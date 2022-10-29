hc-meyersdale

Homer-Center quarterack Riley Clevenger took off against the Meyersdale defense on Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

MEYERSDALE — It was “No Joke” to the Meyersdale Red Raiders as Riley Clevenger, making only his second career start at quarterback, rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Homer-Center Wildcats in a 45-3 romp over Meyersdale and into the District 6 Class 1A playoffs next week.

“Back in the summer I was taking some snaps kind of just a joke,” said Clevenger. “I was like a Swiss army knife before the injuries forced me into the quarterback spot. Coach put one of the smartest kids on the team behind center and it has paid off for us.”