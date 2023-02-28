HOMER CITY — For three quarters, it was smooth sailing for the fifth-seeded Homer-Center Wildcats girls’ basketball team in their District 6 Class 2A semifinal-round matchup against ninth-seeded Bishop McCort on Monday night at the HomerDome.
The fourth quarter was a different story, however, as the Crushers came alive and methodically chipped Homer-Center’s 20-point lead to five points.
The Wildcats remained strong behind Macy Sardone’s 19 points and some key defensive efforts late in the game, eventually finishing off Bishop McCort, 58-50, to earn the opportunity to defend their district title.
“McCort did not give up,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “That is no 13-13 team over there. I can’t say anything really negative about the way we played. I am proud with how our team played and responded, except for maybe five minutes of the game.”
Moore singled out Ashlynn Kerr and Anna Cutshall’s defensive roles.
“I can’t say enough about how Ashlynn Kerr played defense all game,” Moore said. “And Anna did a good job on Gallucci, although she got loose there in the fourth quarter. She made it tough.”
“We came out in that first half a little nervous, I think,” McCort coach John Hahn said. “It took us a little bit before we settled in and started to get our feel of the game. “
Homer-Center (19-7) will face sixth-seeded United, a team it has defeated twice this season, on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College. United advanced by knocking off a pesky No. 10-seed Marion Center, 44-40, in the other district semifinal.
Bishop McCort (13-13) meets Marion Center in the consolation game for PIAA tournament seeding the same night.
The Wildcats led from wire to wire, jumping out to an 8-2 lead on Alaina Fabin’s layup off an Anna Cutshall assist. After Bishop McCort cut the lead to one point, Homer-Center went on a 13-2 run courtesy of back-to-back Sardone 3-pointers and led 21-9 after one quarter.
Offensive rebounding played a part in the Wildcats’ dominant first half. Molly Kosmack had three offensive rebound putbacks and Fabin another in the second quarter, outscoring Bishop McCort 14-11 to go into halftime ahead 35-20.
Homer-Center held the rebounding advantage 18-10 at halftime and 35-21 overall.
Kosmack, who scored 15 points, produced a double-double by collecting a game-high 12 rebounds. Ashlynn Kerr helped with seven boards.
“(Kosmack) is tough in there,” Hahn said. “She would get that rebound and hit the outlet pass so quickly. Yeah, the size hurt us a little bit, especially early on.”
The Wildcats added to their lead with an 18-13 third-quarter advantage. Following a Cutshall steal, Sardone was fouled on a layup attempt and connected on both free throws with 5:01 to play in the quarter to move Homer-Center up 43-23.
The Wildcats turned the ball over four times in the first 1:30 of the fourth quarter, and Bishop McCort started to take advantage. Gianni Gallucci flipped in an acrobatic reverse layup at 6:43 and connected on another easy drive and layup at 2:38 to bring the Crushers to within eight points, 55-47.
“I think trying to get them to go up tempo was the difference,” Hahn said. “That, and our point guard finally started to go to the basketball. That opened some as well.
“We went with a man-to-man press, and that seemed to throw them off a little bit. I think the man-to-man all over the floor hurt them a little bit. I don’t think they were ready for that.”
“I think it was more to do with poor decision making,” Moore said about the late rally. “We started to second guess our selves in that second half. We gave ourselves fits at times and we have to be more cautious with the basketball.”
Bishop McCort pulled as close as five points on Gallucci’s 3-pointer with 1:40 to play, but the Wildcats’ Fabin hit 1 of 2 from the free throw line and Cutshall buried a pair to seal the game and send Homer-Center to its second straight title game appearance.
Fabin and Kerr finished in double figures with 11 points apiece.
Gallucci helped keep the Crushers afloat with 11 first-half points and hit a hot streak with 14 in the second half to finish with a game-high 25 points.
Kosmack was a force on defense as well, picking up three steals and blocking four shots. Fabin and Cutshall each had two steals for Homer-Center.
“Bottom line is we get a chance to defend our title,” Moore said. “That is all we wanted to do, is get that chance. United is an excellent team and so well coached with Paul Hall. We are familiar with them, but I think that makes it up to be a pretty good basketball game.”