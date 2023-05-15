The Indiana County Warriors rugby team’s quest to repeat as Division II state champions ended Sunday afternoon at Andy Kuzneski Field in a 31-26 loss in the semifinal round against the Lancaster-based Knightmare.
After falling behind early, the Warriors converted two tries and were successful on one of two conversion kicks, outscoring Knightmare 12-5 in the second half, but the home team couldn’t overcome a double-digit first-half deficit.
“What I said to the boys at the end of the game is that I could not be prouder of how hard they worked,” Warriors co-head coach Zubin Billimoria said. “I just said thank you to them. There is no group of young men that I would rather go into battle with, and they played their hearts out.”
Knightmare began the second half strong by extending its lead to 31-14 on a successful try about 10 minutes in and continued defensively, executing some powerful tackling and durable goal-line stands.
The Warriors’ Griffin Prebish finally broke through the Knightmare line with a successful try to help the Warriors trim the lead to 31-19, and Braden Riffer converted on another just moments later. The conversion kick was successful on Riffer’s try and the lead was cut to just five points, 31-26.
Indiana then took its turn by shutting down Knightmare for the remainder of the match, including a late-game goal-line stand.
However, the clock became yet another obstacle as time reached its limit and the Warriors fell short in their bid to return to the title match.
“We were camped on their goal line for a while with about 10 minutes left but couldn’t quite punch it in,” Billimoria said.
Riffer was also successful on the Warriors’ first try in the first half, crossing the goal line about five minutes after Knightmare opened the scoring. Both teams were successful on conversion kicks for a 7-7 tie.
Knightmare’s speed and quickness played a part in answering the Warriors’ first score. By spreading out the bigger, stronger Warriors’ team, Knightmare used the entire field sideline to sideline to cross the goal line and convert on the kick for a 14-7 lead.
“This game went exactly how we thought it would go with the two contrasting styles,” Billimoria said. “I don’t think that any one style was really the difference. It was just when they had the opportunities, they took them.”
The Warriors returned fire about six minutes later as Mason Mantini finished a quick strike along with the conversion, knotting the score at 14-all.
Momentum swung to the side of Knightmare to close out the first half. The visitors scored swiftly about two minutes after Mantini’s try and tacked on the conversion for a 21-14 lead.
“Both teams, when they had the ball, were moving it down the field,” Billimoria said. “Unfortunately, we made a couple key mistakes at the wrong time and that kind of killed the momentum.”
After a successful defensive series, Knightmare added on with a successful try with only seconds to play in the first half. The conversion kick was unsuccessful, but the halftime 26-14 lead and momentum clearly favored Knightmare.
“I have to give Knightmare all the credit,” Billimoria said. “They played a fantastic game. They really did move it wide well; they took their opportunities and finished them off. We had a couple of chances, but we didn’t quite take them, and it was a one score game, so that was really the difference.”
Although it fell one game short of trying to bring home back-to-back state championships, the Indiana County-based team has plenty to be proud of this season.
The Warriors have appeared in the semifinal round for three consecutive seasons and went undefeated through the regular-season schedule.
“I just told the guys to be proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Billimoria said. “I mean we have been to three straight state semifinals. Think about that. There aren’t any sports around here that can say that and there aren’t any rugby teams in Pennsylvania that can say that either.
“What we have accomplished has been phenomenal and one of the reasons I am excited is we aren’t graduating many players. I am going to miss the players that we are losing but we have a lot of this group back and we have younger players who will contribute next year.”
For the past five seasons, Billimoria and his staff have developed the program into a powerhouse and quite simply put Indiana County rugby on the map.
“Hopefully we continue to grow the program and continue to get some kids who have never played before,” Billimora said. “Maybe they will see the success we have been able to accomplish and want to be part of it. Indiana has become somewhat of a little hotbed for rugby.”
Knightmare will face the winner of the other semifinal-round game between Downingtown and St. Joseph’s Prep on Sunday in the championship on the Penns State Berks campus.
