By The Indiana Gazette
The West Shamokin Wolves are back on top of the District 6 golf world.
West Shamokin won the Class 2A championship for the second time in three years Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Alex Talmadge, a freshman, led the charge with a third-place finish. Sean McCullough, a senior, finished just outside the top 10.
“Alex and Sean have been our mainstays in a lot of matches and were today too,” Wolves coach Judd McCullough said. “One thing we knew about this team that’s different from the one two years ago that was basically four strong and scored the same all the time is that we are five strong. … That depth proved critical today.”
Talmadge carded a 7-over-par 79, two strokes behind Timothy Peters of St. Joseph’s and one behind Brennan Karalfa of Bishop McCort. The top eight earned automatic berths in the PIAA Championships, which will be held Oct. 17-18 at the Penn State Blue Course.
Sean McCullough shot an 84, missing the cut for an automatic state berth by one stroke.
Rounding out the effort for the Wolves were Logan Geist with an 89, Gunnar Shoop with a 92 and Tyler Geist with a 93. Travis Johns’ 97 did not count toward the team total.
In the team standings, West Shamokin carded a 344, three strokes ahead of Bishop McCort, four ahead of Central Martinsburg and eight ahead of St. Joseph’s. The Wolves advanced to play in the District 6-8-9 sub-regional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Ebensburg Country Club.
“It was a great day and I’m proud of them all,” the coach said.
Talmadge had the best day among the group that includes only two seniors in the top of the ranks.
“Alex is just a prodigy as a freshman,” the coach said. “He’s the best golfer we’ve had come up through our program, and we’ve had a lot of great gofers and been blessed with a tremendous talent. At least on paper and according to me, he’s the best we’ve had, and he was groomed for it and built for it. He has the head of a college kid already. His thought process is very focused and he’s mature as well.”
Talmadge navigated a tough course in windy conditions and held off a tough opponent.
“It was fun to watch,” the coach said. “It was a windy day so the scores were higher, and he was paying Peters, who won the district last year and finished fifth at states. Here’s a freshman going up against a senior, but he’s been there and done that and was not at all intimidated.”
Sean McCullough was part of the championship team two years ago. He parred the last two holes after a rocky No. 16.
“Sean had a practice round yesterday and shot a 78,” his father and coach said. “He had an up-and-down senior year, and unfortunately last year he missed the cut by two and this year missed by one. … We preach all the time that it’s team first and individual second, and he kept the team in the forefront and his senior leadership has a lot to do with today.”
The coach also pointed out the play of Logan Geist, a sophomore. As it turned out, Geist played in the last group of the tournament, and his finish was critical.
“When everyone finished, Logan had three holes left,” the coach said, “and when we saw the team scores comes out, we knew we were neck-and-neck with McCort. He happened to be playing a McCort kid. … He played well, too, but Logan just outplayed him down the stretch.
“I didn’t think either kid knew it was that close, but I think they had an idea from the people surrounding it. It was just of a neat atmosphere to come down the stretch and see him perform like that in a tough situation.”
Shoop, a sophomore, recorded the fourth score that counted toward the team total.
“Gunnar had a very solid day too,” the coach said. “He’s been consistent all year, and that course is tough. … He didn’t have his best day in a lot of ways, but he has a great head on his shoulders and was able to withstand some early adversity and have a nice back nine.”
West Shamokin has had one of the district’s top program over the past four years. The Wolves were runner-ups before winning the title in 2020 behind Jack McCullough and Eric Spencer.
“We’ve built a nice culture,” the coach said. “Jack and Eric were there today rooting for their brother and cousin and the whole team, and that was really neat. It’s a credit to the kids, and they pulled for each other and played for each other, and it’s a family culture that we carry on year to year. … They play a lot of golf together and seem to have fun, and that’s neat to see as a coach.”
River Valley’s Jake Pynos (89) and Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser (91) were the only other two local players to qualify for the tournament. Each missed the cut.
In the WPIAL, meanwhile, three of the four local players to reach the postseason advanced to the finals.
In Class 3A, Indiana juniors Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau came in within one stroke of each other at 76 and 77, respectively. Todd tied for ninth and Martineau tied for 11th and ranked among the 36 players to advance at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar.
Hunter Martin carded a 93 and missed the cut.
The finals are Thursday, Oct. 6, at Allegheny Country Club. Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti topped the field with a 71.
In Class 2A, Ligonier Valley Josh Harbert, a senior, tied fro sixth at Hannastown Country Club and advanced to the final, which will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Oakmont Country Club. Derry’s Hunter Jurica and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman each shot a 74 to lead the field.