Alex Talmadge

ALEX TALMADGE

 Submitted photo

STATE COLLEGE — When West Shamokin entered the PIAA Class 2A boys’ state golf tournament in 2020, the Wolves were young, inexperienced and a bit wide-eyed with nerves as they settled for a sixth-place finish in the team match.

Two years later, West Shamokin returned to State College a more experienced and prepared team, improving with a fourth-place finish on a cold, wet and windy Wednesday at the Penn State Blue Course.

Tags