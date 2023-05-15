warriors rugby logo

The Indiana County Warriors rugby team’s quest to repeat as Division II state champions ended Sunday afternoon at Andy Kuzneski Field in a 31-26 loss in the semifinal round against the Lancaster-based Knightmare.

After falling behind early, the Warriors converted two tries and were successful on one of two conversion kicks, outscoring Knightmare 12-5 in the second half, but the home team couldn’t overcome a double-digit first-half deficit.