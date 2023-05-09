The weather appears to have finally made a swing in the right direction with temperatures now much more tolerable.
Spring gobbler season is a fun time to be in the woods, but rain and cold can dampen the experience. While turkeys might be more visible on wet days, they are less apt to vocalize or respond to a hunter’s calls.
On Saturday, it became clear some changes to my equipment and wardrobe were in order. The merino wool thermal underwear that had kept me dry and warm since October was no longer necessary. Traversing the terrain in winter clothing, I was soon overheated and coincidentally could not hunt as effectively as I’d like.
As the noon hour neared, a swarm of insects discovered my position and proceeded to pester me. Later at the truck, I found my first tick crawling across my camo bibs. Treating your turkey hunting clothing with tick repellent is worth the time and money. A small container of insect repellent stowed away in the vest takes up little space. A quick shower of it may save the day when a stubborn gobbler is slow to respond and a swarm of mosquitoes discovers your hide.
When sitting down at the base of trees and crawling through the underbrush, it is easy to contaminate yourself and clothing with poison ivy. Periodically washing your hunting clothing, including gloves, will lessen the chances of breaking out in a rash.
Over the weekend a number of hunters had success, and there will be fewer gobbles in the woods this week. Locating a gobbler can be the hard part. When the conditions are right, turkeys will gobble and allow those with adequate hearing to pinpoint their location.
Spotting a bird when out in the fields is another way to learn of a possible target. While finding a turkey can be tough, knowing when to walk away from a stubborn gobbler that refuses to respond can be harder. Abundance of hens, competing jakes, hunting pressure and weather patterns all can influence whether a tom will investigate your calls.
At times, leaving a bird in search of another is the best move. Returning a few days later might reveal different circumstances and a gobbler willing to respond.
As the vegetation makes use of the recent rains, the woods soon will thicken. The distance one can hear a gobble decreases as foliage absorbs some of the sound. Hayfields on good ground are climbing steadily, making it much tougher to spot field birds.
While this vegetation can hinder the hunter, it also conceals their approach, allowing one to get closer to roosted or strutting birds. Getting inside their bubble is a common phrase to describe the hunter sneaking in to within a hundred yards or so of where the bird is active. Strut zones are carefully chosen based off terrain, and a gobbler is hesitant to leave prime real estate.
While the early part of the season can be frustrating due to henned-up gobblers and competing hunters, the best hunting is yet to come. Surprisingly, few hunters take advantage of the second spring gobbler tag and many are now done for the year.
As the month progresses, hens will begin the incubation process, leaving their love-struck gobblers all alone. Such scenarios are the making of a great hunt and a gobbler can all but run to your calls.
Being in the woods is perhaps the best way to know when the time is right. While it can be tough to rise early day after day, the reward when the conditions are right is well worth the sacrifice.
The month of June will allow one to catch up on sleep and give the flock a rest as well.
If you were fortunate enough to harvest a bearded bird, it should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
