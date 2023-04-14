PATTON — The Wildcats celebrated a couple firsts while rattling off a third straight win on Thursday.
Owen Saiani and Caleb Palmer both cranked out their first high school home runs in a 13-3 win at Cambria Heights. Saiani added a double and Palmer pitched a complete game in the Heritage Conference victory.
A close game through much of the contest, the Wildcats put the Highlanders away after scoring nine runs in the top of the sixth inning against three different Highlanders’ relief pitchers.
“It was a good game all around,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “Hits were all there; they worked the pitch count well. (Cambria Heights) got into some pitching trouble, so we kind of broke it open on that. The score wasn’t indicative of the game. It was closer than it looked.”
Garrett Jasper put Cambria Heights on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Homer-Center battled back with three runs in the third, and after the Highlanders tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, scored the winning run in the fifth before erupting in the in the sixth.
Zane Miller had two singles for Cambria Heights.
Nathan Birchall, Braden Dunn, Michael Krejocic, and Saiani had two hits apiece to lead the Wildcats. Saiani, Palmer, and Cameron Cavalier combined for ten RBIs.
Jasper allowed four runs over five innings and took the loss. Palmer struck out five, walked two, and allowed five hits in the Homer-Center victory.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 9, PORTAGE 5: Brad Valeria and Owen Bougher combined to score six runs, Evan Wiewiora struck out 11 batters through six innings and the Northern Cambria Colts won their eighth straight game to begin the season in a home victory against Portage.
The Mustangs plated a run in the top of the fifth inning to even the game at 5-all, but the Colts answered with the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the inning before adding three scores in the sixth.
Bougher was the only player with multiple hits, lining a single and double. Caleb Dolney led Northern Cambria with two RBIs.
Wiewiora scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs for the victory.
PENNS MANOR 5, PURCHASE LINE 0: Kayden Detwiler dominated pitching a one-hit shutout to help the Comets complete a series sweep over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference home game.
The Comets scored two runs in the first and fourth innings and plated one run in the fifth.
Purchase Line’s Jaylen Robertson singled for the only hit against Detwiler.
Austin Chambers took the loss, but struck out seven and allowed just two earned runs in 42/3 innings. Zachary Wickens pitched a clean 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Carter Smith had two hits including a double for the Comets. Bryton Gillen doubled, and Amin Lieb brought in two RBIs.
MARION CENTER 8, WEST SHAMOKIN 2: Alex Stewart had three hits and Marion Center scored six runs over the first two innings that proved to be enough in the Stingers road victory over West Shamokin.
The Stingers scored four runs in the first inning and added two in the second before adding single insurance runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Braden Reichenbach doubled and had two hits, and Nick Pacconi had three RBIs for Marion Center. Stewart scored two runs.
Grant Johnston doubled and Jude Olinger tripled for West Shamokin.
Nico Buffone struck out five and didn’t walk a batter, pitching a complete game and allowing just one earned run.
Braden Reichenbach earned the win pitching into the sixth inning.
SOFTBALL
RIVER VALLEY 9, UNITED 6: Lily Buckles generated the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, snapping River Valley’s three-game slide with a home victory over United.
The Lions scored three runs in the top of the first, but Tori Foust smashed a three-run home run in the third to put the Panthers in front 4-3. United put two runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning to edge in front, 6-5, before Buckles and the River Valley sixth inning rally.
“We were up, we got down, we went up again,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said. “It was just a great team win. I can’t emphasize that enough. We had like four bench players come in, and they all had an impact on the game. It’s great to get a win like this. You know you have girls you can rely on, but these wins prove that.”
Jaelyn Lichtenfels had three hits, including a home run and two runs scored, and Madisyn Burkett delivered two RBIs for United.
Buckles, Foust, and Emerson Skirball scored two runs each. Bailey Dunlap doubled, and Skirball tripled for River Valley.
Abigail McConville took the loss, but fanned 14 Panthers’ and was hurt by four errors and four unearned runs. Sara Bollinger struck out six and allowed two earned runs for the win. Bollinger also earned the save after replacing Buckles late in the game.
“Sara threw a good game. She settled down. The top of their lineup is tough. Their 1-through-4 hitters are good. She did a great job working around them. … But like I said, it was a great team win. Tori hit that 3-run homer in the second that was big. It put us up after being down. … We’re hitting a bit better, pitching a bit better, fielding a bit better. It’s just so awesome when it’s a team win like this.”
United (4-3) welcomes Northern Cambria on Tuesday. River Valley (3-5) plays out of conference on Monday at Richland.
PENNS MANOR 21, PURCHASE LINE 10: Alyssa Altemus and Summer Fennell combined for nine RBIs, Allison Rhea struck out 12, and Penns Manor scored a season-high 21 runs in completing a two-game sweep with a home victory over Purchase Line.
The Red Dragons scored five runs in the third inning to lead 6-4, but the Comets scored multiple runs from the second inning on and picked up the mercy-rule win.
Brooklynn Walker doubled and scored three runs for Purchase Line. Rylee Adams delivered three RBIs and took the loss from the mound.
Rhea, who pitched a complete game victory, also had three hits, including a double and scored two runs. Kaiden Shields and Fennell had two hits apiece. Altemus finished with five RBIs, Fennell produced four and Shields added three.
WEST SHAMOKIN 7, MARION CENTER 5: Maddie McConnell had a pair of extra-base hits, and West Shamokin scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Wolves to a Heritage Conference victory over Marion Center.
The Stingers scored in the top of the first inning and went ahead 3-0 with a pair of runs in the fifth. West Shamokin answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to grab a short-lived 4-3 advantage.
Marion Center scraped together two runs in the sixth inning, but the Wolves scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth and kept the Stingers off the board in the seventh for their second win this week.
The Stingers outhit West Shamokin 14-9, with four hits coming off the bat of senior Alexis Roush. Roush went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lydia Miller had a three-hit game and scored two runs.
McConnell ripped a double, home run and delivered four RBIs, and Maria Young was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for West Shamokin.
Cheyenne Silvis added a pair of RBIs and took the loss for Marion Center. Avery Elkin relieved Leah Mondi in the fifth inning and picked up the win with five strikeouts in 22/3 innings.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 15, PORTAGE 11: Morgan Hassen and Allivia Yahner had three hits, Kenzie Formeck and Laci Lanzendorfer hit home runs and Northern Cambria outslugged Portage in a Heritage Conference game.
Formeck, Hassen, and Lanzenorfer combined for nine RBIs to lead Northern Cambria’s offense.
Julia Mitory earned the win for the Colts.
HOMER-CENTER 6, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4: Melanie George and Julia King homered in back-to-back innings to pushed Homer-Center past Cambria Heights on the road in a Heritage Conference game.
King tallied three RBIs, Alaina Fabin doubled and singled and George knocked in two RBIs. Bekah Marshall earned the win, giving up three earned runs in five innings pitched.