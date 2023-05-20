MARION CENTER— Lukas Colton hit a three-run home run in the third inning, Luke Liptak pitched all seven innings and sixth-seed West Branch upset No. 3-seed Marion Center, 4-2, in a District 6 Class 2A first-round playoff game Friday at Marion Center Community Park.
Isaac Tiracorda smacked a single off Stingers starter Braden Reichenbach to begin the third inning, stole second base and moved to third on Coby Kephart’s bunt single.
Reichenbach worked a 1-2 count on the No. 3-hitter, but Colton connected firmly on the fourth pitch of the at-bat and sent it sailing over the left field fence for a 3-0 lead.
“That’s his sixth home run of the year,” Warriors coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “It was a no-doubter for sure. He is just a sophomore, but the ball just comes off his bat different.”
“It’s a game of inches,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi agreed. “Braden just missed his spot, and he made us pay for it. That’s all.”
Colton amassed two hits, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in four plate appearances.
The Stingers, who battled back for a 9-7 come-from-behind win last season in the district playoff opener against West Branch, didn’t go down easily.
Liptak, who came into the game with an 8-1 pitching record, didn’t allow a hit through the first two innings, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, faced the minimum in the fourth and was one out from keeping his shutout together through five innings.
With two outs in the fifth, Dakota Bracken took first on a fielder’s choice when third baseman Tyler Wilson retired Marion Center’s Hunter Reichenbach at third base when he was attempting to move up on a ground ball.
Bracken moved to third base on Noah McCoy’s solid single to left field and scored on an error to inch closer, 3-1.
McCoy was the lone Stingers batter to have multiple hits.
After Colton’s third-inning bomb, Reichenbach settled in and pitched through the fifth inning. The Stingers’ left-handed starter allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs while striking out six.
“He battled,” Pacconi said. “He was running out of gas, and I almost pulled him earlier, but he got a big strikeout, and I hate to bring in another pitcher in the middle of an inning that hasn’t had many warm-up pitches. He got us out of it and to the next inning.”
Colton again sparked the Warriors with an insurance run in the seventh inning with a leadoff walk off Parker Black, who relieved Reichenbach to start the sixth.
After stealing second base, Colton scored on a slicing single off Wilson’s bat to give West Branch a three-run cushion, 4-1.
In their last at-bats, Marion Center didn’t go quietly. Stewart hit a liner to center field off the glove of Kephart and coasted into second on a two-base error.
Black followed with an RBI double to bring the Stingers to within a pair of scores, 4-2, but was left at third base when Liptak, who was approaching his 105-pitch playoff limit, got Stingers catcher Nick Pacconi to ground out and Reichenbach to strike out.
Liptak earned his ninth win of the season after scattering six hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks while striking out six.
“He’s got ice water in his veins is all that I can say,” Tiracorda said. “There was no doubt he was going to use all his pitches. I don’t want to put one of our younger pitchers in that situation. I don’t think I could have got him off the mound with an axe.”
Kephart and Matt Eirich joined Colton with two hits. Kephart was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Eirich was 2-for-3 with a stolen base.
The Stingers left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the third and sixth innings.
“We had our shots, but they played great defense,” Pacconi said. “You throw strikes, and you play good defense, you’re going to win more often than you will lose.”
West Branch (15-4) will move on to play Inter-County Conference rival Mount Union in the semifinals. The Trojans are 2-0 against West Branch this season, including a 9-0 loss in March and a 14-8 defeat in April.
Marion Center, which has qualified for district playoffs three consecutive seasons and has captured back-to-back Heritage Conference titles, closed its season at 15-4.
“I’m going to lose some good kids,” Pacconi said. “We’re going to lose at least four — three pitchers and our catcher. We will have to develop some, though, and we will have some young kids coming up. I’m really going to miss this group.”
