MEYERSDALE — It was “No Joke” to the Meyersdale Red Raiders as Riley Clevenger, making only his second career start at quarterback, rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Homer-Center Wildcats in a 45-3 romp over Meyersdale and into the District 6 Class 1A playoffs next week.
“Back in the summer I was taking some snaps kind of just a joke,” said Clevenger. “I was like a Swiss army knife before the injuries forced me into the quarterback spot. Coach put one of the smartest kids on the team behind center and it has paid off for us.”
Homer-Center lost starting quarterback Cole McAnulty early in the season, clearing the way for Clevenger.
“We were a team that was picked to finish high in our conference,” said Homer Center coach Greg Page. “We had some injuries and faced some adversity this year. We feel like if we play and prepare like we did tonight we can beat anybody no matter who we play. We are going to be a lower seed in playoffs traveling, but after a game like tonight our confidence will by high and we can keep this rolling.”
Landon Hill was the workhorse for the Wildcats, carrying the ball 22 times for 97 yards, but it was the play of his linemen that created the holes for he and Clevenger to run through all night long.
“The guys up front where the No. 1 reason we had so much success all night long,” said Hill. “The front seven on defense also had a dominating night getting a push and keeping them from moving the ball.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball early on their opening two possessions, with Meyersdale’s Ian Brenneman picking off a pass from Clevenger and returning it 25 yards to the 20-yard line.
The Red Raiders found the sledding tough and were unable to gain a yard on three downs, but that was not a problem for their kicker. Tristan Ohler split the uprights with a 36-yard field goal to give Meyersdale the early 3-0 lead.
Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, that lead lasted only 13 seconds. Michael Krejocic fielded the ensuing kickoff and raced through the coverage untouched for an 85-yard score. He then added the extra point to give the Wildcats their first lead, 7-3.
On the next Red Raiders drive, a fumble by Connor Brenneman was recovered by Homer-Center’s Caleb Palmer, giving the ball back to the Wildcats near midfield as the first quarter came to an end.
Homer-Center stayed on the ground on the next drive, and four plays later Hill capped the drive from 10 yards out to make it 13-3 after the extra point was blocked.
After another Red Raider three-and-out, Homer-Center held the ball for nine plays, with Clevenger breaking free on the quarterback keeper to race 40 yards and make it 20-3 with 8:59 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats took that lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Clevenger and Krejocic added rushing scores, stretching the lead to 33-3 as the Wildcats continued to grind the clock on offense heading to the fourth quarter.
As the Red Raiders drove inside the Wildcat 5-yard line to start the fourth, Wil Jones picked off a Drake Sellers pass and returned it 96 yards in the most electrifying moment of the night to make it 39-3 and institute the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Homer-Center’s Brian Mills added a late 39-yard touchdown to cap off the scoring.
“Coach Page has a very good football team and my hat’s off to him,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson. “I have five seniors on this team, and we are going to miss them. They were leaders who poured their heart and soul into this, but we are a young team that had a lot of youth on the varsity football field so that will pay dividends next year. It will be a new conference and we are looking forward to what lies ahead for next season.”
Meyersdale (2-7) sees its season end, while Homer-Center (5-5) opens the District 6 playoffs next week against an opponent to be determined.