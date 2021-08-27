KENWOOD — Before the season, West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said he was “sick and tired” of mediocrity.
However, a dominant 50-8 victory against the Penns Manor Comets at Pat Corrigan Field to start their 2021 season may partially lessen those trepedations.
The benefits of having a standout senior quarterback such as Bo Swartz were displayed in full force. His start to his final high school season began with 216 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half alone — both thrown to Lou Swartz, his sophomore brother.
“It’s nice to have kids like that,” McCullough said. “We had Bo and Lou, and you saw what Dylan Wolfe and Owen Stover were able to do tonight, but I hope that people begin to realize how talented Bo and Lou really are.”
As for the Comets, the challenge of their season will involve overcoming a smaller roster size, with a thin senior group of just two starters. Making matters worse, as the night wore on, injury concerns became a troubling development. Between the second and third quarters, starters Justin Marshall, Max Hill and Alec Johnson were forced out of the game due to injuries.
The injuries are in addition to one suffered in the offseason by junior running back Ashton Courvina.
“We knew going in that we were down to about 20 kids dressing tonight,” Comets coach Bill Packer said.
West Shamokin’s night started in perfect fashion on offense. A 16-yard pass to Lou Swartz on the first play moved the Wolves to midfield. Two plays later, a 43-yard run by Dylan Wolfe positioned West Shamokin at the goal-line, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run for Bo Swartz.
After a Comets’ turnover on downs and a punt by the Wolves, Penns Manor fought back with a breakthrough play of their own. From the 45-yard line, Hill scrambled his way through the Wolves’ defense on his way to score the Comets’ first points of the season. He would complete a pass to Marshall for a game-tying 2-point conversion.
It would be the last time the Comets would find the end zone, while the Wolves’ scoring had barely started.
West Shamokin immediately countered Penns Manor’s touchdown with a score on a 75-yard kickoff return by Dylan Wolfe. Another successful 2-point conversion moved them ahead 16-8 before the first quarter was halfway finished.
The Comets escaped a pair of third-and-long situations on their next possession, both through passes to tight end Carter Smith for 15 and 17 yards. However, the Wolves forced them into punting after a 5-yard loss on third-and-7 by running back Mark Bagley.
At the turn of the quarter, the Wolves were quick to expand their advantage. A third-and-10 was not enough to stop Bo Swartz from connecting with Lou for a 55-yard score. Penns Manor was poised to assemble a quick response, but a fumble by Marshall in Wolves’ territory thwarted their possession.
One play later, Lou Swartz found the end zone again, this time for a 56-yard reception. A successful run on the 2-point conversion by Wolfe moved West Shamokin to a 22-point lead.
Wolfe then cashed in a fumble with a 31-yard run.
West Shamokin squeezed in a touchdown with 32.7 seconds before halftime on a 2-yard run by Lou Swartz.