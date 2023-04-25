knapp 4-24-23

Leadhead jigs are one of the best ways to take early spring river walleyes.

 Jeff Knapp photo

When asked about the most appealing aspect of walleye fishing, many anglers would respond to its quality as table fare. I’d counter that the species adaptability to exist in many environments demands the utmost in angler versatility for consistent success.

This is doubly true during springtime, when the fish have concluded spawning and are on the move. With walleye season opening soon, many anglers will be fishing local rivers, the subject of this week’s column. Next week we’ll look at post spawn walleye tactics in lakes and reservoirs.

