SLIPPERY ROCK — In 30 years as a coach, Steve Cochran can’t remember a pole vaulter winning a WPIAL championship.
That changed Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.
Charlie Weber, a junior, matched his personal-best vault of 14 feet, 6 inches and won the Class 3A event to earn a third straight berth to the state meet.
“Charlie had an awesome day,” Cochran said. “He’s peaking at the right time. I told him today I was trying to think back over 30 years coaching and he might be the first I’ve had that actually won WPIALs.”
Weber equaled the personal best he vaulted last week at a last-chance meet at West Mifflin.
“He was able to duplicate that today under the pressure of a district meet,” Cochran said. “I feel pretty good about where he is right now.”
Weber had been hard at work trying to perfect his craft. He spent the summer working out with United’s Bridger Blankenbicker and Marion Center’s Evan Risinger. All three are going to the state meet, along with United’s Andrew Payne, after the District 6 trio earned Class 2A spots Wednesday.
“He dedicated himself to getting better,” Cochran said. “The confidence he has now is on the upswing. He worked out this summer with those two guys at our place and they just really fed off each other. It just all seems to be coming together for him at this point.”
Weber’s sights now are claimed an elusive medal at the state meet.
“I know he’s looking forward to a good week of practice,” Cochran said, “He’s been to states as a freshman and as a sophomore last year and jumped 14 but didn’t get a medal. The goal is to go down there and see if we can get a medal for him.”
The PIAA Championship are May 26 and 27 at Shippensburg University.
Weber will be joined by Jon Berzonsky, a senior who ran the best 800-meter race of his career on Wednesday. He finished fifth in a strong field, posting a time of 1 minute, 56.66 seconds, which met the state qualifying standard by 0.34 seconds. He chopped a second and a half off his previous best. Jacob Puhalla of Moon won in 1:53.38.
“He’s just run a lot of amazing races for us this year,” Cochran said. “He finally learned when to go out and when it’s time to make his move. He did that today. He went out at about the 300 mark and go in fourth and put the pressure on those behind him to follow suit, and he closed the deal and ran the time he needed to get his ticket to states.”
Indiana’s primary medal hope, Abbie Huey, never made it onto the track. The defending champion in the girls’ 200- and 400-meter runs and a two-time state medalist last year sat out the meet due to a lingering knee injury.
“She’s had a knee issue the good part of the season and it’s just progressively gotten a little more sore and painful and she just wasn’t able to run today,” Cochran said. It’s a tough thing for her and not the way she wanted to close out her senior year. But it was the smart thing do and look to the future and not put in a position where she does some more damage.”
Huey recently committed to continue her education and athletic career at Georgetown University.
“She has to remember the good things,” Cochran said, “because there are a ton of them.”
Cochran also pointed out the performance of Levi Porter, a freshman who placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 43-6.
“Levi Porter came into his first WPIAL meet as a ninth-grader and almost jumped his personal best,” Cochran said. “To me, that’s big. For a kid to come down as a ninth-grader and get a medal is certainly something to be proud of for him.”
Indiana earned medals in the 1,600 relay. The boys’ team of Jon Berzonsky, Jacob Gill, Jacob Killeen and Will Berzonsky finished fifth in 3:27.64, missing a state berth by one place. The girls’ team of Kate mill, Eve Kuzneski, Addie Fry and Cadence Ullman finished eighth in 4:09.22
