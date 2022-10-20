STATE COLLEGE — When West Shamokin entered the PIAA Class 2A boys’ state golf tournament in 2020, the Wolves were young, inexperienced and a bit wide-eyed with nerves as they settled for a sixth-place finish in the team match.
Two years later, West Shamokin returned to State College a more experienced and prepared team, improving with a fourth-place finish on a cold, wet and windy Wednesday at the Penn State Blue Course.
“It was raining, it was sleeting, it was mixing snow sideways,” Wolves coach Judd McCullough said. “Not only was it cold, but it was windy for a large part of the match. … You’d like to see them go out with a better weather day, but you can’t control that. We have to play with that and have a tough mindset. It was tough out there. … But to play with the best of the best and start moving up that ladder, that shows great growth, great progress. Credit to the kids and their families and their support systems. I’m just so proud of them.”
West Shamokin, which took home the Heritage Conference and District 6 championships en route to the state tournament, shot a 39-over-par 327, 31 strokes behind first-place finisher Lake Lehman’s 296.
Alex Talmadge, a freshman who placed 14th in the individual tournament on Tuesday, led the Wolves and the field, shooting a 71, the lowest score among all Class 2A competitors in the team tournament. In the individual tournament, he opened with an 80 before cutting seven strokes off his total in the second round. The 72 matched the fifth-best round of the day.
“The first day of his individuals, he shot an 80,” McCullough said. “He was disappointed. He’s a freshman, and there were hundreds and hundreds of people and TV cameras. I think he’s built for it, but you just can’t simulate that until you go through it. Day 1 was a learning curve for him, but Day 2, he was ready and hungry, and, man what a day he had. I think that day gave him the confidence to say, ‘Hey, I can play with the best in the state and be right there with them.’ That carried over into today for sure. … He just had a phenomenal day, and I’m just so proud of him. Amazing performance.”
Talmadge was followed by seniors Tyler Geist (84) and Sean McCullough (85). Sophomore Gunnar Shoop rounded out the scoring with 87s.
“As much as it’s a great day for our program,” Coach McCullough said of his seniors, “it’s sad to say goodbye to those two. I’ve been lucky to coach a son on my team for six years, and Tyler feels like a son. I’m proud of them, I’m so proud of the memories we made, and I’m excited for the future.”
Central Catholic won the boys’ Class 3A tournament with an 11-over-par 299. On the girls’ side, Phoenixville won the Class 3A division with a 240, while Hickory took the Class 2A title at 236.