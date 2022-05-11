Last week’s column examined springtime crappies and the challenge they present in locating them during the rapidly changing conditions of this season. Interestingly, walleyes are much like crappies in their propensity to be here one day, then gone the next.
Consider trips taken during the past couple of weeks to Crawford County’s Pymatuning Lake. During the first trip my friend Sid Brown caught numerous walleyes while trolling minnow-shaped lures in three-to-six-foot shallows.
A mere week later, when Sid and I teamed up for a Pymatuning outing, the shallows were vacant of ‘eyes. Gradually we worked our way deeper, eventually boating 14 walleyes in the deep basin of the lake. Leadcore line allowed us to efficiently work these depths.
When walleyes are utilizing bottom-holding food sources like yellow perch it is often imperative to get the lures right down in their faces. When the depths being considered are in the 20 foot and deeper range, and they often are in this scenario, targeting these walleyes can be done with precise accuracy by employing a weighting system such as leadcore line, presenting a variety of crankbaits.
For this example, let us consider an extensive flat in the 22- to 26-foot range, one proximate to the reservoir’s old creek channel. The flat is seasoned with scattered stumps, ones that rise off the bottom two to three feet. While walleyes tend to relate to the stumps, since the cover is scattered it does not make sense to target individual stumps. Thus, a trolling approach is best.
Leadcore line features a thin filament of lead enshrouded with a nylon covering. Consider it an inline sinker that pulls even shallow running crankbaits down to 30-foot-plus depths with ease. Due to its bulky diameter (when compared to nylon monofilament or braid) larger level wind reels are used to hold leadcore line, which typically comes in 100-yard lengths. Line counter reels are helpful, as they are in most walleye trolling situations. Affix a leader of mono or fluorocarbon line to the end of the leadcore to serve as a leader. Ten feet will suffice in dingy water but ones from 20 to 30 feet are common in clear water situations.
When trolling with leadcore line allow line to pay out as the boat moves forward at trolling speed. Occasionally engage the reel so that the line tightens up and the lure stabilizes at that depth. Continue doing this until the lure starts to tick bottom. At this point take in enough line so that it no longer bumps bottom. This will place the lure within a foot of the bottom.
Leadcore line if speed sensitive. As boat movement increases it lifts; slow down and it sinks. So, to be precise it is important to maintain a constant speed. In the warm water of summer walleyes often respond best to crankbaits trolled in the 2 to 2.5 mph range. Consistently monitor the depth, taking in line, or paying out, in response to changes. In our stump flat example, you would want to take in a couple extra cranks of the reel to lift the lure(s) above the tops of the cover.
Crankbaits such as Rapala’s Shad Rap, Berkley’s Flicker Shad and Storm’s Hot-n-Tot are among the many lures that function well on leadcore line. Also, leadcore line can be used to present lures to suspended fish. Dive curve apps previously mentioned are useful in achieving the desired depth.