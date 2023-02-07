KENWOOD — When you win as much as Homer-Center does, you start to build up quite a few rivalries.
The Wildcats move from one to another.
Homer-Center pulled out a 37-35 win at Penns Manor in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball semifinals Monday night to earn a trip back to the KCAC to play River Valley with a chance to claim a third straight conference title.
The Comets and Wildcats have built a quiet rivalry the past couple seasons as they seem to always meet each other in big games — with Homer-Center usually coming out on top. Monday night was a rematch of last season’s Heritage championship game, which Homer-Center won 36-26. The pair of powerhouses also met in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in 2022, where the Wildcats thwarted the Comets, 47-32, en route to the district title.
When they collided during the regular season this year, Homer-Center won again, 36-32.
This time, Penns Manor came close to writing a new ending to this rivalry but was stopped short by a relentless Wildcats defense that became the difference-maker in a closely contested game that never saw a lead go past six points.
“It went back and forth the entire game,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “We go up by six, they go up by two. They go up by four, we go up by two. It was just a battle back and forth — two evenly matched teams with a desire to win, and fortunately we come out on top. … They’re a very well-coached team. They’re very disciplined. This is a game you really enjoy. You feel bad somebody has to come out with the short end of the stick, unfortunately. They’re not done. We’re probably going to see them again in the districts. … It was a fun game, but a little testy.”
“These back-forth-games are really fun to play in,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said. “You’re going to see adversity, and you’re going to see kids step up and make plays. Both teams did a great job all night stepping up and making plays in the defensive and offensive end. Unfortunately, they coached a little bit better and played a little bit better than us and found a way to pull it out.”
Homer-Center built up a 7-2 lead at the halfway point of the first quarter thanks to five points by Molly Kosmack, before back-back buckets from Allie Mumau made it 8-7 in favor of the Comets. Alaina Fabin hit a layup at the one-minute mark to give the Wildcats back the lead, and Macy Sardone sank a 3 at the buzzer for a 12-8 advantage.
A pair of layups by Sardone gave the Wildcats the biggest lead of the night, six points at 18-12, with 4:30 left in the half, but Penns Manor rallied for four straight buckets, including a 3-pointer by Summer Fennell off the bench, for a 21-18 advantage.
The Comets had a 21-20 edge heading into halftime.
Sardone scored with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter to tie the game at 24, and Ashlyn Kerr gave the Wildcats back the lead, 27-26, at 2:30 before Mumau nailed a 3 to end the third quarter, giving Penns Manor a 29-27 edge.
The Comets managed to go ahead by four points twice in the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws by Alyssa Altemus and a shot by Sydney Shaffer that made it 33-29.
However, Homer-Center came up with timely steals that ended up being the difference, including one by Sardone at half court that she took down for a layup that knotted the game at 33.
“Defense I’ve always said is an attitude,” Moore said. “It’s effort, it’s a desire, and they stepped up right there. It was just good to see. That’s probably the best defensive performance we’ve had all year.”
“We had to switch up our defenses to give different looks to help stop them offensively,” Kosmack said, “and just different offenses constantly to keep them from knowing what we’re doing.”
Sardone hit a jumper less than two minutes later to make it 35-33 before Mumau scored a layup at 1:38 to tie it at 35-all and bring the fans in the crowded gym to their feet. But Kosmack ignited the other half of the stands with the game-wining basket with a minute left.
“It feels really good,” Kosmack said. “Our goal was to get back to the KCAC, and now we’re going. Getting there as a team is awesome.”
Sardone led the Wildcats with a game-high 17 points, including 4-for-4 free throw shooting, and added four steals.
“Macy is Macy,” Moore said. “She’s the returning player of the year. She’s great. She does some good things — a lot of good things — and we’re so happy to have her. The way she knocks down foul shots at the end of the game, how confident she is with the basketball in her hands, that’s a treasure for a coach.”
Kosmack finished with nine points and four boards.
“Thousand-point scorer, 1,000 rebounds. Just a talent,” Moore said. “These kids are just all good. They’re fun to be around. Let’s just hope we can turn this into a run again.”
Mumau and Altemus paced the Comets with 13 and 12 points, respectively, as a driving force on both ends of the floor. They combined for nine rebounds and five steals.
“Obviously we have all the confidence in the world in all our girls,” Miloser said, “but I just thought Alyssa and Allie, a sophomore, did such a great job. They play so well together. They just know what each is going to do and they stepped up and played really well on both ends of the floor. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Homer-Center (16-5) takes on River Valley at the KCAC on Friday for the Heritage Conference championship. The Wildcats lost both meetings with the Panthers during the regular season, 40-39 on Jan. 3 and 49-37 on Jan. 27.