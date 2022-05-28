Leading up to kickoff for the Division 2 rugby state championship between Indiana and State College on Sunday, senior and co-captain Jake McCracken threw his arm around Warriors co-head coach Todd Raible and said, “Don’t worry, Coach. We’re not losing.”
That’s exactly the attitude the Indiana County Warriors needed as State College was driving toward a potential comeback with no time left on the clock, before sophomore Griffin Prebish stole the ball from the Lions and kicked it out of bounds for that final whistle, giving the Warriors a 19-17 victory at the Penn State Berks campus in Reading for the title of state champions.
“It felt like that ball was in the air for about two hours,” joked Indiana co-head coach Zubin Billimoria, “even though it was only two seconds. We just all went nuts when it went out and that final whistle blew. It was just euphoria. … It was one of the happiest moments of my life.”
At that point, after playing 80 minutes in heat that was measured at triple digits on the artificial surface, many of the Warriors collapsed to the turf — from relief, from happiness, from exhaustion, from disbelief, from a mixture of all four.
“There are no true words to describe that feeling other than pure joy,” Thomas Batten, a Purchase Line senior, said. “I played that game with everything in my heart — for my friends and family watching the game on YouTube and for my dad who passed in 2015. I made a decision in Week 2, and that decision was that I was going to give everything I could to bring home a state trophy.”
That never-give-up mentality is what drove the Warriors through their undefeated season, and it came to a head in the championship match.
“They refused to come off that field without a trophy,” Billimoria said. “You would’ve had to drag them off before they willingly came off without holding that trophy.”
Batten scored the first try of the match around the eight-minute mark, and Diego Lopez Reyes added the two-point conversion kick to put Indiana up 7-0 and settle any lingering nerves.
“It was so important not just for the points, but the morale of the whole team,” Batten said. “It put us into a very competitive mindset, and we, at that point being a very young team with some first-year players such as myself and a couple others guys, set it into perspective that we really could go for first in the state.”
State College battled back to take a 10-7 lead with about 14 minutes left in the first half.
That’s when the Warriors pulled out what Raible called the “Zubin Special,” but Billimoria insisted it is better-named the “Herrington Special” — a play that features co-captains Zach Herrington and McCracken.
No matter what you call it, the only thing that matters is that it works. Herrington made his breaks using the play, and McCracken was able to score two tries to give Indiana a 19-10 advantage at halftime.
“I wish I would have been able to score at least one of the tries using that play,” Herrington said, “but we ended up getting it done anyway. I think it showed how fast and easily our team can learn something new and execute it perfectly, all while reaping the benefits.”
The play was created and implemented the week leading up to the championship game, showing the tenacity and adaptability of a team that in past seasons focused primarily on fundamentals due to youth and inexperience. With more second-, third- and fourth-year players on the squad, the coaching dug into intricacies that ultimately helped the team lift a championship trophy — a testament to the program’s growth in itself.
“I couldn’t have gotten those tries without my teammates, no doubt,” McCracken said. “No one’s play is better or worse than the other. It takes all 15 guys to score one time. I was just the guy to make it count.”
In the second half, the Warriors gave up a penalty try that awarded State College seven points and brought the Lions within two, then Indiana spent eight minutes playing 13 vs. 15 due to penalties. Add all of that to State College’s zero-second push and the sweltering heat that led to some starters exiting the game and kept devoted athletic trainer Allyson Hunt busy on the sidelines, and it’s no wonder so many players fell to their knees at the final whistle.
“In the last 10 minutes, it was so nerve-wracking,” Herrington said. “We had the state championship on the line and one little slip up could have cost us the game, but no one backed down and we still played with a full head of steam until the end of the game.”
The determining factor was ultimately Diego Lopez Reyes, a Spanish exchange student at Indiana who made two out of his three conversion kicks to give the Warriors four extra points. Billimoria and Raible, though, explained that the effort was truly a team accomplishment.
“Jayce Brooks was a heat-seeking missile,” Billimoria said. “He was all over that field, tackled everything that moved, ran the ball incredibly strong. Blake Hodak was just incredible. … Evan Brocious, our little 10th-grader, made a match-saving tackle with about three minutes left against a guy twice his size. … A ninth-grader, Dylan Rice, was playing like someone three years older.”
But, more than any highlight-reel play from the championship match, the true character of this Indiana team was shown after the final whistle when Charles Edwards pulled a distraught opposing player to his feet and into a strong embrace.
“Different guys can score, different guys can make great tackles, but, when you get a young man that does something like that, that tells you about him and that exemplifies our program on how we want our boys to treat the boys we’re playing,” Raible said. “They’re playing guys who have just as much heart as they do to play a really tough sport.”
The Warriors’ heart is a blend of Indiana County, with the 30 players coming from Indiana and four other area schools.
“We’ve had some phenomenal guys come out from United, Purchase Line, Marion Center and Homer-Center who really set an example of what their school is like,” Batten said. “The tradition that carried over to Indiana from each of these smaller schools really showed in not just the championship match, but the whole rest of the season.”
The Warriors became the second team from Indiana County to win a state championship in a scholastic sport — and the first for Indiana High — following the footsteps of the Marion Center girls’ cross country team in 2018.
While the team is soaking in the joy and reality of being state champions — including a radio appearance, a standing ovation at the Indiana School board meeting and a wave of community support — the impact of what a title means for the program and community at large is always in the back of their minds.
“It helps bring to light how great of a game rugby actually is,” Herrington said, “and it may even push other schools or counties to start their own rugby team. … Hopefully, it will inspire parents to push their kids to get involved with rugby, or it will inspire the kids to come out and play. It will also bring a lot more support from all around the county from fans, and it will make us all the better as a team to receive that support.”
Going along with the state title is an impressive track record for creating college-bound athletes. Two of last season’s seniors are playing Division I rugby for Notre Dame (Ohio). Out of the nine seniors on the Warriors’ active roster, six are going on to play rugby at the college level, including McCracken at IUP and Herrington at Slippery Rock.
McCracken, Herrington and Brooks were also named to the Rugby Pennsylvania All-State team Friday.
This is further proof that this season isn’t the peak of what rugby can be in the area, rather it’s another stepping stone for expanding the community and culture.
Billimoria, Raible and the rest of their coaching staff — Gordon Wells, Larry Herrington and Greg Lynch — have started an elementary and junior high program at the YMCA, where approximately 20 children showed up for Wednesday’s first session.
“We’re really creating this rugby culture in town and this rugby family in the community,” Billimoria said.
Creating that culture will take time and effort, but a state championship offers a solid foundation.
“We went to every corner of the state,” Billimoria said, “and we beat them all. We’ve earned this.”
For more information on the Indiana County Warriors or the YMCA program, contact Raible at traible136@gmail.com or Billimoria at zbillimoria@gmail.com.