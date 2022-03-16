EBENSBURG — Hope, heart and character.
Those are things you won’t find on a stat sheet after Homer-Center fell to Bellwood-Antis, 68-64, in the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball quarterfinals, but there was a whole lot of it on the court.
“Both teams went out there and battled,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “These girls fought. They left it all out on the floor, and it was awesome. It’s great to be a part of it.”
The Wildcats, who won the Heritage Conference and the District 6 titles, were searching for their next goal: a state championship. However, the Blue Devils had other plans.
Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack scored the first points of the game, but Bellwood’s Lydia Worthing quickly tied it up at two apiece. It took almost three minutes for either team to score again, when Chelsea McCaulsky hit a layup at 3:31 to grab the 4-2 lead that the Blue Devils would never lose.
McCaulsky’s layup kicked off a 7-0 run for Bellwood before a 3 by Macy Sardone and a couple baskets by Marlee Kochman capped off the first quarter with the Blue Devils up 11-9.
Bellwood broke loose with a 22-12 second period.
Jaidyn McCracken and Leigha Clapper each had seven points in the second quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute as part of a 10-0 for a 33-21 halftime advantage.
It was the speed of the Devils that threw the Wildcats of their game as they scrambled to keep up.
“We knew they were going to do that,” Moore said. “There were times we were jogging back, not sprinting back. We were sprinting to a player instead of to the paint and recovering there. It was just little things that cost us in the first half.
“At halftime we made some adjustments to work on getting back — sprinting to the paint, finding your man from there, talking defensively. We needed to focus on the little things that would slow them down. We needed to take away the middle, force them to throw cross court to generate turnovers.”
Kosmack started the third quarter with a steal in the opening seconds, but Homer-Center couldn’t convert.
Bellwood followed with two easy layups from Worthing and Clapper, along with a free throw for Worthing, that stretched the Devils’ lead to 17 points, 38-21.
Kosmack hit a layup and Sardone netted three shots in a row — a 3, a 2-point field goal and a layup — to pull the Wildcats back within single digits at 39-30.
The Devils once again pulled ahead with an 8-3 run, which featured 3-pointers from Clapper and Sardone in the final 30 seconds, to end the 15-15 quarter which saw Bellwood still up by 12 points, 48-36.
Sardone scored 12 of Homer-Center’s 15 third-quarter points, while Kosmack tallied the remaining three.
The Wildcats found their rhythm with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
Sardone hit a layup to make it 48-41, grabbed a steal under Homer-Center’s basket seconds later for another layup that made it a five-point game at 48-43 at 5:43.
Both teams went back and forth as the Devils found ways to stretch their lead just as the Wildcats inched closer, never allowing the deficit to hit double digits again.
“Against McCort, when we were down nine at halftime, I said, ‘It’s 9-0’. Today, I said, ‘It’s 12-0. We played poorly in the first half, we’re going to get that straightened out.’ But we continued to play poorly,” Moore said. “We put a little run together, and we turned it into a 2-point deficit. I really thought we were in good shape, and then Clapper hit the big 3 and the game was over.”
That was until Kochman netted her own 3 at the 1:06 mark to make it a two-point game at 64-62.
“We just wanted to keep battling,” Sardone said. “In that moment, we just thought about how it took so much to get here, and how we just wanted to leave it all out on the floor. We wanted to play as hard as we could and fight and not have any regrets. We weren’t going to give up.”
McCaulsky went 4-for-4 from the line to pull ahead 68-62, before Sardone netted a reverse layup with 11 seconds left to set the final.
“One steal and an and-one and we’re up one,” Moore said. “We’re in a different situation. We missed some opportunities in the first half. We missed a few layups here and there. We really weren’t effective in our press lane. That hurt us, because we’re usually really strong with that press. … We had some bad spurts. We had some bad turnovers. It is what it is. That’s part of the game of basketball”
For the fourth consecutive game, Sardone led the Wildcats in scoring with 23 points. The junior shooting guard had three 3s and went 2-for-4 from the line.
Kochman, a senior guard, had 18 points on five field goals and 7-for-8 foul shooting. Rounding out double digits was Kosmack, a junior power forward, with 10 points. Ayannah Elliott, Homer-Center’s second senior, put up six points on two 3s.
Four of Bellwood’s five starters hit double figures. Clapper had 23 points, netting four 3s and going 5-for-6 from the line. Worthing added 20, McCracken 11 and McCaulsky 10.
“Bellwood-Antis is one heck of a team,” Moore said. “Their fun to watch. They get it and go. The problem was they beat us down the floor in the first half. That’s nothing we didn’t go over in practice. We’re just really not used to that speed.”
The Devils and Wildcats put up nearly identical stats, with Bellwood barely edging out Homer-Center.
Bellwood tallied 24 field goals and went 13-for-17 from the line, while Homer-Center made 23 field goals and went 12-for-18.
The Wildcats ended their season at 25-5 with a second straight Heritage Conference title and the program’s first District 6 championship.
“Our kids showed a lot of character,” Moore said. “They play with a lot of heart, and I never felt like we were out of it tonight. I’m really proud of them. I love them to death. I wouldn’t trade them for any team around. Period. I’m proud to be the head coach of the Homer-Center Wildcats girls’ basketball team.”