearer lakes and reservoirs, ones that feature submerged weeds that extend into 10- to 15-foot depths.
Walleyes will still be somewhat scattered. A mobile approach that covers the water is often best, with ‘crawler harnesses leading the way.
Nightcrawler harnesses, also called spinner rigs, employ a two-hook, 4- to 5-foot snell that’s typically baited with a nightcrawler. The leading portion of the rig features a spinner and a few beads. It’s a classic combination of lure and live bait that accounts for thousands of walleyes each year.
Structure edges, soft-to-hard bottom transitions, weed edges, stump fields, all are fair game for a spinner rig. When the rig is fished behind a bottom bouncer sinker the presentation can be kept close to the boat. The rule of thumb is to fish a weight heavy enough to maintain about a 45-degree angle of the line to the water when slowly trolling .8 to 1.25 mph. I’d offer that this is the minimum. My partners and I will fish heavy 3-ounce bottom bouncers in 15 feet of water. This keeps the line much more vertical, allowing for more precise presentation when working the spinner around outside weed edges.
Let out just enough line that the sinker ticks bottom only occasionally. Despite the name the sinker should not consistently bounce bottom. Spinner rigs/bottom bouncers perform better when placed in rod holders. Soft action rods allow fish to “hang themselves” before the rod is removed from the holder resulting in more landed fish.
DEEPER BASIN BITE ON LAKES AND RESERVOIRS: In many lakes and reservoirs a portion of the walleye population moves to deeper basins not long after the spawn, especially the larger females. It’s typically the smaller males that remain in the shallows. The presence of pelagic baitfish such as gizzard shad and alewife increase the odds of connecting with spring walleyes over deeper basins.
It’s often necessary to stay close to the bottom to trigger these early-to-mid spring walleyes, which is where leadcore line comes in. Leadcore line — comprised of a thin lead filament encased in a nylon sheath — permits precise placement of crankbaits.
Leadcore line is relatively thick in diameter, requiring larger trolling reels. Though the line is color coded every 10 yards, using a line counter reel will greatly increase accuracy. Short 5- to 6-foot rods can be fished close to the boat, while longer 7½- to 8-footers place lines away from the boat, minimizing the chance of tangles.
It’s quite easy to fish leadcore. Slowly pay out line until the lure starts bumping bottom, then recover line five feet at a time until it’s no longer doing so. Watch for depth changes — taking in line or letting out more — to adjust for such fluctuations. The most successful leadcore trollers are constantly tweaking line let-out to keep the lure in the zone.
Use at least a 5-foot leader of monofilament or fluorocarbon line to separate leadcore line and lure, much longer in clear water. Any variety of minnow or shad imitating lures can be effective. Be willing to experiment with lure profile and color. Watch the sonar to fish areas showing baitfish and gamefish targets you suspect are walleyes. And rework areas that have produced ’eyes.
You can get some nasty tangles fishing leadcore. Keep boat turns subtle. Troll with the wind when it’s blowing hard. Try to keep boat speed consistent, as speeding up will elevate lures; slowing down will allow them to sink.
Finally, keep in mind the nomadic nature of walleyes as well as the potential for different populations to be doing different things based on food sources and available habitat. It’s all part of walleye fishing, making it both challenging and satisfying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.