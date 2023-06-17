I’m just going to say it: If you need help physically getting out of bed and putting on your equipment, you probably shouldn’t be playing in a game.
As the Florida Panthers cleaned out their lockers this week after losing to Vegas in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, it was confirmed that forward Matthew Tkachuk suffered a fractured sternum in the opening period of Game 3.
Tkachuk came back to score the tying goal in that game.
He played 16 minutes in Game 4 before sitting out Game 5.
Panthers coach Paul Maurice told reporters Tkachuk needed assistance tying his skates and putting on his gear prior to Game 4, and Tkachuk said his brother Brady had to help him out of bed.
It’s routine in the NHL to get a more detailed list of injuries once a season closes. The bumps, bruises and breaks that are suffered throughout the journey are revealed, and fans marvel at the grit and endurance of these elite athletes.
But where is the line drawn when discussing the warrior mentality surrounding athletes competing while injured? When is it praise- worthy and when is it an unnecessary danger?
In Tkachuk’s case, it was highly unnecessary.
Watching him in Game 4, you could tell he was far from 100 percent. The fact he couldn’t get himself out of bed or dress himself for the game only further proves he shouldn’t have been on the ice.
An athlete wants to compete. They want to be a part of the game. They want to win. They feel an obligation to their team.
Of course, Tkachuk, who was a key player in Florida’s playoff run, wanted to play in another Stanley Cup Finals game. I don’t blame him for one second for wanting to “suck it up” and help the Panthers gain momentum in a championship chase. It’s an athlete’s mentality to play through injury and put the team above themselves.
The team shouldn’t have allowed it.
There’s a time when the team shouldn’t come first.
That time is when a player can’t put on his own jersey.
It’s baffling that the medical and coaching staff allowed Tkachuk to take the ice. It baffles me even more to see the decision being praised.
Call it an impressive feat of unwavering determination and dedication if you want. It’s also incredibly reckless and selfish.
Wouldn’t a healthy — or at least, healthier/less injured — player be more beneficial on the ice? Sure, the Panthers lost 9-3 in Game 5 without Tkachuk on the ice, but they also got crushed 7-2 in Game 2 when he was uninjured. His absence didn’t make that much of a difference.
There’s no denying Tkachuk was a game-changing player for Florida this postseason, but if you can’t win without one specific player, then you’re not a championship team to begin with. It shows a lack of faith in the rest of the team.
None of this is saying an example should be made of Tkachuk. He’s not an outlier or a rare case. This has been happening forever. It’s part of the culture. That’s why the injury report when a team bows out of playoffs has become such a tradition.
Aaron Ekblad, Tkachuk’s teammate, broke his foot in the first round against Boston, dislocated his shoulder twice during the playoffs and ultimately tore his oblique. The blueliner has to undergo shoulder surgery with a recovery timeline of about four months, meaning he’ll be out to start next season.
And let’s call a spade a spade: Ekblad was awful against Vegas. He was a liability on skates.
Ryan Strome tried to play through a broken pelvis last year and ended up leaving the Rangers down a forward in an elimination game when the injury became too much.
Pittsburgh’s Nick Bonino returned to the ice after breaking his ankle on a blocked shot in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final and sat the rest of the series but admitted he was warned that playing could cause him to need surgery.
You can argue the medical staff knows what’s best and the player should get the final say in whether to return to action at such a high level, but often in sports the “we” comes before “me” even when dealing with health. It’s not entirely fair to ask an elite athlete if he or she would rather compete for a championship or sit in the press box when their entire lives have revolved around winning.
Plus, the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement gives teams the final say in an injured player’s treatment and recovery, leaving the athletes at the mercy of the organization’s best interests.
Just look at Jack Eichel — excuse me, that’s Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel now.
The biggest reason he escaped Buffalo was the team denying a surgery for a herniated disk in his neck that was recommended by independent medical personnel, including Eichel’s neurosurgeon and spine specialists.
Buffalo claimed it was uncomfortable with the surgery because it was never performed on an active NHL player, but Eichel’s team insisted the surgery would better help the player’s body in the long run to remain elite and make him less likely to need another procedure in the future.
Eichel fought for his health, even when it meant not playing for long stretches at a time and putting his dreams of lifting Lord Stanley on the back burner a little longer. He made it a key position when he was traded to Vegas.
Eichel got the surgery he considered was best for his body despite his former team’s denial, and now he’s a Stanley Cup champion.
Now that is something to praise.
The NHL, and its playoffs in particular, have a reputation for being a spectacle of grit. That’s the nature of the game. It’s physical, violent and taxing. This is what makes the Stanley Cup the hardest trophy to win in all of sports.
However, it shouldn’t come at the cost of the athlete’s health when it can be helped. Players get injured all the time. Throwing them out on the ice knowing they’re injured, knowing they couldn’t even tie their own skates and knowing there’s a risk for long-term damage is negligence.
It’s up to the league to find a way to combat this to protect their players, whether that’s a less rigorous regular season to allow bodies to rest before playoffs begin or creating more diligent medical practices and regulations for specific injuries.
Or maybe, we can just use common sense. If an NHL player can’t get out of bed himself or put on his gear, he shouldn’t be playing that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.