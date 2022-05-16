When reflecting on his athletic career, David Whitesel likes to say he was merely an average athlete.
His upcoming induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame says he’s selling himself short. And so do his four District 6 titles, eight trips to the PIAA Championships and 12 varsity letters across three sports.
There is nothing average about that résumé, even if Whitesel makes it sound otherwise.
“I wasn’t great at one (sport),” he said. “I was OK at three.”
His humility doesn’t come as a surprise to longtime Marion Center educator Don Seanor, who recalls Whitesel as a standout student in his physical education classes in the 1970s.
“That’s just him,” Seanor said. “He had a great personality, very low key, very humble. That’s that low key in him, which is kind of nice because you don’t hear that. You hear the other, and you just didn’t hear that from him.
“‘Well, I wasn’t great at anything, but I was OK.’ No, no, he was way above OK.”
A 1982 graduate of Marion Center, Whitesel will be honored Sunday when he is inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame along with seven other members of the 2022 class. He was a three-sport athlete at Marion Center from 1978-82, taking up the unusual combination of cross country, swimming and track and field, and he exceled in all three.
“I’m so proud of him,” Seanor said. “To be inducted into the Indiana County hall of fame, that’s quite an honor, but he’s certainly deserving.”
A FOUR-TIME District 6 champion, Whitesel’s crowning achievement was winning the individual district title in cross country as a senior on Oct. 29, 1981. His time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds was good enough to hold off Ligonier Valley’s Tom Selling, and he might have had some help from above.
Entering the final stretch of the race in State College, he held a slim lead over Selling, and that’s when he said a prayer. Even to this day, he gets emotional thinking about it.
“This one guy was behind me, and I just asked God,” Whitesel said, needing a minute to compose himself before continuing.
“I asked God for air for my lungs and strength for my legs. And I won the race. I beat the guy who was right behind me. That is a good memory. I do remember that. And my mom always tells that same story, too. She was there for that one.”
But Whitesel was no one-hit wonder. He won three additional District 6 titles as part of relay teams in swimming and track. And he was also part of some historically good Marion Center 3,200-meter relay teams.
The Stingers’ 3,200 relay teams won back-to-back district titles in 1981 and 1982, setting meet-record times each year. In 1981, they posted a time of 8:13.04, and they broke it by nearly two seconds the following year. Their record time of 8:11.59 in 1982 stood for 17 years.
Running the anchor leg of the relay as a senior in 1982, Whitesel quite literally won by a nose. His nose touched the string at the finish line just .02 seconds ahead of Purchase Line’s Scott Syster to give the Stingers their second straight title.
“That’s something that I’ll never forget,” Whitesel said, looking at the photo from the Indiana Gazette published May 19, 1982. “I just leaned into it pretty much, so pretty much, whether I crossed the line first, as you can see, his foot is pretty much over it, but as far as the first body part, I guess it would’ve been me. And then crash I went.”
Another one of Marion Center’s 3,200 relay record times stood even longer.
During Whitesel’s junior year in 1981, the Stingers ran a time of 8:16.13 at the Indiana County Meet, which stood for 36 years until Indiana broke it in 2017.
Whitesel’s other district title came in swimming. As a sophomore in 1980, he swam the butterfly leg on Marion Center’s 200 medley relay that won the district title with a then-school record time of 1:47. It was his first taste of a district championship, and it drove him to get more.
“I guess I liked to compete is what it amounted to,” Whitesel said.
He qualified for the PIAA Championships individually twice in cross country and three times apiece in swimming and track. In swimming, he was part of the Stingrays’ state-qualifying 200 medley relay teams in 1980 and 1981, and he also qualified in the 100 butterfly individually twice as a junior and senior.
In track and field, he was part of two state-qualifying 3,200 relay teams, and he also made it as in individual in the 1,600 as a sophomore.
WHITESEL’S FIRST love was basketball. It was in his blood. His brother Dale played at Marion Center. His dad played in high school. And they all played for countless hours at home.
He played in Marion Center’s elementary program in the mid-1970s and loved it. But his body couldn’t keep up. He began experiencing discomfort in his knees and gave up basketball after his eighth-grade year. Entering high school, he didn’t know what sport he would play.
“At that point, I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” Whitesel said. “But I was always a good runner. Mr. Seanor always had running courses in gym class, and I was a very good runner, so I thought I’ll probably do some running.”
And that’s how he stumbled upon cross country and track and field.
Swimming, on the other hand, was just a natural choice. When Whitesel was young, his parents asked him and his three siblings to make a decision: Go on vacation or buy a pool? The kids chose the pool, so being in the water was just second nature to Whitesel.
“I was afraid of the water,” Whitesel recalls, laughing. “I couldn’t swim. So I went from being in the water with a big inner tube on and a life-jacket to being a really good swimmer. It was funny. So swimming, that was just second nature, too.”
Seanor, who was a physical education teacher in the Marion Center School District for 42 years, noticed Whitesel’s athletic prowess early on during his classes.
“My gym classes, there’s no doubt, I’d say I was a tough-love gym-type teacher because it was pretty tough,” Seanor said. “In those gym classes, with David, he shined in everything. He probably was the best dancer when we had dance classes. … He shined. Most sit-ups in a minute, most jump ropes. You could just see that ability.
“I’m telling you, he could’ve played baseball, football. He’s one of those rare, rare athletes — I don’t care what high school he’s coming from — where whatever he did, he could’ve been successful. He picked those three (sports), but I’m sure if we had golf, he probably would’ve been the leading golfer. If we had tennis, I’m thinking he’d probably go out there and be the best tennis player. … Whatever he would’ve gone into, he would’ve been very, very successful, as he was.”
As he enters the Hall of Fame, Whitesel will become the second member of his family to be inducted, following the posthumous induction of his uncle, Norman “Huey” Whitesel, in 2018. Four decades removed from his athletic career, David Whitesel didn’t know if he’d ever get the induction call, but he was deeply honored when he did.
“I mean, it’s a great honor,” Whitesel said in an interview at his Indiana home. “One of my feelings was I didn’t do much after high school, where some of these people (in this year’s class) — Dave Woodall coached, and Bob Rado and then Cignetti still doing things. And mine was just high school and a little bit in the military, and that was it. So I thought maybe I don’t deserve it?
“But yeah, it’s a great honor, and it was nothing that I ever thought of until I got older.”