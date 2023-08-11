alex talmadge 2023

ALEX TALMADGE

STATE COLLEGE — West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge started his sophomore season with a bang.

Talmadge tied for the individual title at the Happy Valley Invitational golf tournament Thursday at Penn State, shooting a 1-under-par 71. He tied Central Martinsburg’s Griffin Snowberger. The two were the only players to come in under par in a Class 2A field featuring 73 golfers, and there was no playoff to determine a lone champion.