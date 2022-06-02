J.T. Yard showed up at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon one day last year to watch an Indiana County League baseball game.
He knew something was amiss right away.
Yard looked onto the field and saw a player wearing No. 18 on his back. Unless Yard missed news of a remarkable comeback, there’s no way Mike Bertolino, the former longtime manager whom the field is named after, broke his jersey out of retirement and was playing that day.
On Sunday, the West Lebanon baseball team is setting the record straight. Six numbers worn by seven players have been retired, and at a small ceremony 15 minutes before the 2 p.m. first pitch against Apollo, West Lebanon will recognize those players and make a permanent display for the retired numbers.
The six retired numbers are: 14 worn by Yard; 18 worn by Bertolino; 20 worn buy Chad Prugh; 22 worn by Gary Zucchelli; 24 worn by Vince Curren; and 19, which was worn by Rod Clawson followed by Garry Wurm.
Bertolino is the centerpiece of the celebration. The most successful manager in ICL history, he compiled a 1,028-437 record in 39 seasons. West Lebanon won 19 league titles, including 11 in a row from 1995 to 2005, under Bertolino.
On July 6, 2008, Bertolino recorded his 1,000th win without anyone’s knowledge. He retired at the end of the 2010 season. The field was named in his honor in August 1986.
“Mike is probably the Indiana County all-time wins/games managed leader for any one sport for any one team,” Zucchelli, who compiled Bertolino’s statistical dateline and timeline of his career.
“It’s a big deal,” Yard said. “Mike was so responsible for youth baseball and worked behind the scenes for 99 percent of it.”
Yard played his first game for West Lebanon in 1987 and was part of the teams that rambled to 11 straight titles.
“That was a special ball team, a special group of guys. I’ve never felt cohesion like we had there,” he said. I hope Sunday is special and something to look forward to.”
West Lebanon also plans to recognize Bob Nelson, the team’s longtime scorekeeper who passed away last fall.