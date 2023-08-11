STATE COLLEGE — West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge started his sophomore season with a bang.
Talmadge tied for the individual title at the Happy Valley Invitational golf tournament Thursday at Penn State, shooting a 1-under-par 71. He tied Central Martinsburg’s Griffin Snowberger. The two were the only players to come in under par in a Class 2A field featuring 73 golfers, and there was no playoff to determine a lone champion.
Talmadge, who helped lead West Shamokin to the District 6 Class 2A title last season, had a chance to win the tournament outright but recorded a bogey on the last hole, a par 5.
It was feast or famine for Talmadge on the back nine after he made the turn at 1-over 37 with eight pars and one bogey on the front nine. He started the back nine with one of his five birdies to go with three bogeys and one par. He birdied No. 17 to put himself into position for the win.
West Shamokin finished ninth in an 18-team field. Travis Johns (85), Gunnar Shoop (87) and Logan Geist (90) rounded out the Wolves’ scoring. St. Joseph’s won the team title at 18 over par and topped Central by four strokes..
In the Class 3A tournament, Indiana placed in a tie for seventh with Radnor 2 at 34 over on the par-72 layout .
Harrison Martineau led Indiana in a tie for 12th at 2-over 74. Trevor Todd was close behind at 3-over 75 and tied for 16th. Caden Force (86) and Hunter Martin (87) rounded out the scoring for Indiana.
Shaler won the team title.
Teams open the dual-match season next week.
