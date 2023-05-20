MARION CENTER— Lukas Colton hit a three-run home run in the third inning, Luke Liptak pitched all seven innings and sixth-seed West Branch upset No. 3-seed Marion Center, 4-2, in a District 6 Class 2A first-round playoff game Friday at Marion Center Community Park.

Isaac Tiracorda smacked a single off Stingers starter Braden Reichenbach to begin the third inning, stole second base and moved to third on Coby Kephart’s bunt single.